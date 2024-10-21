Personal AI to Bring Enterprise-Grade AI to the NPU on PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series Processors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Highlights:

Personal AI announces the integration of Personal AI's Small Language Models (SLMs) into PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series processors.

This collaboration aims to enhance on-device AI, prioritizing accuracy, privacy, and security for critical enterprise users.

Personal AI announced a collaboration to bring AI directly to edge devices through Snapdragon® X Series platforms. This collaboration marks a step towards ubiquitous AI, combining Personal AI's expertise in private SLMs with Qualcomm Technologies' chipsets.

Showcased during Snapdragon Summit, Personal AI's SLMs were demonstrated on HP EliteBook Ultra Next-Gen AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series processors. Running on the Snapdragon NPU delivers enhanced privacy, security, and real-time AI processing capabilities to a wide range of devices, with a focus on enterprise-grade laptops.

"Our collaboration with Personal AI is a leap forward in on-device AI capabilities,” stated Rami Husseini, Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By utilizing Personal AI's technology on devices that contain our Snapdragon X Series platforms, we're enabling a new era of security-rich, privacy-focused, and powerful AI experiences directly on Windows PCs. Showcasing our commitment to driving innovation in AI and empowering users with cutting-edge technology that is designed to respect their privacy."

Suman Kanuganti, CEO and Co-founder of Personal AI, added, "Working with Qualcomm and HP allows us to bring our vision of highly efficient and scalable AI Personas to millions of users worldwide. By leveraging the NPU capabilities of Snapdragon, we're able to run our models directly on-device, ensuring that sensitive data never leaves the user's hardware. This collaboration underscores our mission to provide AI that enhances productivity, communication, and collaboration, while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and privacy."

Loretta Li-Sevilla, Global Head of Future of Work at HP, commented, "At HP, we're committed to delivering technology that empowers businesses to work smarter and more securely. HP next-generation AI PCs featuring Snapdragon X Series processors enables new compute capabilities. Personal AI Personas can now run offline for highly private inference use, offering our customers unparalleled AI performance and the all-day battery life they need to stay productive in today's fast-paced business environment."

The integration of Personal AI's technology into PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series Processors is already generating excitement among early adopters, who report significant improvements in productivity, accuracy, and data security.

The Chief Strategy Officer of a Personal AI customer shared his experience: "As a global group of iconic brands, solutions like Personal AI have the potential to completely transform how we operate. In today's fast-paced environment, we deal with vast amounts of data from every corner of the globe—market trends, consumer behaviors, competitive movements, pricing fluctuations. Traditional methods of analyzing this information simply can’t keep up with the speed at which we need to act. We can easily load our available public and enterprise information into the Personal AI engine, where we can interact with it like talking to a smart analyst about our meeting conclusions, action items, and capital markets reactions to recent industry movements. I see this as the beginning of adopting AI in a much easier way in our industry.”

About Personal AI

Personal AI develops a horizontal AI training and collaboration platform, focused on private, Small Language Models (SLMs) that multiply the capabilities of enterprise teams. Their technology enables organizations to build networks of AI Personas, each representing key roles within companies. These AI Personas are exclusively trained on proprietary data, ensuring unparalleled accuracy, transparency, and privacy. For more information, please visit https://personal.ai

Contact: jonathan.bikoff@personal.ai

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and/or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8527bfdc-0a4e-4a14-bfff-673f2a76cb6c