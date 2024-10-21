Avista selected for $85 million grant for transmission line update

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $85,664,781 in grant funding through its Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program to Avista, in partnership with Idaho Power, to reconstruct the Lolo-Oxbow 230-kV transmission line. The line runs from the Oxbow Dam on the Oregon-Idaho border to Lewiston, Idaho.

Idaho Power’s new Pallette Junction Station will increase interregional transfer capability between the Pacific Northwest and Mountain regions. The project uses innovative construction approaches and advanced power flow control devices to optimally distribute power across the Lolo-Oxbow line and three other lines that comprise an Idaho-to-Northwest transmission path whose capacity is currently strained.

This modernization will benefits hundreds of thousands of people by:

Improving the power system’s resilience against wildfires, aiming to reduce line outages to less than one per year.

Increasing interregional capacity by approximately 635 MW, benefiting customers across the region, including the Nez Perce Tribe as they seek generation interconnection capacity for renewable resources on their reservation.

Enabling workforce development and job creation, including collaboration with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) labor union.



“Modern transmission infrastructure is one of the nation’s most urgent needs. That’s why Avista is committed to working alongside our partners to innovate and invest in the systems and technologies powering the Northwest,” said Avista Vice President of Energy Delivery Josh DiLuciano. “Upgrading the Lolo-Oxbow line is crucial for meeting our customers’ growing needs, integrating renewable energy, and supporting a more resilient energy grid.”

“Safety, reliability, and affordability have been hallmarks of Idaho Power’s service for more than 100 years,” said Mitch Colburn, Idaho Power Vice President of Planning, Engineering, and Construction. “Working with Avista on the Lolo-Oxbow upgrade will strengthen our ability to continue providing all three. The DOE’s contribution expedites this project and sends a signal that infrastructure is a priority for our country.”

Together, Avista Utilities and Idaho Power Company will contribute approximately $86 million to complete the project over the next five years. Innovative technology, including drones, is expected to limit outages during construction.

Established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the GRIP Program is a $10.5 billion investment to enhance grid flexibility, improve the resilience of the power system against extreme weather, and ensure American communities have access to affordable, reliable electricity when and where they need it. GRIP funding is administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office (GDO). This project was selected through the second round of GRIP funding.

Learn more about the Lolo-Oxbow transmission project or read the DOE’s press release online.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 418,000 customers and natural gas to 382,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

About Idaho Power

Idaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile area in Idaho and Oregon. The company has a long history of safely providing reliable, affordable, clean energy. With 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power’s residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation’s lowest prices for electricity. Its 2,100 employees proudly serve more than 640,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always, and respect for all.

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Idaho Power’s independent publicly traded parent company, is also headquartered in Boise, Idaho. To learn more, visit idahopower.com or idacorpinc.com.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to Dalila.Sheehan@avistacorp.com.

Contact:

Avista Media: Ariana Barrey (509) 279-3308, ariana.barrey@avistacorp.com

Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174

Idaho Power Media: Sven Berg, sberg@idahopower.com