Ontario workers ready to use the power of many to hold the Ford government to account

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Ontario legislature resumes, after 19-week summer break, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is ready to remind the Ford government that what Ontarians really want is affordability, decent work, and good public services – not culture wars on bike lanes, a sweetheart Ontario Place agreement with Therme, or a $200 cheque stunt that distracts from real issues.

“While the Ford government recessed the legislature for 5-months, we've been bringing workers together to discuss the issues that matter most to them,” said Laura Walton, Ontario Federation of Labour President. “What we’ve heard is that people are struggling. They’re struggling to access health care when they need it, they’re still experiencing the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, and housing remains unaffordable.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour just wrapped up an 11-city tour - which included a virtual province-wide Town Hall - about building “The Ontario We Need.” The tour travelled across the province to hear directly from community members about the issues they’re facing and how to solve them.

“People are struggling, but more importantly, they understand the power of many. They understand that when we come together, we have what it takes to make things better,” said Walton.

As part of the tour, the OFL launched the Power of Many campaign. The campaign has three demands:

Affordability: Address the cost-of-living crisis

Decent Work: Ensure working for a living means earning a living

Public Services: For the public by the public



“Right now, the Ford Conservatives are making life harder for everyone,” added Walton. “We're ready to use our power, the power of many, to hold this government to account.”

