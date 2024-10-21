U.S. Thermoplastics, Resins, Polymers, Plastics, Performance Materials and Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Industry - Analytics, Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastics, Resins, Polymers, Plastics, Performance Materials, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Thermoplastics, Resins, Polymers, Plastics, Performance Materials, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Industry is set to reach $189,135,113,213 by 2030.

Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.

This analytics report features:

Thermoplastics, Resins, Polymers, Plastics, Performance Materials, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

Historical data

Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR

Operating ratios

Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies

Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries

Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Core Benefits to Customer:

Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package

Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies

Deep industry and company financials

Key Data:

Industry Summary

Revenues historical through 2022

Revenues projected through 2030

Employee Count 2015-2022

Annual Growth Rate 2022

CAGR 2015 through 2022

CAGR 2022 through 2030

Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments

Number of Firms 2015-2022

Number of Establishments 2015-2022

Employees, 2015-2022

Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022

Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios

Revenue Compared to All Industries

Expenses Compared to All Industries

Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Benchmarks

This Industry Compared to All Industries

Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries

Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies

Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations

Top Companies Ranked

Market Capitalization

Employees

Revenue

Net Income

3-Year Revenue Growth

3-Year Income Growth

Return on Assets

Return on Equity

Return on Invested Capital

List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies

Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2022

Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat

Companies Profiled

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Union Carbide Corporation

Trinseo

Avient Corporation

SI Group

Kraton Corporation

Mativ Holdings

Hexcel Corporation

Advansix

RT Vanderbilt Holding Company

Penn Color

Danimer Scientific

Pinnacle Polymers

G6 Materials Corp

Vystar Corporation

Greystone Logistics



Key Topics Covered:



I. Introduction

II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code

Types of business activities

III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)

Revenues and CAGR 2022

Revenue forecast to 2030 with CAGR

Historical revenues

Historical CAGR

Top U.S. companies, by revenues

Employment within the industry, 2022 and historic

IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)

Number of firms and establishments, 2014-2022

Employees, 2014-2022, with growth rates

Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2014-2022

Annual sales per employee, 2014-2022

V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2030

VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations

VII. Appendix: Assumptions

U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2030

VIII. Data Description and Sources



