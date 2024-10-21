RBB Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Common Share

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as “the Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income totaled $7.0 million, or $ 0.39 diluted earnings per share
  • Return on average assets of 0.72%, compared to 0.76% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
  • Net interest margin of 2.68% compared to 2.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
  • Repurchased 508,275 shares of common stock for $11.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and completed the authorized program
  • Book value and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $28.81 and $24.64 at September 30, 2024, up from $28.12 and $24.06 at June 30, 2024

The Company reported net income of $7.0 million, or $ 0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $7.2 million, or $ 0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 

“Loans increased at a 6% annualized rate in the third quarter as our work to expand lending and deposit relationships began to deliver results,” said David Morris, Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “Net interest margin increased slightly, and we are optimistic that it will continue to expand from here.  We continue to work through our non-performing loans and believe we will be able to resolve the majority of them by mid-2025.”

“The team has done an excellent job building on the Bank’s reputation as one of the premier Asian-centric financial institutions,” said Christina Kao, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Returning the Bank to growth has been a priority for the Board of Directors as we believe it will enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $580,000 increase was due to an increase in interest income of $1.5 million offset by an increase in interest expense of $959,000. The increase in interest income was due mostly to higher interest income on loans held for investment (“HFI”) of $2.0 million, partially offset by lower interest income on investment securities of $504,000. The increase in loan interest income was mostly due to higher average loans HFI of $54.4 million combined with a 9 basis point increase in the HFI loan yield. The decrease in investment income was attributed to lower average balances and a lower portfolio yield as proceeds from maturing short-term commercial paper were invested into loans and interest-earning cash. The increase in interest expense was due to higher average interest-bearing deposits of $42.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.68% for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 1 basis point from 2.67% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due to a 5 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 3 basis point increase in the overall cost of funds. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.94% for the third quarter of 2024 from 5.89% for the second quarter of 2024 due mainly to a 9 basis point increase in the yield on average loans HFI to 6.13% for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in the loan yield was largely attributed to nonaccrual loan activity in the current and prior quarter, including both the recapture of interest income for fully paid off nonaccrual loans and reversals of interest income for loans migrating to nonaccrual status. Such activity increased the third quarter loan yield by 1 basis point and decreased the second quarter loan yield by 7 basis points. Average loans represented 84% of average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2024, unchanged from the second quarter of 2024.

The overall cost of funds increased to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.54% in the second quarter of 2024 due to a higher average cost of interest-bearing deposits in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The overall funding mix remained relatively unchanged from the second quarter of 2024 as the ratio of average noninterest-bearing deposits to average total funding sources remained relatively unchanged at 16% for the third and second quarters of 2024. The all-in spot rate for total deposits was 3.53% at September 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $557,000 for the second quarter of 2024. The third quarter provision took into consideration factors including changes in the loan portfolio mix, higher specific reserves, the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and credit quality metrics, including higher nonperforming, special mention and substandard loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.7 million, an increase of $2.3 million from $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was mostly due to a $2.8 million recovery of a fully charged off loan, which had been acquired in a bank acquisition (included in other income), partially offset by lower net gain on other real estate owned ("OREO") of $292,000. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $17.4 million, an increase of $297,000 from $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $475,000 due in part to higher loan production and higher other expenses of $304,000 due to higher loan related expense. These increases were partially offset by lower insurance and regulatory assessments of $323,000 and lower legal and professional expenses of $302,000, the latter being due to reimbursed legal costs from nonaccrual loan payoffs. The annualized noninterest expenses to average assets ratio was 1.78% for the third quarter of 2024, down from 1.79% for the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 57.51% for the third quarter of 2024, down from 62.38% for the second quarter of 2024 due mostly to higher noninterest income.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 26.9% for the third quarter of 2024 and 25.9% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for 2024 is estimated to range between 26.0% and 28.0%.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2024, total assets were $4.0 billion, a $122.3 million increase compared to June 30, 2024, and a $78.9 million decrease compared to September 30, 2023.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans HFI totaled $3.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $44.2 million compared to June 30, 2024 and a $29.1 million decrease compared to September 30, 2023. The increase from June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $62.5 million increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, a $5.6 million increase in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgages and a $2.2 million increase in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans, partially offset by a $22.3 million decrease in construction and land development ("C&D") loans and a $2.2 million decrease in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. The loan to deposit ratio was 98.6% at September 30, 2024, compared to 99.4% at June 30, 2024 and 97.6% at September 30, 2023. 

