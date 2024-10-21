Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 103,567 Ageas shares in the period from 14-10-2024 until 18-10-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|14-10-2024
|20,845
|1,023,826
|49.12
|48.86
|49.26
|15-10-2024
|21,400
|1,051,555
|49.14
|48.98
|49.36
|16-10-2024
|20,462
|1,003,868
|49.06
|48.86
|49.28
|17-10-2024
|20,918
|1,029,708
|49.23
|48.94
|49.38
|18-10-2024
|19,942
|983,052
|49.30
|49.04
|49.40
|Total
|103,567
|5,092,010
|49.17
|48.86
|49.40
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 534,701 shares for a total amount of EUR 25,715,691. This corresponds to 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment