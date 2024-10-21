Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

ROSEMONT, Ill, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $509.7 million or $7.67 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2024 compared to net income of $499.1 million or $7.71 per diluted common share for the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2024 totaled a record $778.1 million, compared to $751.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $170.0 million or $2.47 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $152.4 million or $2.32 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $255.0 million as compared to $251.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Results of operations include those of Macatawa Bank Corporation (“Macatawa”), since the acquisition date of August 1, 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our net income for both the third quarter and year-to-date 2024 were driven by robust organic loan and deposit growth as well as a stable net interest margin. We believe we are well-positioned for strong financial performance as we continue our momentum in the fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane emphasized, “Net interest margin in the third quarter remained stable, decreasing one basis point as compared to the second quarter of 2024. We expect net interest margin to remain in the 3.50% range in the fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025. Stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth should result in net interest income growth. Focusing on growth of net interest income, disciplined expense control and maintaining our consistent credit standards should drive strong financial performance.”

Mr. Crane continued, “I want to recognize the efforts of our new Macatawa teammates and committed Wintrust team members on the seamless transaction and a solid beginning to integration activities. Macatawa offers a unique opportunity for Wintrust to expand into the desirable west Michigan market with a compatible management team and reputable brand. The quality core deposit franchise, excess liquidity and pristine credit quality coupled with aligned values make the acquisition an ideal fit for the Company. We are thrilled to bring our product offerings to Michigan and continue Macatawa’s commitment to customer service and community involvement.”

Highlights of the third quarter of 2024:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by approximately $2.4 billion, which includes approximately $1.3 billion of acquired balances relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total loans increased $1.1 billion or 10% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $3.4 billion, which includes approximately $2.3 billion of acquired balances relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total deposits increased $1.1 billion or 9% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $4.0 billion, which includes approximately $2.9 billion of acquired assets relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total assets increased $1.1 billion or 8% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $502.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $470.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to average earning asset growth and the addition of Macatawa for the last two months of the third quarter.        
    • Net interest margin decreased by one basis point to 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
    • Net gains on investment securities totaling $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.
    • Unfavorable mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") related revenue totaled $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to favorable MSRs related revenue of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:
    • Macatawa added approximately $10.1 million of total operating expenses, including $3.0 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization.
    • Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $542,000 in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, including a one-time acquisition-related Day 1 provision of approximately $15.5 million, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $40.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $76.15 as of September 30, 2024 as compared to $72.01 as of June 30, 2024. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Mr. Crane noted, “We are very pleased with our organic loan and deposit growth rates. Excess liquidity acquired in the Macatawa transaction was deployed by funding quality loan growth and reducing exposure to wholesale and brokered funding sources. Non-interest bearing deposits remained at 21% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and increased $708 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and build long term franchise value.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Our credit metrics were stable. Net charge-offs totaled $26.7 million, or 23 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2024 and were spread primarily across the commercial and property and casualty premium finance receivables portfolios. This compared to net charge-offs totaling $30.0 million, or 28 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2024. Approximately $18.3 million of charge-offs in the current quarter were previously reserved for in the second quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $179.7 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared to $174.3 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Total non-performing assets comprised 0.30% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, a two basis point decline compared to June 30, 2024. We continue to be conservative and proactive in reviewing credit and maintaining our consistently strong credit standards. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “Our record year continued as we built upon our strong momentum with the acquisition of Macatawa. Substantial loan growth in the third quarter and inclusion of Macatawa for all three months in the fourth quarter create positive revenue momentum. We have reduced our asset sensitivity to interest rates and therefore we believe that we are well positioned for the current interest rate environment and consensus forecast for additional interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Steadfast commitment to credit quality, growing net interest income and increasing our long term franchise value remain our priority.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $4.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $2.4 billion as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total loans included approximately $1.3 billion of loans related to the Macatawa acquisition. The increase in loans was diversified across nearly all loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $3.4 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in total deposits included approximately $2.3 billion related to the Macatawa acquisition. Excess liquidity acquired in the Macatawa transaction enabled the Company to reduce brokered funding reliance by $858 million. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $708 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 21% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Company's loans to deposits ratio was 91.6% on September 30, 2024 as compared to 93.0% as of June 30, 2024.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $502.6 million, an increase of $32.0 million as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $32.0 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $3.1 billion increase in average earning assets, which included the addition of Macatawa in the third quarter. These benefits were partially offset by a one basis point decrease in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a one basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets and one basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution. These declines were partially offset by a one basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The one basis point decrease in yield on earnings assets in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing cash as a percentage of average quarterly earning assets associated with the Macatawa acquisition. The one basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a one basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $436.2 million as of September 30, 2024, relatively unchanged compared to $437.6 million as of June 30, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $22.3 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $40.1 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 included Day 1 provision for credit losses of approximately $15.5 million related to the Macatawa acquisition. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to lower required specific reserves on nonaccrual loans, improved forecasted macroeconomic conditions, and, to a lesser extent, portfolio changes related to improved risk rating mix and shorter life of loan. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $30.0 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024. Approximately $18.3 million of charge-offs in the current quarter were previously reserved for in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 23 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 28 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $193.4 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $194.0 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $179.7 million and comprised 0.38% of total loans at September 30, 2024, as compared to $174.3 million and 0.39% of total loans at June 30, 2024. The increase in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial portfolios becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

