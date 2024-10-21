United States Medical Ceramics Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of CeramTec, Kyocera, Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M, DSM, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Straumann and BioMerieux

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Medical Ceramics Market Report by Material Types, Application and Country Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the USA, medical ceramics have found a wide application in almost all the medical specialties. In dentistry, they are applied in crown, bridges and implants since they are aesthetic and are also strong. Some of these uses are orthopedic; for instance, joint replacement like the hip and knee replacement; in these cases, ceramics are used for their highest strength to wear ratios. Such uses as in the diagnostic imaging and surgical implements also improves on accuracy and efficiency. By incorporating medical ceramics on these applications, it denotes constant improvement of health technology and services.

The orthopedic medical ceramic industry in the United States is growing, specifically for orthopedic implant applications. Joint replacement procedures, spinal surgeries and bone graft are some of surgical applications of medical ceramics since they are biocompatible, remain strong for a long time and do not wear out easily. As the aging population in the U.S grows, the incidences of bone related diseases including arthritis, especially osteoarthritis, leads to increased orthopedic surgeries.

Furthermore, escalated health care expenditure and reimbursement policies supporting orthopedic surgeries prompt market growth. As new technologies are being developed, it can be forecasted that the orthopedic medical ceramic market in the U. S. will increase further in the future.

Technological Advancements in Medical Devices



The United States medical ceramics market is primarily influenced by the improvements of medical device technologies. Advances in material science as well as in manufacturing technology have made possible the development of advanced ceramics having superior characteristics; such as biocompatibility and mechanical characteristics. Novel technologies, for instance, 3-dimensional printing and nano technologies can facilitate the manufacture of better and superior quality medical implants and surgical equipment. These technological enhancements enhance the formulation of complex and technologically developed medical products that in turn demand advanced medical ceramics in the ever-developing field of healthcare requirements such as dental implants, orthopedic applications, among others.



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases



One of the major drivers of growth in the United States medical ceramic market is the rise in incidences of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular diseases call for surgical procedures that use medical ceramics used for fabrication of implants and prosthetics. These materials are appreciated for their strength, durability and non-toxicity, that make them suitable for the treatment of chronic diseases, requiring long-term treatment.

With the constantly increasing number of chronic diseases, the requirement for the use of high-performance medical ceramics also increases, thereby increasing the market and developing the healthcare industry. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, CDC, by Feb 2024, about 65. 9% of the population of the US is likely to have been diagnosed at least one primary chronic disease (i. e., heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, hypertension and etc).



Aging Population



Prominent trends such as increase in the geriatric population in the United States are boosting the medical ceramic market. With the population of elderly people growing through time, there is an increased need for artificial limbs and organs and other parts of the body as well as products like Orthopedic Implants and Instruments for Bone Surgery which caters for issues like joint breakages and aging bone. Medical ceramics are used in orthopedic implants, dental prosthetics and others because medical ceramics are known to be hard wearing and biocompatible. The continued quest for ways and means to enhance the quality of life of everyone especially senior citizens is the main factor that is able to fuel the growth of the medical ceramic market mainly due to the availability of new materials that are required in the healthcare sector. The population of Americans age 65 and older is expected to rise from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million in 2050, an increase of 47%; the proportion of people in the United States age 65 and older is expected to grow from 17% to 23%, according to the Population Reference Bureau.



United States Medical Ceramic Company Analysis



The top companies in the United States Medical Ceramic Market are CeramTec, Kyocera, Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M, DSM, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc, Straumann, and BioMerieux.



United States Medical Ceramic Company News

On May 29, 2024, Himed and Lithoz launched a new Bioceramics Center of ExcellenceT (BCoE) at Himed's New York headquarters. The BCoE will focus on R&D using bioceramics for medical device manufacturers and provide analytical services to support rapid prototyping.

In April 2024, Kyocera established a new company called KYOCERA Fine ceramics Medical GmbH (KFMG) as part of its expansion and growth strategy.

In November 2023, Watlow opened a new Ceramic Technology Center at its St. Louis headquarters to develop new materials solutions for its advanced thermal management systems. The center is a $6 million, 12,000-square-foot conversion of available factory space and will initially create 10-15 new high-tech jobs, with the potential for more in the future.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Medical Ceramics Market



6. Market Share - United States Medical Ceramics Market

6.1 By Material Types

6.2 By Application



7. Material Types - United States Medical Ceramics Market

7.1 Bioinert

7.2 Bioactive

7.3 Bioresorbable

7.4 Piezo Ceramics



8. Application - United States Medical Ceramics Market

8.1 Surgical Instruments

8.2 Plastic Surgery

8.3 Orthopedic application

8.4 Dental Application



9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Key Players Analysis

CeramTec

Kyocera

Morgan Advanced Materials

3M

DSM

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet Holding

Straumann

BioMerieux



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3wl5o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment