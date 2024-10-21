[Latest] Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market Size/Share Worth USD 11,783.1 Million by 2033 at a 18.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Schottky Diodes, FET/MOSFET Transistors, Integrated Circuits, Rectifiers/Diodes, Power Modules, Others), By Product (Optoelectronic Devices, Power Semiconductors, Frequency Devices, Others), By Wafer Size (1 inch to 4 inches, 6 inches, 8 inches, 10 inches & above), By End-User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Data & Communication Devices, Energy & Power, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2,158.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,557.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11,783.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs): The increasing adoption of EVs and HEVs globally drives the demand for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors in power electronics, owing to their ability to improve energy efficiency and extend driving range.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Sector: The growth of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power necessitates efficient power conversion technologies, spurring the demand for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors in inverters and converters for grid integration.

Advancements in Power Electronics: Silicon Carbide Semiconductors offer higher power density, lower switching losses, and improved thermal conductivity compared to traditional silicon-based semiconductors, driving their adoption in power electronic applications such as inverters, converters, and motor drives.

Increased Focus on Energy Efficiency: With a growing emphasis on energy conservation and sustainability, industries are adopting Silicon Carbide Semiconductors to reduce energy losses and improve system efficiency in various applications, including industrial motor drives and power supplies.

Emerging Applications in Aerospace and Defense: Silicon Carbide Semiconductors are increasingly utilized in aerospace and defense applications for their ability to withstand high temperatures, radiation, and harsh environments, driving market growth in this sector.

Technological Advancements and Cost Reductions: Continuous advancements in manufacturing processes and economies of scale contribute to cost reductions in Silicon Carbide Semiconductor production, making them more competitive and accessible for a wider range of applications, fueling market growth.

Growing Demand for High-Frequency and High-Temperature Applications: Silicon Carbide Semiconductors are preferred for high-frequency and high-temperature applications due to their superior performance characteristics, including high breakdown voltage and thermal conductivity. This drives their adoption in industries such as telecommunications, RF devices, and automotive power electronics.

Expansion of 5G Infrastructure: The deployment of 5G networks requires high-performance semiconductor components capable of handling increased data traffic and operating at high frequencies. Silicon Carbide Semiconductors play a crucial role in 5G infrastructure, enabling efficient power amplification and signal processing, thus contributing to market growth.

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, WOLFSPEED, INC. revealed a wafer supply agreement valued at USD 2 billion with Renesas Electronics Corporation, a provider of advanced semiconductor solutions. Renesas will secure a 10-year supply commitment for silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers from Wolfspeed, enabling Renesas to scale production of silicon carbide power semiconductors starting in 2025.

In 2021, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON Semi) announced an agreement to acquire SiC and sapphire materials manufacturer GT Advanced Technologies Inc. This strategic move aims to bolster ON Semi’s SiC supply chain, enabling it to meet growing customer demand for Silicon Carbide-based solutions.

In 2022, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON Semi) expanded its presence in the Czech Republic by launching an extended silicon carbide fabrication facility. This strategic expansion enhances ON Semi’s manufacturing capabilities, allowing it to meet the increasing demand for silicon carbide-based semiconductor solutions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2,557.3 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 11,783.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 2,158.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 18.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, Product, Wafer Size, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the availability of raw materials, components, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, thereby impacting the production of Silicon Carbide Semiconductors.

Delayed Investments and Project Deployments: Economic uncertainties and lockdown measures resulted in delayed investments and project deployments across various industries, affecting the demand for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors in applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and telecommunications.

Resumption of Production and Supply Chain Operations: As economic activities gradually resume, semiconductor manufacturers focus on ramping up production and restoring supply chain operations to meet the pent-up demand for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors.

Accelerated Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Renewable Energy: Governments worldwide prioritize investments in EV infrastructure and renewable energy projects as part of economic recovery plans, driving the demand for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors in power electronics and energy conversion systems.

Technological Advancements and Innovation: Semiconductor companies continue to invest in research and development to enhance the performance and efficiency of Silicon Carbide Semiconductors, driving innovation in areas such as material science, device design, and manufacturing processes.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration between semiconductor manufacturers, technology providers, and industry stakeholders fosters innovation and accelerates the adoption of Silicon Carbide Semiconductors in emerging applications such as 5G networks, electric vehicles, and industrial automation.

Diversification of End-Use Applications: Semiconductor companies explore new markets and applications for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors beyond traditional sectors such as automotive and power electronics, tapping into opportunities in sectors like aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics to diversify revenue streams and mitigate risks.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market – Regional Analysis

The Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market is driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions. Trends include the integration of Silicon Carbide technology in EV charging infrastructure, grid modernization projects, and data center applications. Additionally, partnerships between semiconductor manufacturers and automotive companies drive innovation in Silicon Carbide-based power electronics for EVs, contributing to market growth in the region.

Europe: In Europe, the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market is influenced by initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality and promote sustainable energy solutions. Trends include the deployment of Silicon Carbide-based power electronics in renewable energy projects, smart grid systems, and industrial automation applications. Moreover, collaborations between semiconductor firms and government agencies drive research and development efforts to accelerate the adoption of Silicon Carbide technology in key sectors such as automotive and aerospace.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market experiences significant growth due to the region’s dominance in semiconductor manufacturing and rapid technological advancements. Trends include the expansion of Silicon Carbide production capacity, the emergence of innovative applications in consumer electronics and telecommunications, and the adoption of Silicon Carbide technology in electric vehicle production and energy infrastructure projects. Additionally, strategic partnerships between semiconductor companies and government entities drive market development initiatives in the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor market is characterized by a focus on industrial automation, energy efficiency, and infrastructure development. Trends include the utilization of Silicon Carbide technology in oil and gas exploration, renewable energy projects, and smart city initiatives. Furthermore, collaborations between Silicon Carbide manufacturers and local governments drive investments in sustainable energy solutions and digital transformation, fostering market growth opportunities in the region.

List of the prominent players in the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market:

Cree Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Norstel AB

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Company

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Inc.

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

Ascatron AB

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Others

The Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Schottky Diodes

FET/MOSFET Transistors

Integrated Circuits

Rectifiers/Diodes

Power Modules

Others

By Product

Optoelectronic Devices

Power Semiconductors

Frequency Devices

Others

By Wafer Size

1 inch to 4 inches

6 inches

8 inches

10 inches & above

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Devices

Data & Communication Devices

Energy & Power

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

