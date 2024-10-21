Trustco Reports Third Quarter 2024 Net Income of $12.9 Million; Skillful Application of Strong Fundamentals Produce Solid Results

Executive Snapshot:

Average Loan portfolio continues to grow: On average, total loans were up $127.0 million or 2.6% for the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023



Continued solid financial results: Key metrics for third quarter 2024: Net income of $12.9 million versus $12.6 million for the second quarter 2024 Net interest income of $38.7 million, up from $37.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 Return on average equity (ROAE) of 7.74% versus 7.76% for the second quarter 2024



Capital continues to grow:

Consolidated equity to assets increased 6.2% to 10.95% as of September 30, 2024 from 10.31% as of September 30, 2023 Book value per share as of September 30, 2024 was $35.19, up from $34.46 compared to June 30, 2024





TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced third quarter 2024 net income of $12.9 million or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.7 million or $0.77 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2023; and net income of $37.6 million or $1.97 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $48.9 million or $2.57 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Average loans increased $127.0 million or 2.6% for the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. TrustCo was able to increase the balances of home equity lines of credit (HECLs) outstanding through an aggressive campaign to encourage existing customers to utilize their HECLs in place of the higher rates on other products. The objective was to meet customer needs and encourage increased utilization through existing HECLs.

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Hard, consistent work on the fundamentals of banking once again have served the Trustco Bank team well and enabled us to post strong results under challenging circumstances. Our bankers posted one modest success after another – which accumulated into solid performance. We continued to hold the line on demand accounts and capitalized on strong customer relationships which enabled us to direct the flow into competitively-priced CDs, rather than to non-bank investment products. Not having to purchase expensive deposits or pay excessive rates, helped keep interest expense down, contributing to increased net interest income. We have continued to sell home equity products at favorable rates where origination of purchase mortgages lagged due to lack of sales volume. We booked these new loans at higher interest rates, also boosting net interest margin. Once again, loans reached a new all-time high. All of these efforts by our team resulted in net income of $12.9 million for the quarter.”

Average loans were up $127.0 million or 2.6% in the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans and home equity lines of credit, our primary lending focus, were up $50.4 million, or 1.2%, and $60.0 million, or 18.7%, respectively, in the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans also increased $18.1 million, or 6.9%, in the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $15.3 million, or 0.3% for the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. We believe the increase in time deposits compared to the prior year continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking, while earning a competitive interest rate. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of Trustco Bank (the “Bank”) through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $38.7 million for the third quarter 2024, an increase of $883 thousand, or 2.3%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and lower cost of deposits, partially offset by lower investment earnings and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2024 was 2.61%, up 8 basis points from 2.53% in the second quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.11%, up 5 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.94% in the third quarter 2024 from 1.97% in the second quarter 2024. The Bank has seen success in retaining deposits while lowering the rates on time deposits, and still being competitive in the markets it serves. The Federal Reserve’s decision regarding whether to cut or hold rates in upcoming meetings will have an effect on the Bank’s ability to continue to manage deposit costs. Further reductions should help margin expansion in future quarters. Non-interest expense decreased $259 thousand over the prior quarter as a result of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to control expenses.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $500 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $400 thousand, and provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $100 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.95% as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $47.2 million at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $17.9 million at September 30, 2023. NPLs were 0.38% and 0.36% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 256.9% at September 30, 2024, compared to 264.2% at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $19.1 million at September 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.95%, compared to 10.31% at September 30, 2023. Book value per share at September 30, 2024 was $35.19, up 7.3% compared to $32.80 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2024. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 034120. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 285814. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/854762065, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 138 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2024.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Three months ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 Summary of operations Net interest income $ 38,671 $ 37,788 $ 42,221 Provision for credit losses 500 500 100 Net gains on equity securities 23 1,360 - Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 4,908 4,291 4,574 Noninterest expense 26,200 26,459 27,460 Net income 12,875 12,551 14,680 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.66 $ 0.77 - Diluted 0.68 0.66 0.77 Cash dividends 0.36 0.36 0.36 Book value at period end 35.19 34.46 32.80 Market price at period end 33.07 28.77 27.29 At period end Full time equivalent employees 735 753 764 Full service banking offices 138 138 143 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 7.74 7.76 9.32 Efficiency ratio (1) 59.65 62.84 58.33 Net interest spread 2.17 2.09 2.55 Net interest margin 2.61 2.53 2.85 Dividend payout ratio 53.16 54.57 46.65 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated equity to assets 10.95 % 10.73 % 10.31 % Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.94 % 10.72 % 10.30 % Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.36 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 0.35 0.31 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99 0.99 0.95 Coverage ratio (3) 2.6x 2.6x 2.6x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net gains on equity securities).

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended 09/30/24 09/30/23 Summary of operations Net interest income $ 113,037 133,238 Provision (Credit) for credit losses 1,600 (100 ) Net gains on equity securities 1,383 - Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 14,042 13,841 Noninterest expense 77,562 82,466 Net income 37,552 48,798 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 1.97 2.57 - Diluted 1.97 2.57 Cash dividends 1.08 1.08 Book value at period end 35.19 32.80 Market price at period end 33.07 27.29 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.82 % 1.08 Return on average equity 7.68 10.57 Efficiency ratio (1) 60.80 55.70 Net interest spread 2.08 2.78 Net interest margin 2.52 3.01 Dividend payout ratio 54.70 42.11 (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net gains on equity securities).

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 52,112 $ 50,660 $ 49,804 $ 49,201 $ 47,921 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 718 909 906 750 672 State and political subdivisions - 1 - 1 - Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,397 1,451 1,494 1,533 1,485 Corporate bonds 361 362 476 477 473 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 90 94 100 102 107 Other securities 2 2 3 3 2 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,568 2,819 2,979 2,866 2,739 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 62 65 68 70 73 Total interest on held to maturity securities 62 65 68 70 73 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 153 147 152 149 131 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,174 6,894 6,750 6,354 6,688 Total interest income 61,069 60,585 59,753 58,640 57,552 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 311 288 240 165 102 Savings 770 675 712 707 639 Money market deposit accounts 2,154 2,228 2,342 2,500 2,384 Time deposits 18,969 19,400 19,677 16,460 11,962 Interest on short-term borrowings 194 206 204 201 244 Total interest expense 22,398 22,797 23,175 20,033 15,331 Net interest income 38,671 37,788 36,578 38,607 42,221 Less: Provision for credit losses 500 500 600 1,350 100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,171 37,288 35,978 37,257 42,121 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 2,044 1,609 1,816 1,612 1,627 Fees for services to customers 2,482 2,399 2,745 2,563 2,590 Net gains on equity securities 23 1,360 - - - Other 382 283 282 299 357 Total noninterest income 4,931 5,651 4,843 4,474 4,574 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 12,134 12,520 11,427 12,444 12,393 Net occupancy expense 4,271 4,375 4,611 4,209 4,358 Equipment expense 1,757 1,990 1,738 1,852 1,923 Professional services 1,863 1,570 1,460 1,561 1,717 Outsourced services 2,551 2,755 2,501 2,532 2,720 Advertising expense 339 466 408 384 586 FDIC and other insurance 1,112 797 1,094 1,085 1,078 Other real estate expense (income), net 204 16 74 (12 ) 163 Other 1,969 1,970 1,590 4,776 2,522 Total noninterest expenses 26,200 26,459 24,903 28,831 27,460 Income before taxes 16,902 16,480 15,918 12,900 19,235 Income taxes 4,027 3,929 3,792 3,052 4,555 Net income $ 12,875 $ 12,551 $ 12,126 $ 9,848 $ 14,680 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.66 $ 0.64 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 - Diluted 0.68 0.66 0.64 0.52 0.77 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,010 19,022 19,024 19,024 19,024 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,036 19,033 19,032 19,026 19,024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended 09/30/24 09/30/23 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 152,576 138,255 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 2,533 2,055 State and political subdivisions 1 1 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 4,342 4,613 Corporate bonds 1,199 1,510 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 284 335 Other securities 7 7 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 8,366 8,521 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 195 226 Total interest on held to maturity securities 195 226 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 452 351 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 19,818 20,213 Total interest income 181,407 167,566 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 