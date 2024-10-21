CfPA Announces 2024 Regulated Investment Crowdfunding Summit: a growing economic force powering American entrepreneurism and innovation

Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crowdfunding Professionals Association (CfPA) is pleased to announce its upcoming 2024 Regulated Investment Crowdfunding Industry and Leadership Summit, set for October 22-23 in Washington, D.C. The Summit promises to be the crowdfunding event of the year, bringing together industry experts, business leaders, and regulators to shape the future of this dynamic and growing sector.

The two-day event will feature a stellar lineup of speakers and panelists, including:

Hester M. Peirce - Commissioner, SEC: Gain invaluable regulatory insights from one of the most influential voices in securities regulation.

Andrew Dix - Founder and CEO of Crowded Media Group LLC: Stay updated on the latest trends and news in the crowdfunding industry.

Andrew D. Stephenson - Board Member, CfPA; Chief Product Officer, CrowdCheck: Learn about due diligence and compliance in crowdfunding.

Angela Barbash - Board Member, CfPA; CEO, Revalue LLC: Gain insights into impact investing and sustainable finance.

Benji Jones - Board Member, CfPA; Counsel, Smith Anderson Law Firm: Get expert legal insights on crowdfunding regulations.

Bill Huston - Board Member, CfPA; Founder, CrowdMax: Discover how crowdfunding is leveling the playing field for under-represented founders.

Brian Belley - Secretary, CfPA; Vice President of Product, KingsCrowd: Get a comprehensive overview of the current state of the industry.

Brian Christie - 2024 CfPA President; CEO, Brainsy: Learn about the future of crowdfunding from the leader of the industry's premier professional association.

Brian Korn - Board Member, CfPA; Head of Fintech and Blockchain Partner, Manatt: Navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape of fintech and crowdfunding.

Craig Denlinger - Managing Partner, Artesian CPA: Understand the financial and accounting aspects of crowdfunding.

Devin Thorpe - CfPA Treasurer; CEO and Founder, The Super Crowd Inc.: Understand the power of crowdfunding in creating social impact.

Dutch MacDonald - Global Lead for Design, BCG X: Explore the intersection of crowdfunding and impact-focused companies.

Eric Cox - Board Member, CfPA; Head of Growth, Netcapital: Discover effective marketing strategies for crowdfunding campaigns.

Fred Pena - Co-Founder and President, Angel Funding: Explore the intersection of angel investing and crowdfunding.

Jackie Logan - Co-Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer, Raise Green: Learn about innovative approaches to green energy crowdfunding.

James Murphy - Risk Monitoring Director, FINRA: Learn best practices in launching and operating a Reg CF portal from a regulatory perspective.

Jason Fishman - Board Member, CfPA; Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Niche Agency: Gain insights into digital marketing strategies for crowdfunding campaigns.

Jenny Kassan - Vice President, CfPA; Attorney, Investor, Capital Raising Coach: Discover innovative deal structuring approaches in crowdfunding.

Kayle Watson - Head of Operations, ClearingBid: Learn about operational best practices in crowdfunding platforms.

Marne Marotta - Managing Director, Arnold & Porter: Understand the potential for tax incentives in crowdfunding.

Matt Venturi - Founder & CEO, ClearingBid: Explore cutting-edge technologies innovating capital markets formation.

Meighan Leon - Chief Legal Officer, DealMaker: Navigate the complex legal landscape of crowdfunding.

Mona DeFrawi - Chairman, CEO, & Founder, Radivision: Explore strategies for unlocking value for issuers through retail investors.

Rod Turner - Chairman, Founder, Manhattan Street Capital: Gain insights into successful Reg A+ offerings and capital raising strategies.

Sara Hanks - Board Member, CfPA; Founder, CrowdCheck: Gain insights from a leading expert in crowdfunding compliance and due diligence.

Scott McIntyre - Chairman of the Board of Directors, CfPA; Executive Director, WEconomy: Gain insights from a leader in collaborative economics and crowdfunding.

Sherwood Neiss - Co-Founding Executive, CfPA; Principal/Data Analyst Crowdfund Capital Advisors, LLC: Gain insights from a pioneer in crowdfunding policy and research.

Stephanie Geller - Director, Community Wealth Builders: Explore how crowdfunding can build community wealth and economic resilience.

Vincent Bowen - Board Member, CfPA; Founder, Mavin Life: Learn about innovative approaches to investor engagement and community building.

Attendees can expect engaging discussions on policy, best practices, and the future of regulated investment crowdfunding. The summit offers unparalleled networking opportunities and a chance to be part of shaping this transformative industry.

“Regulated Investment Crowdfunding is still a fledgling industry compared to the venture capital or private equity industries,” stated Brian Christie, 2024 CfPA President and Founding Advisor at Crowdfund Holdings Innovators (CHI). “However, the data shows that it’s more inclusive than other forms of capital raising and anecdotally, a tremendous amount of innovation built on crowdfunding is fostering more connected, equitable, and forward-thinking business models."

The CfPA Summit is part of an exciting week of innovation and technology events in Washington, D.C.

Concurrent events include:

DC Startup Week (October 21-25): A key event for entrepreneurs and startup founders, offering learning and networking opportunities within D.C.'s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

DC Fintech Week (October 21-25): A premier forum for discussing the future of financial technology, bringing together regulatory bodies and fintech pioneers.

Jason Fishman, a CfPA Board member and CEO of Digital Niche Agency stated: "We're excited to be part of this innovation-packed week in D.C. It's a unique opportunity for those in tech, finance, and regulatory fields to come together, share ideas, and shape the future of investment and entrepreneurship in America."

Event Highlights:

Two days of groundbreaking discussions, unparalleled networking, and a front-row seat to the future of investment crowdfunding:

Exclusive Advocacy Day: Selected attendees will have the opportunity to meet policymakers and help shape the future of crowdfunding regulations.

Sunset Cocktail Reception: Network with industry leaders while enjoying breathtaking views of peak fall foliage in the Washington, D.C. skyline.

Fireside Chat with SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce: Gain invaluable insights from one of the most influential voices in securities regulation.

Insightful Panels: Dive deep into impact investing, innovative deal structures, and the power of retail investors.

Industry Awards Ceremony: Celebrate excellence and innovation in regulated investment crowdfunding with peers from across the industry.

Event Details:

Dates: October 22-23, 2024

Venue: Top of the Town - 1400 14th St N, Arlington, VA 22209, USA

Registration: https://events.humanitix.com/cfpa-regulated-investment-crowdfunding-summit-2024



Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. CfPA members can register for the discounted rate of $50, which includes drinks, meals, and invaluable networking opportunities.

The CfPA extends its gratitude to the volunteer board members and sponsors, including Digital Niche Agency (DNA), ClearingBid, Inc., DealMaker, Angel Funding, Revalue LLC, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Crowdfund Holdings Innovators (CHI), Sosnow & Associates PLLC, Artesian CPA, Raise Green, SmallChange.co, The Super Crowd, Inc., and FINTECH.TV, for making this summit possible.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping the future of investment and entrepreneurship in America. Register today and join us in Washington, D.C.!

Press is welcome.