United States Seafood Market Forecast Report 2024-2032, with Profiles of Admiralty Island Fisheries, Beaver Street Fisheries, High Liner Foods, Inland Seafood, Mowi, NH Foods, Sysco and Thai Union

The United States Seafood market is expected to grow from US$ 53.56 Billion in 2023 to reach US$ 69.95 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.01 % from 2024 to 2032.

The primary factors propelling the market expansion are the increasing demand for food products high in protein and the growing health consciousness of consumers.







Growth Drivers for the United States Seafood Market



Market expansion is being driven by rising production potential to offset rising demand for leaner protein sources and lessen reliance on imports.



With a total value of USD 9.06 billion, the United States produced 7.8 million tons of fish in 2022 (including mollusks and crustaceans). Fisheries accounted for 83% of this value, with aquaculture contributing for 17%. The fact that the US is a net importer of fish and fish products is a significant role in this situation. The government has demonstrated its support for local production through a number of initiatives and policies.



To prevent overfishing, US regulators-imposed limitations on gear and vessel power, as well as season-long and total permissible catch limits. Fishermen therefore developed new tools and techniques to get above these restrictions.



The economy of the nation is significantly influenced by the fisheries sector. The world's largest importer of fish and fisheries products, the United States plays a significant role in aquaculture worldwide. Additionally, it offers a variety of state-of-the-art technologies, feed, equipment, and investment capital to other manufacturers across the globe. Between 70 and 85 percent of the seafood eaten in the United States is imported, with aquaculture producing more than half of it.



Awareness of health



As customers become more aware of the nutritional advantages of seafood, health consciousness plays a significant role in the expansion of the seafood business in the United States. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in seafood, have been shown to improve cognitive function, lower inflammation, and support heart health. It also offers lean protein, which is necessary for the development and repair of muscles, and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals like selenium, iodine, and vitamin D. An increased understanding of the health advantages is encouraging more people to include seafood in their diets as part of a well-rounded and nutrient-dense eating plan. Consequently, there is a growing market for fish goods due to people's desire for healthier dietary options and growing attention to their general well-being.



Florida Seafood Industry



The state's economy heavily depends on the seafood sector in Florida, which is renowned for its wide range of products and significant economic influence. Florida is a major player in the U.S. seafood industry thanks to its long coastline and access to the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. The sector produces a wide range of fresh and varied goods, including shrimp, grouper, snapper, and oysters. It also includes commercial fishing, aquaculture, and seafood processing.



Due to Florida's advantageous climate and strategic position, which support a wide diversity of seafood species, the state's commercial fishing industry is thriving. The fishermen in the state are renowned for using sustainable methods, making sure that their activities abide by laws intended to protect maritime ecosystems. The industry's long-term survival is supported by this emphasis on sustainability, which also serves to preserve the health of fish populations.



A developing sector of Florida's seafood market is aquaculture. In order to improve farmed seafood production, lessen dependency on wild capture, and address issues with seafood supply, the state has made investments in the development of technologies and methods. This involves the production of species that are essential for satisfying domestic demand, such as farmed shrimp and oysters.



Apart from the commercial and aquaculture activities, the seafood processing industry in Florida is significant. Processing facilities prepare, package, and distribute goods to local, national, and international markets, adding value to raw fish. All things considered, the seafood sector in Florida not only creates jobs and generates export income for the state, but it also fosters a diverse culinary scene and a maritime legacy.



United States Seafood Company Analysis



The major participants in the United States Seafood market include Admiralty Island Fisheries, Beaver Street Fisheries, High Liner Foods, Inland Seafood, Mowi ASA, NH Foods, Sysco Corporation and Thai Union Group .



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $53.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $69.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered United States



