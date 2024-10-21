North America Automotive Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers 2024: Expansion of Private Label Brands and Diversification into CASE-specific Vehicle Parts and Services Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers, North America, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study examines major automotive aftermarket parts distributors and retailers in North America (the United States and Canada) between 2019 and 2023. The research highlights the trends, impact of technological evolution, shifting market dynamics, and product and customer engagement.



By profiling key distributors and retailers, this study explores and benchmarks their strategic initiatives to address online competition and other market trends. Key findings show consistent revenue growth for AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts. The report also compares the growth of DIY (do-it-yourself) and DIFM (do-it-for-me) sales across North America.



A major upcoming trend discussed is the shift toward CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) vehicles, including a comprehensive overview of the industry's preparedness and growth opportunities. The research highlights increasing focus on customer experience, market expansion, and technological advancements that are essential for navigating the evolving North American automotive aftermarket landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Automotive Parts Aftermarket

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Strategic Profiling and Benchmarking of Key Automotive Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers

Ecosystem

Competitive Profiling of Key Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers in North America (NA)

Key Retailers and Distributors Considered in the Study

Key Selection Criteria: Benchmarking of Retailers and Distributors

Key Questions the Study Will Answer

Key North American Distributors and Retailers: Market Snapshot

Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental (PESTLE) Analysis of Aftermarket Retailers and Distributors

Key Findings and Future Trends

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Definitions

Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure

eRetail (DIY) Channel Structure: Overview

Distributors and Retailers: Financial Snapshot

Key Findings

Financial Snapshot of Key Retailers and Distributors

5-Year Automotive Revenue Snapshot

2023 EBITDA Snapshot

2023 Revenue Per Store Snapshot

2023 DIFM and DIY Revenue

Sales Mix by Top 4 Retailers/Distributors: DIY vs. DIFM Trends

Evolution of Sales Mix of Top 4 Retailers: Total Market Trend DIFM, 2019 vs. 2023

Evolution of Sales Mix of Top 4 Retailers: Total Market Trend DIY, 2019 vs. 2023

eRetail Sales of Auto Parts and Accessories

Impact of Digitization in DIY Segment: eRetail

Profiling of Key Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers: eRetail Revenue

Penetration of eRetail in DIY across Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers

Strategic Implications of CASE Technologies in the Automotive Aftermarket

Strategic Shifts in Major Players of the Aftermarket Automotive Parts Distribution and Retail

Retailer and Distributor Profiles

NAPA Auto Parts NAPA Auto Parts: Financial Snapshot for 2023 NAPA Auto Parts: 5-Year Financial Snapshot NAPA Auto Parts: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

AutoZone AutoZone: Financial Snapshot for 2023 AutoZone: 5-Year Financial Snapshot AutoZone: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

Advance Auto Parts Advance Auto Parts: Financial Snapshot for 2023 Advance Auto Parts: 5-Year Financial Snapshot Advance Auto Parts: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.: Financial Snapshot for 2023 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.: 5-Year Financial Snapshot O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

LKQ Corporation LKQ Corporation: Financial Snapshot for 2023 LKQ Corporation: 5-Year Financial Snapshot LKQ Corporation: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

Canadian Tire Corporation Canadian Tire Corporation: Financial Snapshot for 2023 Canadian Tire Corporation: 5-Year Financial Snapshot Canadian Tire Corporation: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy



Distributor and Retailer Benchmarking

Comparative Analysis of Revenue and Growth Strategies

Benchmarking Key Retailers and Distributors

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion of Private Label Brands

Growth Opportunity 3: Diversification into CASE-specific Vehicle Parts and Services

The Last Word

The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix7tda

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.