As of September 30, 2024, available-for-sale securities totaled $305.7 million, a decrease of $19.9 million from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, net unrealized losses totaled $23.2 million, a $6.9 million decrease due to decreases in market interest rates, when compared to net unrealized losses as of June 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, a $68.6 million increase compared to June 30, 2024 and a $61.9 million decrease compared to September 30, 2023. The increase during the third quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits, while noninterest-bearing deposits remained relatively stable at $543.6 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $543.0 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included an increase in time deposits of $49.6 million and an increase in non-maturity deposits of $18.3 million. The increase in time deposits included a $26.6 million increase in wholesale deposits (brokered deposits, collateralized State of California certificates of deposit and deposits acquired through internet listing services). Wholesale deposits totaled $147.3 million at September 30, 2024, and $120.7 million at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 17.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024 compared to 18.0% at June 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $60.7 million, or 1.52% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $54.6 million, or 1.41% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The $6.1 million increase in nonperforming assets was mostly due to two loans that migrated to nonaccrual totaling $13.3 million and consisted of a C&D loan and a CRE loan, offset by $6.1 million in payoffs with no losses and $1.2 million in partial charge-offs of nonaccrual loans.

Special mention loans totaled $77.5 million, or 2.51% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.64% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The $58.0 million increase was primarily due to one $43.6 million C&D loan for a completed hotel construction project, CRE loans totaling $25.2 million and C&I loans totaling $1.2 million. The increase was partially offset by one $11.7 million C&D loan, which migrated from special mention to substandard during the third quarter of 2024. All special mention loans, including the $11.7 million C&D loan which migrated to substandard rating, are all paying current.

Substandard loans totaled $79.8 million, or 2.58% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $63.1 million, or 2.07% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The $16.8 million increase was primarily due to downgrades of two C&D loans totaling $21.7 million and one $3.3 million CRE loan, offset by loan payoffs of $6.7 million and charge-offs of $1.2 million. Of the substandard loans at September 30, 2024, there are  $19.2 million which are paying current.

30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, decreased $645,000 to $10.6 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $11.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in past due loans was mostly due to 12 loans totaling $4.7 million that returned to current status and other decreases totaling $784,000, partially offset by new delinquent loans totaling $4.9 million, of which $4.1 million were 30 days past due.

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $44.5 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $43.7 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $779,000 (included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $42.4 million comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $41.7 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $624,000 at June 30, 2024. The $2.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was due to a $3.3 million provision for credit losses, including higher specific reserves of $2.5 million, offset by net charge-offs of $1.2 million. The increase in specific reserves and charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in the estimated fair value of collateral dependent loans, including estimated selling costs. Charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024 were related to one C&D loan and one CRE loan, which were written-down to their estimated fair value. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI was 1.41% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.37% at June 30, 2024. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 72% at September 30, 2024, a decrease from 76% at June 30, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was due in part to an increase in individually evaluated loans, which required no allowance for loan losses.

  For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024		 
(dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan losses  Reserve for unfunded loan commitments  Allowance for credit losses  Allowance for loan losses  Reserve for unfunded loan commitments  Allowance for credit losses 
Beginning balance $41,741  $624  $42,365  $41,903  $640  $42,543 
Provision for credit losses  3,145   155   3,300   3,718   139   3,857 
Less loans charged-off  (1,210)     (1,210)  (1,991)     (1,991)
Recoveries on loans charged-off  9      9   55      55 
Ending balance $43,685  $779  $44,464  $43,685  $779  $44,464 


Shareholders' Equity

At September 30, 2024, total shareholders' equity was $509.7 million, a $1.6 million decrease compared to June 30, 2024, and a $7.2 million increase compared to September 30, 2023. The decrease in shareholders' equity for the third quarter of 2024 was due to common stock repurchases of $11.0 million and common stock cash dividends paid of $2.9 million, offset by net income of $7.0 million, lower net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities of $4.8 million and equity compensation activity of $528,000. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $28.81 and $24.64 at September 30, 2024, up from $28.12 and $24.06 at June 30, 2024.