839 217 Savings 2,157 1,824 Money market deposit accounts 6,724 4,954 Time deposits 58,046 26,525 Interest on short-term borrowings 604 808 Total interest expense 68,370 34,328 Net interest income 113,037 133,238 Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses 1,600 (100 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 111,437 133,338 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 5,469 4,813 Fees for services to customers 7,626 8,085 Net gains on equity securities 1,383 - Other 947 943 Total noninterest income 15,425 13,841 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 36,081 38,798 Net occupancy expense 13,257 13,218 Equipment expense 5,485 5,758 Professional services 4,893 4,684 Outsourced services 7,807 7,507 Advertising expense 1,213 1,494 FDIC and other insurance 3,003 3,215 Other real estate expense, net 294 536 Other 5,529 7,256 Total noninterest expenses 77,562 82,466 Income before taxes 49,300 64,713 Income taxes 11,748 15,915 Net income $ 37,552 48,798 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 1.97 2.57 - Diluted 1.97 2.57 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,019 19,024 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,034 19,024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 49,659 $ 42,193 $ 44,868 $ 49,274 $ 45,940 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 473,306 493,920 564,815 528,730 461,321 Total cash and cash equivalents 522,965 536,113 609,683 578,004 507,261 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 90,588 106,796 128,854 118,668 121,474 States and political subdivisions 26 26 26 26 34 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 222,841 218,311 227,078 237,677 233,719 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 15,171 15,592 16,260 17,186 17,316 Corporate bonds 54,327 53,764 53,341 78,052 76,935 Other securities 701 688 682 680 657 Total securities available for sale 383,654 395,177 426,241 452,289 450,135 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 5,636 5,921 6,206 6,458 6,724 Total held to maturity securities 5,636 5,921 6,206 6,458 6,724 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,507 6,507 6,203 6,203 6,203 Loans: Commercial 280,261 282,441 279,092 273,515 268,642 Residential mortgage loans 4,382,674 4,370,640 4,354,369 4,365,063 4,343,006 Home equity line of credit 393,418 370,063 355,879 347,415 332,028 Installment loans 14,503 15,168 16,166 16,886 16,605 Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,070,856 5,038,312 5,005,506 5,002,879 4,960,281 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 49,950 49,772 49,220 48,578 47,226 Net loans 5,020,906 4,988,540 4,956,286 4,954,301 4,913,055 Bank premises and equipment, net 33,324 33,466 33,423 34,007 32,135 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,958 38,376 39,647 40,542 41,475 Other assets 98,730 102,544 101,881 96,387 97,310 Total assets $ 6,109,680 $ 6,106,644 $ 6,179,570 $ 6,168,191 $ 6,054,298 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 753,878 $ 745,227 $ 742,997 $ 754,532 $ 773,293 Interest-bearing checking 988,527 1,029,606 1,020,136 1,015,213 1,033,898 Savings accounts 1,092,038 1,144,427 1,155,517 1,179,241 1,235,658 Money market deposit accounts 477,113 517,445 532,611 565,767 610,012 Time deposits 1,952,635 1,840,262 1,903,908 1,836,024 1,581,504 Total deposits 5,264,191 5,276,967 5,355,169 5,350,777 5,234,365 Short-term borrowings 91,450 89,720 94,374 88,990 103,110 Operating lease liabilities 41,469 42,026 43,438 44,471 45,418 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,549 42,763 37,399 38,668 47,479 Total liabilities 5,440,659 5,451,476 5,530,380 5,522,906 5,430,372 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock 20,058 20,058 20,058 20,058 20,058 Surplus 257,644 257,490 257,335 257,181 257,078 Undivided profits 442,079 436,048 430,346 425,069 422,082 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (6,600 ) (14,268 ) (14,763 ) (13,237 ) (31,506 ) Treasury stock at cost (44,160 ) (44,160 ) (43,786 ) (43,786 ) (43,786 ) Total shareholders' equity 669,021 655,168 649,190 645,285 623,926 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,109,680 $ 6,106,644 $ 6,179,570 $ 6,168,191 $ 6,054,298 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,010 19,010 19,024 19,024 19,024





