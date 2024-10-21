American Citizens Abroad (ACA) joins amicus brief supporting voting by U.S. citizens overseas

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Citizens Abroad (ACA) has joined parties opposing actions which would narrow the ability of U.S. citizens living overseas to vote. In Pennsylvania, steps have been taken by state officials to make it easier for voters overseas to vote. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit would narrow voter registration rules as they apply to U.S. citizens living overseas.

ACA favors rules and actions that make it easier for U.S. citizens living overseas to exercise their legal right to vote not harder. “This is a bipartisan issue. All U.S. citizens, whether they want to vote for Democrats or Republicans or someone else, should have the right to do this easily and in a straight-forward manner,” said Marylouise Serrato, Executive Director, ACA. “Voting rights for U.S. citizens overseas was one of the first advocacy issues the organization addressed when it was founded.”

“Our members are Republicans and Democrats, Independents, and everything else under the sun. They are engaged with the issues, they want to vote, and they need to be able to vote and to do this without having to jump through a lot of hoops,” added Jonathan Lachowitz, Chairman, ACA. “ACA has always supported efforts to ensure that the voting rights of U.S. citizens overseas are safeguarded and we will continue to defend the voting rights of U.S. citizens overseas.”

ACA, Inc. is a Washington, DC based non-profit, non-partisan, advocacy organization that represents the legislative and regulatory concerns of the six million US citizens living overseas to the U.S. Government. ACA has members and chapters in over one hundred countries around the world.

Contact: Marylouise Serrato +1 (202) 322 8441, Marylouise.serrato@americansabroad.org