On February 29, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares of common stock. The repurchase program permitted shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-8. The Company repurchased 508,275 shares at a weighted average share price of $21.53 during the third quarter of 2024 and completed the authorized program.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors has declared a common stock cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on November 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2024.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effectiveness of the Companys internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting or other potential control deficiencies of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the United States (U.S.) federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainly in domestic or foreign financial markets; the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access other sources of liquidity; possible additional provisions for credit losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; failure to comply with debt covenants;  fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; the effects of having concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; severe weather, natural disasters, earthquakes, fires; or other adverse external events could harm our business; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of future or recent changes in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate and the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 (Topic 326, “Measurement of Current Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Losses Model, which changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; market disruption and volatility; fluctuations in the Company’s stock price; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuances of preferred stock; our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.


RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $26,388  $23,313  $21,887  $22,671  $23,809 
Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions  323,002   229,456   247,356   408,702   306,982 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  349,390   252,769   269,243   431,373   330,791 
Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions  600   600   600   600   600 
Investment securities available for sale  305,666   325,582   335,194   318,961   354,378 
Investment securities held to maturity  5,195   5,200   5,204   5,209   5,214 
Mortgage loans held for sale  812   3,146   3,903   1,911   62 
Loans held for investment  3,091,896   3,047,712   3,027,361   3,031,861   3,120,952 
Allowance for loan losses  (43,685)  (41,741)  (41,688)  (41,903)  (42,430)
Net loans held for investment  3,048,211   3,005,971   2,985,673   2,989,958   3,078,522 
Premises and equipment, net  24,839   25,049   25,363   25,684   26,134 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock  15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance  59,889   59,486   59,101   58,719   58,346 
Goodwill  71,498   71,498   71,498   71,498   71,498 
Servicing assets  7,256   7,545   7,794   8,110   8,439 
Core deposit intangibles  2,194   2,394   2,594   2,795   3,010 
Right-of-use assets  29,283   30,530   31,231   29,803   29,949 
Accrued interest and other assets  70,644   63,416   65,608   66,404   87,411 
Total assets $3,990,477  $3,868,186  $3,878,006  $4,026,025  $4,069,354 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $543,623  $542,971  $539,517  $539,621  $572,393 
Savings, NOW and money market accounts  666,089   647,770   642,840   632,729   608,020 
Time deposits, $250,000 and under  1,052,462   1,014,189   1,083,898   1,190,821   1,237,831 
Time deposits, greater than $250,000  830,010   818,675   762,074   811,589   735,828 
Total deposits  3,092,184   3,023,605   3,028,329   3,174,760   3,154,072 
FHLB advances  200,000   150,000   150,000   150,000   150,000 
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs  119,433   119,338   119,243   119,147   174,019 
Subordinated debentures  15,102   15,047   14,993   14,938   14,884 
Lease liabilities - operating leases  30,880   32,087   32,690   31,191   31,265 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  23,150   16,818   18,765   24,729   42,603 
Total liabilities  3,480,749   3,356,895   3,364,020   3,514,765   3,566,843 
Shareholders' equity:                    
Common Stock  259,280   266,160   271,645   271,925   277,462 
Additional paid-in capital  3,520   3,456   3,348   3,623   3,579 
Retained Earnings  262,946   262,518   259,903   255,152   247,159 
Non-controlling interest  72   72   72   72   72 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (16,090)  (20,915)  (20,982)  (19,512)  (25,761)
Total shareholders' equity  509,728   511,291   513,986   511,260   502,511 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,990,477  $3,868,186  $3,878,006  $4,026,025  $4,069,354 



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 

 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  September 30,
2023		  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2023		 
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $47,326  $45,320  $47,617  $138,193  $148,369 
Interest on interest-earning deposits  3,388   3,353   3,193   11,781   6,096 
Interest on investment securities  3,127   3,631   4,211   10,369   10,321 
Dividend income on FHLB stock  326   327   290   984   814 
Interest on federal funds sold and other  258   255   252   779   716 
Total interest and dividend income  54,425   52,886   55,563   162,106   166,316 
Interest expense:                    
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts  5,193   4,953   3,106   14,624   8,180 
Interest on time deposits  22,553   21,850   21,849   67,725   54,424 
Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures  1,681   1,679   2,579   5,039   7,668 
Interest on other borrowed funds  453   439   440   1,331   2,428 
Total interest expense  29,880   28,921   27,974   88,719   72,700 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses  24,545   23,965   27,589   73,387   93,616 
Provision for credit losses  3,300   557   1,399   3,857   3,793 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  21,245   23,408   26,190   69,530   89,823 
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges and fees  1,071   1,064   1,057   3,127   3,200 
Gain on sale of loans  447   451   212   1,210   258 
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization  605   579   623   1,773   1,959 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  402   385   356   1,169   1,036 
Gain on OREO     292   190   1,016   190 
Other income  3,221   717   332   4,311   982 
Total noninterest income  5,746   3,488   2,770   12,606   7,625 
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits  10,008   9,533   9,744   29,468   28,935 
Occupancy and equipment expenses  2,518   2,439   2,414   7,400   7,242 
Data processing  1,472   1,466   1,315   4,358   3,969 
Legal and professional  958   1,260   1,022   3,098   6,907 
Office expenses  348   352   437   1,056   1,163 
Marketing and business promotion  252   189   340   613   892 
Insurance and regulatory assessments  658   981   730   2,621   2,043 
Core deposit premium  200   201   236   602   708 
Other expenses  1,007   703   638   2,298   2,445 
Total noninterest expense  17,421   17,124   16,876   51,514   54,304 
Income before income taxes  9,570   9,772   12,084   30,622   43,144 
Income tax expense  2,571   2,527   3,611   8,342   12,752 
Net income $6,999  $7,245  $8,473  $22,280  $30,392 
                     