Credit metrics remained stable and at relatively low levels in the third quarter of 2024.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the Macatawa acquisition and increased asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to $11.4 million unfavorable MSR related revenues, net of servicing hedge, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million favorable MSR related revenues in the second quarter of 2024 and slightly decreased production revenue due to reduced production margin. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $642,000 favorable adjustment in the second quarter of 2024. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $4.3 million in net losses in the second quarter of 2024. The net gains in the third quarter of 2024 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

Fees from covered call options decreased by $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Other income decreased by $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2024 associated with our property and casualty insurance premium finance receivable loan sale transaction.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expenses totaled $360.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $20.3 million as compared to $340.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Macatawa acquisition impacted this increase by approximately $10.1 million of non-interest expense associated with Macatawa, which included $3.0 million in amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets in the third quarter of 2024.     

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $12.7 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense due to elevated bonus accruals in the third quarter of 2024 as well as increased salaries expense due to the Macatawa acquisition and additional staffing to support the Company’s growth.

Software and equipment expense increased $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to software expense relating to upgrading and maintenance of information technology and security infrastructure as well as the Macatawa acquisition.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $18.2 million, which is a $803,000 increase as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $62.7 million in the third quarter compared to $59.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 26.95% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 27.90% in the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were impacted by an overall lower level of provision for state income tax expense in the comparable periods.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2024, the community banking unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $13.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to $11.4 million unfavorable MSR related revenues, net of servicing hedge, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million favorable MSR related revenues in the second quarter of 2024 and slightly decreased production revenue due to reduced production margin. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $642,000 favorable adjustment in the second quarter of 2024. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of September 30, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the third quarter of 2024. Average balances increased by $259.8 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance remained stable in the third quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.7 billion as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $37.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, relatively stable as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.0 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. The Company preliminarily recorded goodwill of approximately $144.6 million on the purchase.

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or(1)
basis point  (bp) change from
2nd Quarter
2024		 % or
basis point  (bp) change from
3rd Quarter
2023
   Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 
Net income $170,001  $152,388  $164,198 12 % 4 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)  255,043   251,404   244,781 1   4  
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.47   2.32   2.53 6   (2)  
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.45   0.45   0.40    13  
Net revenue (3)  615,730   591,757   574,836 4   7  
Net interest income  502,583   470,610   462,358 7   9  
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.50%  3.60%(1) bps (11) bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  3.51   3.52   3.62 (1)   (11)  
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.62   1.53   1.59 9   3  
Return on average assets  1.11   1.07   1.20 4   (9)  
Return on average common equity  11.63   11.61   13.35 2   (172)  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)  13.92   13.49   15.73 43   (181)  
At end of period           
Total assets $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $55,555,246 27 % 15 %
Total loans (5)  47,067,447   44,675,531   41,446,032 21   14  
Total deposits  51,404,966   48,049,026   44,992,686 28   14  
Total shareholders’ equity  6,399,714   5,536,628   5,015,613 62   28  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933  $56,259,934  $55,555,246    
Total loans(1)  47,067,447   44,675,531   43,230,706   42,131,831   41,446,032    
Total deposits  51,404,966   48,049,026   46,448,858   45,397,170   44,992,686    
Total shareholders’ equity  6,399,714   5,536,628   5,436,400   5,399,526   5,015,613    
Selected Statements of Income Data:             
Net interest income $502,583  $470,610  $464,194  $469,974  $462,358 $1,437,387  $1,367,890 
Net revenue(2)  615,730   591,757   604,774   570,803   574,836  1,812,261   1,701,167 
Net income  170,001   152,388   187,294   123,480   164,198  509,683   499,146 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  255,043   251,404   271,629   208,151   244,781  778,076   751,320 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.51   2.35   2.93   1.90   2.57  7.79   7.82 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.47   2.32   2.89   1.87   2.53  7.67   7.71 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.45   0.45   0.45   0.40   0.40  1.35   1.20 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:             
Performance Ratios:             
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.50%  3.57%  3.62%  3.60% 3.52%  3.68%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  3.51   3.52   3.59   3.64   3.62  3.54   3.70 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.74   0.85   1.02   0.73   0.82  0.86   0.84 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.36   2.38   2.41   2.62   2.41  2.38   2.39 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.62   1.53   1.39   1.89   1.59  1.52   1.55 
Return on average assets  1.11   1.07   1.35   0.89   1.20  1.17   1.26 
Return on average common equity  11.63   11.61   14.42   9.93   13.35  12.52   13.91 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  13.92   13.49   16.75   11.73   15.73  14.69   16.43 
Average total assets $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695  $55,017,075  $54,381,981 $58,014,347  $53,028,199 
Average total shareholders’ equity  5,990,429   5,450,173   5,440,457   5,066,196   5,083,883  5,628,346   5,008,648 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  93.8%  95.1%  94.5%  92.9%  92.4% 94.5%  93.2%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  91.6   93.0   93.1   92.8   92.1    
Common Share Data at end of period:             
Market price per common share $108.53  $98.56  $104.39  $92.75  $75.50    
Book value per common share  90.06   82.97   81.38   81.43   75.19    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  76.15   72.01   70.40   70.33   64.07    
Common shares outstanding  66,481,543   61,760,139   61,736,715   61,243,626   61,222,058    
Other Data at end of period:             
Common equity to assets ratio  9.4%  8.6%  8.7%  8.9%  8.3%   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)  8.1   7.5   7.6   7.7   7.1    
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  9.4   9.3   9.4   9.3   9.2    
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  10.5   10.3   10.3   10.3   10.2    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  9.8   9.5   9.5   9.4   9.3    
Total capital ratio(5)  12.2   12.1   12.2   12.1   12.0    
Allowance for credit losses(6) $436,193  $437,560  $427,504  $427,612  $399,531    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.93%  0.98%  0.99%  1.01%  0.96%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  16   15   15   15   15    
Banking offices  203   177   176   174   174    

