Paper Packaging Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring Profiles of Amcor, Cascades, Clearwater Paper, DS Smith, Easternpak, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products, WestRock and More

World revenue for the Paper Packaging Market is expected to surpass US$409.6 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Growing Environmental Concerns and Sustainability



The increasing awareness and concern for the environment are significant drivers of the paper packaging market. Consumers and governments worldwide are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a preference for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Paper packaging is biodegradable, recyclable, and derived from renewable resources, making it an attractive alternative to plastic packaging. Governments in many countries are implementing stringent regulations and bans on single-use plastics, further driving the demand for paper-based packaging solutions. For example, the European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive, which aims to reduce the impact of certain plastic products on the environment, has encouraged the shift towards paper packaging.



Fierce Competition from Flexible Plastic Packaging Hinder the Market Growth



The fierce competition from flexible plastic packaging poses a significant challenge to the growth of the paper packaging market. One key reason is that paper is less durable than plastic and lacks inherent water or grease resistance. To enhance its performance, paper often needs to be coated with chemicals or plastics, which complicates recycling efforts. These coatings, frequently plastic, require additional recycling procedures to separate from the paper, making the recycling process more cumbersome and less efficient.



Moreover, increased paper usage necessitates more tree cutting, leading to potential deforestation issues if reforestation efforts do not keep pace. The production of paper also has a higher energy, water, and greenhouse gas footprint compared to plastic. Plastic, on the other hand, has several advantages that contribute to its competitive edge. It is relatively cheaper to produce, highly durable, long-lasting, lightweight, and flexible. Environmentally, plastic production consumes less water and generates a lower greenhouse gas footprint than paper production. These factors collectively make flexible plastic packaging a formidable competitor to paper, hindering the latter's market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

Grade

Virgin Paper

Recycled Paper

Packaging Level

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

End-user Industry

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Home Care Products

Other

Product Type

Corrugated Boxes

Paper Bags and Sacks

Folding Cartons

Paperboard

Wrapping Paper

Other

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Paper Packaging Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies in the Paper Packaging Market profiled in the report include:

Amcor

Cascades.

Clearwater Paper

DS Smith

Easternpak

International Paper Company

ITC

Mondi

Nippon Paper Industries

Packaging Corporation of America

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products

WestRock

