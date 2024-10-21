Element Welcomes New Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Evelyne Roy

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, is excited to announce the appointment of Evelyne Roy as its new Chief Data and Analytics Officer. In this role, Ms. Roy will be accountable for designing and building scalable data and analytics systems that enable insights and responsible AI to optimize business operations, drive growth, improve safety, and ensure an exceptional client experience.

"We are delighted to welcome Evelyne to the Element team," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CEO, Element. "She is an adept data technology leader, whose extensive experience and passion for leveraging data to drive business success make her the ideal candidate for this role and delivering our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility."

Ms. Roy, whose appointment is effective immediately, brings with her over 25 years of experience leading the data strategy, architecture, and distribution for data and analytics platforms, having previously held leadership roles at Thompson Reuters Corporation, as well as increasingly senior roles in the financial industry in both Australia and Canada. With a proven track record of utilizing data to drive business strategies and improve client experiences, Ms. Roy is a valuable addition to the Element team. This appointment reflects Element's continued commitment to investing in the modernization of its digital capabilities to deliver increased value to its clients.

“As a leader in fleet management, we recognize the importance of data and analytics in delivering efficient and effective solutions for our clients,” said Kobi Eisenberg, President Element Mobility and Autofleet. “We are confident that Evelyne will play a pivotal role in our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class mobility solutions and ensuring we stay ahead of the evolving needs of our industry.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Element team, and be a part of this Purpose-driven, client-centric organization,” said Ms. Roy. “Together, we are going to deliver data and digital-first solutions that meet and exceed our clients’ expectations.”

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporations, governments, and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit elementfleet.com/investor-relations.