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands) 2024
 2024
 2024
 2023
 2023
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $725,465  $415,462  $379,825  $423,404  $418,088 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  5,663   62   61   60   60 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  3,648,117   2,824,314   2,131,077   2,084,323   2,448,570 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,912,232   4,329,957   4,387,598   3,502,915   3,611,835 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,677,420   3,755,924   3,810,015   3,856,916   3,909,150 
Trading account securities  3,472   4,134   2,184   4,707   1,663 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  125,310   112,173   119,777   139,268   134,310 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  266,908   256,495   224,657   205,003   204,040 
Brokerage customer receivables  16,662   13,682   13,382   10,592   14,042 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  461,067   411,851   339,884   292,722   304,808 
Loans, net of unearned income  47,067,447   44,675,531   43,230,706   42,131,831   41,446,032 
Allowance for loan losses  (360,279)  (363,719)  (348,612)  (344,235)  (315,039)
Net loans  46,707,168   44,311,812   42,882,094   41,787,596   41,130,993 
Premises, software and equipment, net  772,002   722,295   744,769   748,966   747,501 
Lease investments, net  270,171   275,459   283,557   281,280   275,152 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,721,090   1,671,334   1,580,142   1,551,899   1,674,681 
Trade date securities receivable  551,031         690,722    
Goodwill  800,780   655,955   656,181   656,672   656,109 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  123,866   20,607   21,730   22,889   24,244 
Total assets $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933  $56,259,934  $55,555,246 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $10,739,132  $10,031,440  $9,908,183  $10,420,401  $10,347,006 
Interest-bearing  40,665,834   38,017,586   36,540,675   34,976,769   34,645,680 
Total deposits  51,404,966   48,049,026   46,448,858   45,397,170   44,992,686 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,171,309   3,176,309   2,676,751   2,326,071   2,326,071 
Other borrowings  647,043   606,579   575,408   645,813   643,999 
Subordinated notes  298,188   298,113   437,965   437,866   437,731 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,613,638   1,861,295   1,747,985   1,799,922   1,885,580 
Total liabilities  57,388,710   54,244,888   52,140,533   50,860,408   50,539,633 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  66,546   61,825   61,798   61,269   61,244 
Surplus  2,470,228   1,964,645   1,954,532   1,943,806   1,933,226 
Treasury stock  (6,098)  (5,760)  (5,757)  (2,217)  (1,966)
Retained earnings  3,748,715   3,615,616   3,498,475   3,345,399   3,253,332 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (292,177)  (512,198)  (485,148)  (361,231)  (642,723)
Total shareholders’ equity  6,399,714   5,536,628   5,436,400   5,399,526   5,015,613 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933  $56,259,934  $55,555,246 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$794,163  $749,812  $710,341 $694,943  $666,260 $2,254,316  $1,846,009 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,233   5,434   4,146  4,318   4,767  15,813   12,473 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 32,608   19,731   16,658  21,762   26,866  68,997   57,216 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 277   17   19  578   1,157  313   1,228 
Investment securities 69,592   69,779   69,678  68,237   59,164  209,049   170,350 
Trading account securities 11   13   18  15   6  42   26 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,451   4,974   4,478  3,792   3,896  14,903   11,120 
Brokerage customer receivables 269   219   175  203   284  663   844 
Total interest income 908,604   849,979   805,513  793,848   762,400  2,564,096   2,099,266 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 362,019   335,703   299,532  285,390   262,783  997,254   621,080 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,254   24,797   22,048  18,316   17,436  73,099   53,970 
Interest on other borrowings 9,013   8,700   9,248  9,557   9,384  26,961   25,723 
Interest on subordinated notes 3,712   5,185   5,487  5,522   5,491  14,384   16,502 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 5,023   4,984   5,004  5,089   4,948  15,011   14,101 
Total interest expense 406,021   379,369   341,319  323,874   300,042  1,126,709   731,376 
Net interest income 502,583   470,610   464,194  469,974   462,358  1,437,387   1,367,890 
Provision for credit losses 22,334   40,061   21,673  42,908   19,923  84,068   71,482 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 480,249   430,549   442,521  427,066   442,435  1,353,319   1,296,408 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 37,224   35,413   34,815  33,275   33,529  107,452   97,332 
Mortgage banking 15,974   29,124   27,663  7,433   27,395  72,761   75,640 
Service charges on deposit accounts 16,430   15,546   14,811  14,522   14,217  46,787   40,728 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 3,189   (4,282)  1,326  2,484   (2,357) 233   (959)
