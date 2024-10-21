Arcology introduces Ethereum’s first parallel execution rollup

Calgary, Canada, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcology Network is revolutionizing Ethereum Layer 2 solutions with the first-ever EVM-equivalent, multithreaded rollup—offering unparalleled performance and efficiency for developers building the next generation of decentralized applications.

With a cutting-edge parallel transaction execution engine and optimized storage, Arcology enables the development of complex, resource-intensive applications that were once too complex or costly to run on-chain. Arcology is a blockchain for extreme resource intensive applications. Key Features:

o EVM Equivalence

o Parallel Transaction Processing

o 1.5-Second Block Time

o 10,000 to 15,000 TPS

o 1.5 Billion Block Gas Limit

o No Fee Spikes, Even Under Heavy Load o MEV-Resistant by Design

The Challenge: Scaling Ethereum Rollups

As Ethereum shifts toward a rollup-centric ecosystem, scalability challenges persist. Current Layer 2 (L2) rollups inherit Ethereum Layer 1's single-threaded design, which severely limits performance. As on- chain activity grows, network congestion increases, leading to significant fee spikes. In some cases, transaction fees surpass the value of the transactions themselves, rendering using certain applications economically unfeasible.

Ethereum also faces increasing competition from high-performance Layer 1 blockchains Solana, which offer greater throughput and lower fees, attracting developers and users looking for more scalable and cost-effective alternatives to Ethereum L2s.

Arcology: Parallel L2 offering High Throughput, Low Fees

Arcology addresses Ethereum's scalability challenges by introducing parallel execution to Layer 2, setting a new standard for throughput and cost efficiency. Compared to existing L2 frameworks such as Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum, which still inherit Ethereum's single-threaded design, Arcology's multithreaded rollup delivers unmatched performance while avoiding fee spikes.

By leveraging parallel transaction execution and optimized storage, Arcology offers a stable, low-cost environment that supports complex, resource-intensive applications, even under heavy workloads.

Comparisons: Arbitrum, Optimism, and Solana

Other L2s, such as Optimism and Arbitrum, inherit Ethereum’s single-threaded design with a target gas limit of 5 to 10 million, which translates to only a few hundred TPS, limiting their scalability. In contrast, Arcology’s multithreaded system supports 10,000 to 15,000 TPS and a 1.5 billion block gas limit, delivering significantly higher throughput without fee spikes, even under heavy load.

While Solana offers better performance, it requires developers to move away from the Ethereum ecosystem. Arcology, however, maintains EVM equivalence, allowing developers to build with familiar tools while benefiting from parallel execution and superior scalability.

Real-World Impact

Arcology opens the door for groundbreaking applications in industries such as gaming, finance, and decentralized social networks, where fast, low-cost transactions are critical. This allows developers to create dApps that demand high computational power without being constrained by high fees or slow execution times.

How does Arcology work?

The original Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) processes transactions one at a time. Arcology extends this architecture to enable parallel transaction processing while maintaining 100% EVM equivalence.

Parallel execution significantly enhances performance but introduces extra technical challenges such as data integrity when multiple transactions access the same data simultaneously. Arcology addresses this with optimistic concurrency control, protecting data while maximizing performance.

However, optimistic concurrency control is sensitive to transaction conflicts, which can reduce throughput. To mitigate this, Arcology offers a Solidity library that helps eliminate contention in contract code, allowing developers to fully leverage the benefits of parallel processing.

Arcology’s parallel execution system isn’t the only enhancement. Ethereum's original storage design limits scalability, but Arcology implements a parallel database that handles the increased workload of parallel execution.

Ecosystem & Developers

Arcology’s mainnet is expected to launch by Jun 2025. The network invites developers to explore its groundbreaking capabilities and contribute to the next generation of decentralized applications. Early participants will have opportunities to be rewarded through future incentivization programs, designed to encourage the development of high-performance, resource-intensive applications on the network.

About Arcology Network

Founded in 2020 in Calgary, Canada, Arcology Network leverages the latest advancements in parallel computing and distributed systems to build scalable, high-performance blockchains, empowering developers to create the next generation of decentralized applications that require high throughput and low cost.

Contact

info (at) arcology.network

Website and social media links

Website: https://arcology.network

Docs: https://doc.arcology.network/main/overview/quick-introduction

X: https://x.com/arcologyn

Discord: https://discord.gg/semCbFGXBr

TG: https://t.me/+SB_TYbUo4RlkMDFh







Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.