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 466 $ 741 $ 532 $ 536 $ 540 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 15,320 14,992 14,359 14,375 14,633 Installment 163 131 149 151 93 Total non-accrual loans 15,949 15,864 15,040 15,062 15,266 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - 3 5 Total nonperforming loans 15,949 15,864 15,040 15,065 15,271 Other real estate owned 2,503 2,334 2,334 194 1,185 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,452 $ 18,198 $ 17,374 $ 15,259 $ 16,456 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 314 $ 314 $ 314 $ 314 $ 314 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 3,176 2,985 2,921 2,272 2,228 Installment 5 22 - 15 65 Total non-accrual loans 3,495 3,321 3,235 2,601 2,607 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 3,495 3,321 3,235 2,601 2,607 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 3,495 $ 3,321 $ 3,235 $ 2,601 $ 2,607 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 780 $ 1,055 $ 846 $ 850 $ 854 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,496 17,977 17,280 16,647 16,861 Installment 168 153 149 166 158 Total non-accrual loans 19,444 19,185 18,275 17,663 17,873 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - 3 5 Total nonperforming loans 19,444 19,185 18,275 17,666 17,878 Other real estate owned 2,503 2,334 2,334 194 1,185 Total nonperforming assets $ 21,947 $ 21,519 $ 20,609 $ 17,860 $ 19,063 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ 65 $ - $ - $ - $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 104 (74 ) (78 ) 219 (26 ) Installment 11 (2 ) 36 23 14 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 180 $ (76 ) $ (42 ) $ 242 $ (12 ) Florida Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - 17 - - - Installment 42 7 - 6 - Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 42 $ 24 $ - $ 6 $ - Total Commercial $ 65 $ - $ - $ - $ - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 104 (57 ) (78 ) 219 (26 ) Installment 53 5 36 29 14 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 222 $ (52 ) $ (42 ) $ 248 $ (12 ) Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 19,444 $ 19,185 $ 18,275 $ 17,666 $ 17,878 Total nonperforming assets (1) 21,947 21,519 20,609 17,860 19,063 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) 222 (52 ) (42 ) 248 (12 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 49,950 49,772 49,220 48,578 47,226 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.36 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.31 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.95 % Coverage ratio (1) 256.9 % 259.4 % 269.3 % 275.0 % 264.2 % Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 56.3x N/A N/A 49.0x N/A * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the three-month period ended





DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 95,073 $ 718 3.02 % $ 119,406 $ 672 2.25 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 241,792 1,397 2.29 269,535 1,485 2.19 State and political subdivisions 26 - 6.75 34 - 6.74 Corporate bonds 55,041 361 2.63 80,331 473 2.36 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 16,663 90 2.15 19,801 107 2.15 Other 701 2 1.14 686 2 1.17 Total securities available for sale 409,296 2,568 2.51 489,793 2,739 2.24 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 465,922 6,174 5.27 494,597 6,688 5.37 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 5,779 62 4.29 6,877 73 4.22 Total held to maturity securities 5,779 62 4.29 6,877 73 4.22 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,507 153 9.41 6,203 131 8.45 Commercial loans 279,199 3,807 5.45 261,061 3,398 5.21 Residential mortgage loans 4,375,641 41,811 3.82 4,325,219 39,321 3.64 Home equity lines of credit 380,422 6,245 6.53 320,446 4,946 6.12 Installment loans 14,443 249 6.87 15,959 256 6.37 Loans, net of unearned income 5,049,705 52,112 4.12 4,922,685 47,921 3.89 Total interest earning assets 5,937,209 $ 61,069 4.11 5,920,155 $ 57,552 3.88 Allowance for credit losses on loans (49,973 ) (47,077 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 187,166 172,523 Total assets $ 6,074,402 $ 6,045,601 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,000,333 $ 311 0.12 % $ 1,050,313 $ 102 0.04 % Money market accounts 499,408 2,154 1.72 625,031 2,384 1.51 Savings 1,122,673 770 0.27 1,282,641 639 0.20 Time deposits 1,880,021 18,969 4.01 1,494,402 11,962 3.18 Total interest bearing deposits 4,502,435 22,204 1.96 4,452,387 15,087 1.34 Short-term borrowings 87,677 194 0.88 110,018 244 0.88 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,590,112 $ 22,398 1.94 4,562,405 $ 15,331 1.33 Demand deposits 742,164 776,885 Other liabilities 80,502 81,411 Shareholders' equity 661,624 624,900 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,074,402 $ 6,045,601 Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) $ 38,671 $ 42,221 Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.17 % 2.55 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.61 % 2.85 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1) - - Net interest income $ 38,671 $ 42,221 (1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 111,570 2,533 3.03 % $ 120,243 2,055 2.28 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 250,343 4,342 2.31 278,252 4,613 2.21 State and political subdivisions 26 1 6.80 34 1 6.74 Corporate bonds 61,221 1,199 2.61 83,732 1,510 2.41 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 17,438 284 2.17 20,876 335 2.14 Other 697 7 1.34 686 7 1.02 Total securities available for sale 441,295 8,366 2.53 503,823 8,521 1.69 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 489,934 19,818 5.40 540,570 20,213 5.00 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 6,053 195 4.29 7,205 226 4.18 Total held to maturity securities 6,053 195 4.29 7,205 226 4.18 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,350 452 9.49 5,957 351 5.89 Commercial loans 278,981 11,232 5.37 249,738 9,716 5.19 Residential mortgage loans 4,364,821 123,046 3.76 4,269,494 114,227 3.57 Home equity lines of credit 365,932 17,522 6.40 305,075 13,598 5.96 Installment loans 15,319 776 6.76 15,015 714 6.35 Loans, net of unearned income 5,025,053 152,576 4.05 4,839,322 138,255 3.81 Total interest earning assets 5,968,685 181,407 4.05 5,896,877 167,566 3.79 Allowance for credit losses on loans (49,419 ) (46,812 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 187,963 173,521 Total assets $ 6,107,229 $ 6,023,586 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 999,839 839 0.11 % $ 1,088,859 217 0.03 % Money market accounts 522,636 6,724 1.72 613,119 4,954 1.08 Savings 1,142,313 2,157 0.25 1,363,052 1,824 0.18 Time deposits 1,881,027 58,046 4.12 1,343,762 26,525 2.64 Total interest bearing deposits 4,545,815 67,766 1.99 4,408,792 33,520 1.02 Short-term borrowings 91,551 604 0.88 121,911 808 0.89 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,637,366 68,370 1.97 4,530,703 34,328 1.01 Demand deposits 734,604 793,890 Other liabilities 82,233 81,771 Shareholders' equity 653,026 617,224 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,107,229 $ 6,023,588 Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 113,037 133,238 Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.08 % 2.78 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1) 2.52 % 3.01 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1) - - Net interest income 113,037 133,238 (1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 Tangible Book Value Per Share Equity (GAAP) $ 669,021 $ 655,168 $ 623,926 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 668,468 $ 654,615 $ 623,373 Shares outstanding 19,010 19,010 19,024 Tangible book value per share 35.16 34.44 32.77 Book value per share 35.19 34.46 32.80 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,109,680 $ 6,106,644 $ 6,054,298 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 6,109,127 $ 6,106,091 $ 6,053,745 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.94 % 10.72 % 10.30 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.95 % 10.73 % 10.31 % Three months ended Nine Months Ended Efficiency Ratio 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 38,671 $ 37,788 $ 42,221 $ 113,037 $ 133,238 Taxable equivalent adjustment - - - - - Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 38,671 37,788 42,221 113,037 133,238 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,931 5,651 4,574 15,425 13,841 Less: Net gains on equity securities 23 1,360 - 1,383 - Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 43,579 $ 42,079 $ 46,795 $ 127,079 $ 147,079 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 26,200 $ 26,459 $ 27,460 $ 77,562 $ 82,466 Less: Other real estate expense, net 204 16 163 294 536 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 25,996 $ 26,443 $ 27,297 $ 77,268 $ 81,930 Efficiency Ratio 59.65 % 62.84 % 58.33 % 60.80 % 55.70 %