Fees from covered call options 988   2,056   4,847  4,679   4,215  7,891   17,184 
Trading (losses) gains, net (130)  70   677  (505)  728  617   1,647 
Operating lease income, net 15,335   13,938   14,110  14,162   13,863  43,383   39,136 
Other 24,137   29,282   42,331  24,779   20,888  95,750   62,569 
Total non-interest income 113,147   121,147   140,580  100,829   112,478  374,874   333,277 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 211,261   198,541   195,173  193,971   192,338  604,975   554,042 
Software and equipment 31,574   29,231   27,731  27,779   25,951  88,536   76,853 
Operating lease equipment 10,518   10,834   10,683  10,694   12,020  32,035   31,669 
Occupancy, net 19,945   19,585   19,086  18,102   21,304  58,616   58,966 
Data processing 9,984   9,503   9,292  8,892   10,773  28,779   29,908 
Advertising and marketing 18,239   17,436   13,040  17,166   18,169  48,715   47,909 
Professional fees 9,783   9,967   9,553  8,768   8,887  29,303   25,990 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,042   1,122   1,158  1,356   1,408  6,322   4,142 
FDIC insurance 10,512   10,429   14,537  43,677   9,748  35,478   27,425 
OREO expenses, net (938)  (259)  392  (1,559)  120  (805)  31 
Other 35,767   33,964   32,500  33,806   29,337  102,231   92,912 
Total non-interest expense 360,687   340,353   333,145  362,652   330,055  1,034,185   949,847 
Income before taxes 232,709   211,343   249,956  165,243   224,858  694,008   679,838 
Income tax expense 62,708   58,955   62,662  41,763   60,660  184,325   180,692 
Net income$170,001  $152,388  $187,294 $123,480  $164,198 $509,683  $499,146 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991  6,991   6,991  20,973   20,973 
Net income applicable to common shares$163,010  $145,397  $180,303 $116,489  $157,207 $488,710  $478,173 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.51  $2.35  $2.93 $1.90  $2.57 $7.79  $7.82 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.47  $2.32  $2.89 $1.87  $2.53 $7.67  $7.71 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.45  $0.45  $0.45 $0.40  $0.40 $1.35  $1.20 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 64,888   61,839   61,481  61,236   61,213  62,743   61,119 
Dilutive potential common shares 1,053   926   928  1,166   964  934   888 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 65,941   62,765   62,409  62,402   62,177  63,677   62,007 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		Dec 31,
2023(1)		 Sep 30,
2023
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$314,693 $281,103 $193,064 $155,529 $190,511NM 65%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 146,374  130,748  146,820  137,193  114,2979  28 
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$461,067 $411,851 $339,884 $292,722 $304,80877% 51%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$6,768,382 $6,226,336 $6,105,968 $5,804,629 $5,894,73222% 15%
Asset-based lending 1,709,685  1,465,867  1,355,255  1,433,250  1,396,59126  22 
Municipal 827,125  747,357  721,526  677,143  676,91530  22 
Leases 2,443,721  2,439,128  2,344,295  2,208,368  2,109,62814  16 
PPP loans 6,301  9,954  11,036  11,533  13,744(61) (54)
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 73,088  55,019  57,558  58,642  51,55033  42 
Commercial construction 1,984,240  1,866,701  1,748,607  1,729,937  1,547,32220  28 
Land 346,362  338,831  344,149  295,462  294,90123  17 
Office 1,675,286  1,585,312  1,566,748  1,455,417  1,422,74820  18 
Industrial 2,527,932  2,307,455  2,190,200  2,135,876  2,057,95725  23 
Retail 1,404,586  1,365,753  1,366,415  1,337,517  1,341,4517  5 
Multi-family 3,193,339  2,988,940  2,922,432  2,815,911  2,710,82918  18 
Mixed use and other 1,588,584  1,439,186  1,437,328  1,515,402  1,519,4226  5 
Home equity 427,043  356,313  340,349  343,976  343,25832  24 
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 3,252,649  2,933,157  2,746,916  2,619,083  2,538,63032  28 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 92,355  88,503  90,911  92,780  97,911(1) (6)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 43,034  45,675  52,439  57,803  71,062(34) (39)
Total core loans$28,363,712 $26,259,487 $25,402,132 $24,592,729 $24,088,65120% 18%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,191,686 $1,150,460 $1,122,302 $1,092,532 $1,074,16212% 11%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 750,462  593,519  403,245  230,211  245,450302  206 
Community Advantage - homeowners association 501,645  491,722  475,832  452,734  424,05414  18 
Insurance agency lending 1,048,686  1,030,119  964,022  921,653  890,19718  18 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 6,253,271  6,142,654  6,113,993  5,983,103  5,815,3466  8 
Canada property & casualty insurance 878,410  958,099  826,026  920,426  907,401(6) (3)
Life insurance 7,996,899  7,962,115  7,872,033  7,877,943  7,931,8082  1 
Consumer and other 82,676  87,356  51,121  60,500  68,96349  20 
Total niche loans$18,703,735 $18,416,044 $17,828,574 $17,539,102 $17,357,3819% 8%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$47,067,447 $44,675,531 $43,230,706 $42,131,831 $41,446,03216% 14%

