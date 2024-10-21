UIC Law Fair Housing Legal Support Center Awarded $100K Grant to Launch Free Fair Housing Course for College Students in Chicago

Chicago, IL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UIC Law Fair Housing Legal Support Center has been awarded a $100,000+ grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP). This funding supports the Center’s mission to promote education and outreach efforts that increase public awareness of housing discrimination laws among college and university students in the Chicago metropolitan area.

As part of the organization’s Education and Outreach Initiative, the Fair Housing and Lending course aims to educate students on federal, state, and local laws designed to combat housing discrimination and protect vulnerable communities. This initiative represents a unique opportunity for students to gain valuable knowledge in civil rights and fair housing while preparing for future careers in law, advocacy, or public service.

Students who enroll in the course will gain:

Free enrollment for undergraduate or graduate students attending colleges and universities in Chicago.

An opportunity to explore the intersection of law and social sciences.

Three (3) semester hours of academic credit, if approved by the student’s institution (Credits will not apply toward a Juris Doctor degree for students later pursuing law school).

Networking opportunities at a career night featuring professionals from fair housing organizations and government agencies.

Skill-building opportunities, including enhancing interpersonal communication and group presentation abilities.

While the course is ideal for students pursuing majors in Political Science, Sociology, Social Work, Urban Planning, History, Public Health, Architecture, or Pre-Law, all interested undergraduate and graduate students are encouraged to apply.

Visit the Fair Housing Legal Support Center webpage for detailed program information, frequently asked questions, and the course application, due by Monday, November 4.

About the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

The University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law is a part of the University of Illinois – Chicago’s largest university and only public Carnegie Research 1 Institution. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of students and the community. Located in the heart of the city’s legal, financial, and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. From our nationally recognized faculty and programs to the impact of our legal clinics, we prepare students with the knowledge, skills, experience and values to change lives. For more information, visit https://law.uic.edu/.