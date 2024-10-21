United States Sun Care Market Report 2024: A USD 21.44 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sun Care Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product, Type (Lotions, Cream, Spray, Gels, Sticks), End-use, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. sun care market size is expected to reach USD 21.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The growing emphasis on personal health coupled with rising instances of skin care due to over exposure is giving momentum to the usage of organic sun care products thereby propelling the market growth.







Growing demand for organic sun care products including sunscreen is expected to drive the product's demand. Furthermore, the rising demand for the organic products over non-organic sun care products owing to the elimination of synthetic chemicals is projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



The rising e-commerce portals or websites result in an ease of the product purchase with diverse companies providing price discounts. In addition, the new entrants stand a chance to market their product and reach greater and targeted audiences. Moreover, the product is expected to register an increase in demand owing to rise in a number of these portals and end-user usage.



The industry is characterized by the presence of stringent regulatory frameworks associated with the chemical composition utilized in the production sun care products. Paraaminobenzoic acid (PABA) was used as a UV absorbing but it is banned owing to the chemical causing skin irritation and is currently swapped by a derivative of PABA, Padimate-O.



U.S. Sun Care Market Report Highlights

The sunscreen & sunblock segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.8% in 2023. There is a growing understanding that prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to premature aging, wrinkles, and age spots.

The lotions segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 42.7% in 2023. Consumers favor lotions for their ease of application, moisturizing properties, and ability to cater to various skin types

The adult segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 60.8% in 2023 due to increased awareness of the long-term consequences of sun exposure, including premature aging and skin cancer.

The leading players in the U.S. Sun Care market include:

Johnson & Johnson Services

Beiersdorf

Edgewell

L'Oreal Group

The Clorox Company

W. S. Badger Company

Groupe Clarins

Shiseido Company

Coty Inc

The Estee Lauder Companies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Sun Care Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. U.S. Sun Care Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Sun Care Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Sun Care Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Sunscreen & Sunblock

5.4. After Sun

5.5. Moisturizers

5.6. Lip Balm

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Sun Care Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Sun Care Market: Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Lotions

6.4. Cream

6.5. Spray

6.6. Gels

6.7. Sticks



Chapter 7. U.S. Sun Care Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Sun Care Market: End Use Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Adult

7.4. Kids



Chapter 8. U.S. Sun Care Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. U.S. Sun Care Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

8.3. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

8.4. Pharmacy & Drug store

8.5. Specialty store

8.6. Online

8.7. Others



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson Services

Beiersdorf

Edgewell

L'Oreal Group

The Clorox Company

W. S. Badger Company

Groupe Clarins

Shiseido Company, Limited

Coty Inc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

