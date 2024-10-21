CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Revvity, Danaher, GenScript, Merck, Tocris Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bio-Techne & New England Biolabs

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service (CRISPR Kits & Reagents), Application (Biomedical, Agricultural), End-use, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CRISPR-based gene editing market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.73% from 2024 to 2030.

This robust growth trajectory in the market is driven by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, significant advancements in CRISPR technology, supportive regulatory frameworks, and increasing investments in biotechnology and healthcare research. Together, these elements create a dynamic environment for innovation and development.







Advancements in CRISPR technology have notably fueled market expansion. Researchers have made remarkable progress in developing more precise and efficient CRISPR systems, including CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12, and emerging base editing technologies. These innovations have broadened the scope of potential applications, extending from treating genetic disorders to formulating targeted therapies for various cancers and infectious diseases. The enhanced ability to edit genes with high specificity and minimal off-target effects has captured considerable interest from both pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, which are increasingly eager to leverage these groundbreaking technologies for therapeutic development.



Moreover, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine is significantly influencing the demand for CRISPR technologies. As the healthcare landscape shifts toward more individualized treatment approaches, the capability to edit genes with precision enables the creation of therapies tailored to the unique genetic profiles of patients. This paradigm shift in medicine is likely to further accelerate the adoption of CRISPR technologies, as they provide unparalleled opportunities to develop targeted and effective treatments that can dramatically improve patient outcomes.



Supportive regulatory frameworks are fostering a conducive environment for research and commercialization. Regulatory bodies are increasingly recognizing the potential of CRISPR technologies, leading to streamlined approval processes that encourage innovation. Overall, the confluence of these factors positions the market for continued growth and innovation in the coming years, paving the way for revolutionary advancements in healthcare and biotechnology.



CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Report Highlights

The products segment, which includes CRISPR kits and reagents, CRISPR libraries, and other related tools, led the market with the largest revenue share of 73.96% in 2023

Based on application, the biomedical segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 81.83% in 2023 and is also projected to witness at the fastest CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by several key drivers, including the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancers, alongside significant advancements in CRISPR technology

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 46.31% in 2023

The leading players in the CRISPR-based Gene Editing market include:

Revvity

Danaher

GenScript

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tocris Bioscience

OriGene Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

New England Biolabs

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders

3.2.1.2. Growing investments in biotechnology and healthcare research

3.2.1.3. Advancements in CRISPR technology and applications

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Ethical concerns surrounding gene editing

3.2.2.2. High costs associated with CRISPR research and development

3.3. CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market: Product & Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Product & Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Global CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product & Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Products

4.4.1. Products market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. CRISPR Kits & Reagents

4.4.3. CRISPR Libraries

4.4.4. Others

4.5. Services



Chapter 5. CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Global CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Biomedical

5.4.2. Therapeutic Development

5.4.2.1. Therapeutic development market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. By Indication

5.4.2.2.1. Genetic Disorders

5.4.2.2.2. Oncology

5.4.2.2.3. Ophthalmology

5.4.2.2.4. Others

5.4.2.3. By Delivery Method

5.4.2.3.1. Ex Vivo

5.4.2.3.3. In Vivo

5.4.3. Disease Diagnostics

5.5. Agricultural applications

5.5.2. Plant Engineering

5.5.3. Farm Animals Engineering

5.5.4. Others



Chapter 6. CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market End-use Movement Analysis

6.3. Global CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.5. Academic & Research Institutes

6.6. Contract Research Organizations



Chapter 7. CRISPR-based Gene Editing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2023

8.4. List of Key Buyers for CRISPR-based Gene Editing Products & Services

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

Revvity, Inc.

Danaher

GenScript

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tocris Bioscience

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

New England Biolabs, Inc.

