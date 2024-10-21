Exagen Announces Acceptance of Five Abstracts at 2024 American College of Rheumatology Convergence

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, announced today the acceptance of five abstracts at the 2024 American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2024, being held November 14-19, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Exagen’s featured plenary presentation, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, will highlight a urinary biomarker panel that holds the potential to guide precision management of Lupus Nephritis, addressing a critical need for rheumatologists. Additional abstracts highlight Exagen’s innovative research on novel T Cell biomarkers for Lupus and anti-RA33 autoantibodies for rheumatoid arthritis, both of which will significantly improve diagnostic sensitivity of the AVISE CTD platform.

“Exagen’s commitment to innovative research is showcased in our abstracts and validates our continued efforts to bring novel biomarkers to the forefront of rheumatologic care,” said Dr. Andrew Concoff, Chief Innovation Officer of Exagen. “We look forward to sharing our findings with the rheumatology community, with the goal of furthering patient care.”

Below is the list of accepted abstracts, with links to each:

Plenary Session in Collaboration with Johns Hopkins

Plenary Session | Presented by Andrea Fava | Abstract #1642

Title: A Urinary Biomarker Panel to Predict the Probability of Histologically Active Lupus Nephritis

Session Title: Plenary II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, November 17th, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET

Novel Biomarker Development Abstracts

Poster Presentation | Presented by Vasileios Kyttaris | Abstract #1490

Title: Multi-centered Clinical Validation of T Cell-bound C4d (TC4d) and T Cell Autoantibodies (TIgG and TIgM): Sensitive and Specific Biomarkers of SLE with Enhanced Accuracy Compared to Conventional SLE Tests

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes, Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, November 17th, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Andrew Concoff| Abstract #2233

Title: Maximizing Diagnostic Sensitivity: Combined Anti-RA33, Anti-CarP, and Anti-PAD4 Autoantibodies in Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis

Session Title: RA – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes, Poster III

Session Date and Time: Monday, November 18th, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Andrew Concoff| Abstract #2232

Title: Anti-RA33 Autoantibodies Are Unique, Sensitive Biomarkers for the Identification of Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis in a U.S. Cohort

Session Title: RA – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes, Poster III

Session Date and Time: Monday, November 18th, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Clinical Evidence Reinforcing CB-CAPs Superior Performance Compared to Conventional Tests

Poster Presentation | Presented by Andrew Concoff| Abstract #0608

Title: Systematic Analysis Demonstrates the Added Value of CB-CAPs to SLE Diagnosis in a Large Validation Cohort

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes, Poster I

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 16th, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

