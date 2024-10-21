Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 28, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sage Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sage" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAGE) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities April 12, 2021 and July 23, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Sage investors have until October 28, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Sage investors have until October 28, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for brain health. The class action lawsuit against Sage Therapeutics highlights several key projects, including zuranolone (SAGE-217/BIIB125), a neuroactive steroid being developed for postpartum depression (PPD) and major depressive disorder (MDD) in partnership with Biogen Inc.; SAGE-718 (dalzanemdor), an oral medication that acts as a positive allosteric modulator of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, aimed at treating mild cognitive impairment (MCI) associated with Parkinson’s Disease (PD); and SAGE-324 (BIIB124), an investigational oral drug for essential tremor (ET), also developed in collaboration with Biogen.