Net income per share                    
Basic $0.39  $0.39  $0.45  $1.22  $1.60 
Diluted $0.39  $0.39  $0.45  $1.22  $1.60 
Cash Dividends declared per common share $0.16  $0.16  $0.16  $0.48  $0.48 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                    
Basic  17,812,791   18,375,970   18,995,303   18,261,702   18,991,579 
Diluted  17,885,359   18,406,897   18,997,304   18,313,086   19,013,838 


RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)

 
  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2024  June 30, 2024  September 30, 2023 
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		  Interest
 & Fees		  Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest
& Fees		  Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest
& Fees		  Yield /
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets                                    
Cash and cash equivalents(1) $260,205  $3,646   5.57% $255,973  $3,608   5.67% $270,484  $3,445   5.05%
FHLB Stock  15,000   326   8.65%  15,000   327   8.77%  15,000   290   7.67%
Securities                                    
Available for sale(2)  298,948   3,105   4.13%  318,240   3,608   4.56%  369,459   4,187   4.50%
Held to maturity(2)  5,198   46   3.52%  5,203   46   3.56%  5,385   48   3.54%
Mortgage loans held for sale  1,165   23   7.85%  3,032   57   7.56%  739   13   6.98%
Loans held for investment:(3)                                    
Real estate  2,888,528   43,495   5.99%  2,828,339   41,590   5.91%  2,968,246   43,583   5.83%
Commercial  179,885   3,808   8.42%  185,679   3,673   7.96%  187,140   4,021   8.52%
Total loans held for investment  3,068,413   47,303   6.13%  3,014,018   45,263   6.04%  3,155,386   47,604   5.99%
Total interest-earning assets  3,648,929  $54,449   5.94%  3,611,466  $52,909   5.89%  3,816,453  $55,587   5.78%
Total noninterest-earning assets  242,059           240,016           250,083         
Total average assets $3,890,988          $3,851,482          $4,066,536         
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
NOW  55,757   277   1.98% $56,081  $276   1.98% $55,325  $201   1.44%
Money Market  439,936   4,093   3.70%  431,559   3,877   3.61%  403,300   2,656   2.61%
Saving deposits  164,515   823   1.99%  164,913   800   1.95%  123,709   249   0.80%
Time deposits, $250,000 and under  1,037,365   12,312   4.72%  1,049,666   12,360   4.74%  1,285,320   14,090   4.35%
Time deposits, greater than $250,000  819,207   10,241   4.97%  772,255   9,490   4.94%  717,026   7,759   4.29%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,516,780   27,746   4.39%  2,474,474   26,803   4.36%  2,584,680   24,955   3.83%
FHLB advances  150,543   453   1.20%  150,000   439   1.18%  150,000   440   1.16%
Long-term debt  119,370   1,295   4.32%  119,275   1,296   4.37%  173,923   2,194   5.00%
Subordinated debentures  15,066   386   10.19%  15,011   383   10.26%  14,848   385   10.29%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,801,759   29,880   4.24%  2,758,760   28,921   4.22%  2,923,451   27,974   3.80%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits  528,081           529,450           571,371         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  52,428           51,087           67,282         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  580,509           580,537           638,653         
Shareholders' equity  508,720           512,185           504,432         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,890,988          $3,851,482          $4,066,536         
Net interest income / interest rate spreads     $24,569   1.70%     $23,988   1.67%     $27,613   1.98%
Net interest margin          2.68%          2.67%          2.87%
                                     
Total cost of deposits $3,044,861  $27,746   3.63% $3,003,924  $26,803   3.59% $3,156,051  $24,955   3.14%
Total cost of funds $3,329,840  $29,880   3.57% $3,288,210  $28,921   3.54% $3,494,822  $27,974   3.18%

_________________
(1) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
(3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.


RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)

 
  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2024  September 30, 2023 
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		  Interest
& Fees		  Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest
& Fees		  Yield /
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents(1) $293,597  $12,560   5.71% $177,393  $6,812   5.13%
FHLB Stock  15,000   984   8.76%  15,000   814   7.26%
Securities                        
Available for sale(2)  312,352   10,302   4.41%  332,007   10,245   4.13%
Held to maturity(2)  5,203   140   3.59%  5,610   151   3.60%
Mortgage loans held for sale  1,802   105   7.78%  295   16   7.25%
Loans held for investment:(3)                        
Real estate  2,851,625   126,852   5.94%  3,041,393   134,791   5.93%
Commercial  181,716   11,236   8.26%  214,618   13,562   8.45%
Total loans held for investment  3,033,341   138,088   6.08%  3,256,011   148,353   6.09%
Total interest-earning assets  3,661,295  $162,179   5.92%  3,786,316  $166,391   5.88%
Total noninterest-earning assets  242,802           244,822         
Total average assets $3,904,097          $4,031,138         
                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
NOW $56,924   851   2.00% $59,476  $511   1.15%
Money Market  427,884   11,496   3.59%  431,299   7,315   2.27%
Saving deposits  162,207   2,277   1.88%  118,550   354   0.40%
Time deposits, $250,000 and under  1,087,501   38,476   4.73%  1,141,290   33,905   3.97%
Time deposits, greater than $250,000  792,310   29,249   4.93%  729,699   20,519   3.76%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,526,826   82,349   4.35%  2,480,314   62,604   3.37%
FHLB advances  150,182   1,331   1.18%  179,707   2,428   1.81%
Long-term debt  119,276   3,886   4.35%  173,780   6,584   5.07%
Subordinated debentures  15,012   1,153   10.26%  14,794   1,084   9.80%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,811,296   88,719   4.22%  2,848,595   72,700   3.41%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits  528,624           624,781         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  52,955           58,786         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  581,579           683,567         
Shareholders' equity  511,222           498,976         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,904,097          $4,031,138         
Net interest income / interest rate spreads     $73,460   1.70%     $93,691   2.47%
Net interest margin          2.68%          3.31%
                         
Total cost of deposits $3,055,450  $82,349   3.60% $3,105,095  $62,604   2.70%
Total cost of funds $3,339,920  $88,719   3.55% $3,473,376  $72,700   2.80%

_______________
(1) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
(3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

 
 At or for the Three Months Ended  At or for the Nine Months
Ended September 30,		 
 September 30, June 30,  September 30,         
  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Per share data (common stock)                 
Book value$28.81  $28.12  $26.45  $28.81  $26.45 
Tangible book value(1)$24.64  $24.06  $22.53  $24.64  $22.53 
Performance ratios                 
Return on average assets, annualized 0.72%  0.76%  0.83%  0.76%  1.01%
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 5.47%  5.69%  6.66%  5.82%  8.14%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized(1) 6.40%  6.65%  7.82%  6.81%  9.58%
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.59%  0.36%  0.27%  0.43%  0.25%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.78%  1.79%  1.65%  1.76%  1.80%
Yield on average earning assets 5.94%  5.89%  5.78%  5.92%  5.88%
Yield on average loans 6.13%  6.04%  5.99%  6.08%  6.09%
Cost of average total deposits(2) 3.63%  3.59%  3.14%  3.60%  2.70%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 4.39%  4.36%  3.83%  4.35%  3.37%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 4.24%  4.22%  3.80%  4.22%  3.41%
Net interest spread 1.70%  1.67%  1.98%  1.70%  2.47%
Net interest margin 2.68%  2.67%  2.87%  2.68%  3.31%
Efficiency ratio(3) 57.51%  62.38%  55.59%  59.90%  53.64%
Common stock dividend payout ratio 41.03%  41.03%  35.56%  39.34%  30.00%

____________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.
(2) Total deposits include non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits.
(3) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.


RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 
  At or for the quarter ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2024  2023 
Credit Quality Data:            
Special mention loans $77,501  $19,520  $31,212 
Special mention loans to total loans  2.51%  0.64%  1.00%
Substandard loans $79,831  $63,076  $71,401 
Substandard loans to total loans  2.58%  2.07%  2.29%
Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans $10,625  $11,270  $19,662 
Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans  0.34%  0.37%  0.63%
Nonperforming loans $60,662  $54,589  $40,146 
OREO        284 
Nonperforming assets $60,662  $54,589  $40,430 
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.96%  1.79%  1.29%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.52%  1.41%  0.99%
             
Allowance for loan losses $43,685  $41,741  $42,430 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.41%  1.37%  1.36%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  72.01%  76.46%  105.69%
Net charge-offs $1,201  $551  $2,206 
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.16%  0.07%  0.28%
             
Capital ratios(1)            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)  11.13%  11.53%  10.71%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  12.19%  12.48%  11.68%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets  18.16%  18.89%  17.65%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  18.74%  19.50%  18.22%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  24.79%  25.67%  26.24%

______________
(1) September 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary.
(2) Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

 
Loan Portfolio Detail As of September 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2024  As of September 30, 2023 
(dollars in thousands) $ % $   % $   %
Loans:                     
Commercial and industrial $128,861 4.2% $126,649   4.2% $127,655   4.1%
SBA  48,089 1.6%  50,323   1.7%  50,420   1.6%
Construction and land development  180,196 5.8%  202,459   6.6%  259,778   8.3%
Commercial real estate (1)  1,252,682 40.5%  1,190,207   39.1%  1,164,210   37.3%
Single-family residential mortgages  1,473,396 47.7%  1,467,802   48.2%  1,505,307   48.2%
Other loans  8,672 0.2%  10,272   0.2%  13,582   0.5%
Total loans (2) $3,091,896 100.0% $3,047,712   100.0% $3,120,952   100.0%
Allowance for loan losses  (43,685)   (41,741)      (42,430)    
Total loans, net $3,048,211   $3,005,971      $3,078,522     

_______________
(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.
(2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs of $467, $645, and $383 as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Deposits As of September 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2024  As of September 30, 2023 
(dollars in thousands) $ % $   % $   %
Deposits:                     
Noninterest-bearing demand $543,623 17.6% $542,971   18.0% $572,393   18.1%
Savings, NOW and money market accounts  666,089 21.5%  647,770   21.4%  608,020   19.3%
Time deposits, $250,000 and under  926,877 30.0%  921,712   30.5%  848,868   26.9%
Time deposits, greater than $250,000  808,304 26.1%  790,478   26.1%  687,365   21.8%
Wholesale deposits(1)  147,291 4.8%  120,674   4.0%  437,426   13.9%
Total deposits $3,092,184 100.0% $3,023,605   100.0% $3,154,072   100.0%

___________________
(1) Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023.

            
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  September 30,
2023		 
Tangible common equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $509,728  $511,291  $502,511 
Adjustments            
Goodwill  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)
Core deposit intangible  (2,194)  (2,394)  (3,010)
Tangible common equity $436,036  $437,399  $428,003 
Tangible assets:            
Total assets-GAAP $3,990,477  $3,868,186  $4,069,354 
Adjustments            
Goodwill  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)
Core deposit intangible  (2,194)  (2,394)  (3,010)
Tangible assets $3,916,785  $3,794,294  $3,994,846 
Common shares outstanding  17,693,416   18,182,154   18,995,303 
Common equity to assets ratio  12.77%  13.22%  12.35%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio  11.13%  11.53%  10.71%
Book value per share $28.81  $28.12  $26.45 
Tangible book value per share $24.64  $24.06  $22.53 


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights), and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure:

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  September 30,
2023		  2024  2023 
Net income available to common shareholders $6,999  $7,245  $8,473  $22,280  $30,392 
Average shareholders' equity  508,720   512,185   504,432   511,222   498,976 
Adjustments:                    
Average goodwill  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)
Average core deposit intangible  (2,326)  (2,525)  (3,165)  (2,525)  (3,398)
Adjusted average tangible common equity $434,896  $438,162  $429,769  $437,199  $424,080 
Return on average common equity  5.47%  5.69%  6.66%  5.82%  8.14%
Return on average tangible common equity  6.40%  6.65%  7.82%  6.81%  9.58%