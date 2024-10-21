U.S. Thermoplastics, Resins, Polymers, Plastics, Performance Materials and Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Industry - Analytics, Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastics, Resins, Polymers, Plastics, Performance Materials, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Thermoplastics, Resins, Polymers, Plastics, Performance Materials, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Industry is set to reach $189,135,113,213 by 2030.
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
This analytics report features:
- Thermoplastics, Resins, Polymers, Plastics, Performance Materials, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
- Historical data
- Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
- Operating ratios
- Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
- Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
- Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Core Benefits to Customer:
- Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
- Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
- Deep industry and company financials
Key Data:
Industry Summary
- Revenues historical through 2022
- Revenues projected through 2030
- Employee Count 2015-2022
- Annual Growth Rate 2022
- CAGR 2015 through 2022
- CAGR 2022 through 2030
- Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments
- Number of Firms 2015-2022
- Number of Establishments 2015-2022
- Employees, 2015-2022
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022
- Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks
This Industry Compared to All Industries
- Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
- Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
Top Companies Ranked
- Market Capitalization
- Employees
- Revenue
- Net Income
- 3-Year Revenue Growth
- 3-Year Income Growth
- Return on Assets
- Return on Equity
- Return on Invested Capital
List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies
Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2022
- Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Companies Profiled
- Celanese Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Huntsman Corporation
- Union Carbide Corporation
- Trinseo
- Avient Corporation
- SI Group
- Kraton Corporation
- Mativ Holdings
- Hexcel Corporation
- Advansix
- RT Vanderbilt Holding Company
- Penn Color
- Danimer Scientific
- Pinnacle Polymers
- G6 Materials Corp
- Vystar Corporation
- Greystone Logistics
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code
- Types of business activities
III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
- Revenues and CAGR 2022
- Revenue forecast to 2030 with CAGR
- Historical revenues
- Historical CAGR
- Top U.S. companies, by revenues
- Employment within the industry, 2022 and historic
IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
- Number of firms and establishments, 2014-2022
- Employees, 2014-2022, with growth rates
- Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2014-2022
- Annual sales per employee, 2014-2022
V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2030
VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations
VII. Appendix: Assumptions
- U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2030
VIII. Data Description and Sources
