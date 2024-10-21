Cayuga Centers Welcomes Nine New Board Members

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers proudly announces the addition of nine distinguished professionals to its Board of Trustees. These new members bring a wealth of expertise across various fields, enhancing the leadership and resources available to the agency as it continues its mission to support children, youth, and families across the nation. We are excited to introduce the following new Board members:

Dr. Andy Lopez-Williams is a board-certified clinical psychologist and the founder of ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and Advocacy, based in Utica, NY. With expertise in neuropsychology, forensic psychology, and public policy, Dr. Lopez-Williams is dedicated to advocating for individuals with mental health and developmental disabilities. He serves as the Board Chair of the Cayuga Centers Board of Trustees.

Bonita Hagan has worked as a mediator and training consultant for over 30 years. Her professional experience includes roles as Associate Dean of Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Vice President of Student Affairs at Russell Sage College, and Executive Director of the Adirondack Education Consortium. Her diverse career in education spans elementary to professional levels, combining instructional and management roles.

Marcos Martinez is the owner of DMJ Contractors in East Harlem, specializing in supporting non-profit agencies with their building and compliance needs. With over 28 years of experience in the field, Marcos is committed to helping organizations optimize their operations and meet regulatory requirements.

McLee Smith serves as the Area President of Gallagher's NY/NJ Metro Branch within the Benefits and Human Resources consulting division. With over 25 years of experience in the Health and Welfare industry, McLee brings expertise in strategic planning and organizational sustainability, focused on driving growth and maintaining strong client relationships.

Mikal Haddad is the Managing Director and Partner at Oxford Harriman & Company. A certified financial planning professional with over 15 years of experience, he previously held senior roles at JP Morgan Chase, including Senior Vice President and Private Client Advisor at J.P. Morgan Securities. Mikal holds advanced designations, including CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, and CPWA® certifications.

Peter Ranalli is a Managing Partner at FFT Partners and the former CEO of VisionQuest National, Ltd. With nearly 50 years of experience in human services, Peter is a leader in implementing evidence-based and trauma-informed models and is dedicated to improving the lives of children, youth, and families.

Dr. Rochelle Hinds is a Principal Internship Coach at Columbia University’s Teachers College and the CEO of R. Hinds Consulting Group. She is a seasoned leader in education with a proven track record of transforming underperforming schools and is passionate about improving student outcomes and supporting school leaders. Hinds serves as one of two Co-Vice Chairs of the Cayuga Centers Board of Trustees.

Teresa Bishop is the Chief Executive Officer of the Roundtable of St. Lucie County in Florida, where she leads initiatives focused on youth and family well-being. With a background in the U.S. Department of Justice and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Teresa brings extensive experience in evidence-based interventions and community collaboration.

Dr. Thomas Sexton is a Professor Emeritus at Indiana University and a leading expert in family-based treatment interventions. As a co-developer of the Functional Family Therapy model, Dr. Sexton has made significant contributions to the field of family therapy, with a focus on justice, mental health, and child welfare systems.

Cayuga Centers is thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to its Board of Trustees and looks forward to the invaluable contributions they will make in advancing the organization’s mission.

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with 22 locations across 8 states. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 17,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, foster care ambassador, and employment opportunities.

