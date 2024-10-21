Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 103,567 Ageas shares in the period from 14-10-2024 until 18-10-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
14-10-202420,8451,023,82649.1248.8649.26
15-10-202421,4001,051,55549.1448.9849.36
16-10-202420,4621,003,86849.0648.8649.28
17-10-202420,9181,029,70849.2348.9449.38
18-10-202419,942983,05249.3049.0449.40
Total103,5675,092,01049.1748.8649.40

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 534,701 shares for a total amount of EUR 25,715,691. This corresponds to 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