(1)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		Jun 30,
2024(1)		 Sep 30,
2023
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$10,739,132  $10,031,440  $9,908,183  $10,420,401  $10,347,006 28% 4%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,466,932   5,053,909   5,720,947   5,797,649   6,006,114 33  (9)
Wealth management deposits(2) 1,303,354   1,490,711   1,347,817   1,614,499   1,788,099 (50) (27)
Money market 17,713,726   16,320,017   15,617,717   15,149,215   14,478,504 34  22 
Savings 6,183,249   5,882,179   5,959,774   5,790,334   5,584,294 20  11 
Time certificates of deposit 9,998,573   9,270,770   7,894,420   6,625,072   6,788,669 31  47 
Total deposits$51,404,966  $48,049,026  $46,448,858  $45,397,170  $44,992,686 28% 14%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 21%  21%  21%  23%  23%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11   11   12   13   13    
Wealth management deposits(2) 3   3   3   4   4    
Money market 34   34   34   33   32    
Savings 12   12   13   13   13    
Time certificates of deposit 19   19   17   14   15    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $3,125,473 4.71%
4-6 months  3,238,465 4.55 
7-9 months  2,624,913 4.39 
10-12 months  619,340 4.05 
13-18 months  239,018 3.48 
19-24 months  89,361 2.82 
24+ months  62,003 2.29 
Total $9,998,573 4.47%

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands) 2024
 2024
 2024
 2023
 2023
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $2,413,728  $1,485,481  $1,254,332  $1,682,176  $2,053,568 
Investment securities(2)  8,276,576   8,203,764   8,349,796   7,971,068   7,706,285 
FHLB and FRB stock  263,707   253,614   230,648   204,593   201,252 
Liquidity management assets(3) $10,954,011  $9,942,859  $9,834,776  $9,857,837  $9,961,105 
Other earning assets(3)(4)  17,542   15,257   15,081   14,821   17,879 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  376,251   347,236   290,275   279,569   319,099 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)  45,920,586   43,819,354   42,129,893   41,361,952   40,707,042 
Total earning assets(3) $57,268,390  $54,124,706  $52,270,025  $51,514,179  $51,005,125 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (383,736)  (360,504)  (361,734)  (329,441)  (319,491)
Cash and due from banks  467,333   434,916   450,267   443,989   459,819 
Other assets  3,563,296   3,294,066   3,244,137   3,388,348   3,236,528 
Total assets $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695  $55,017,075  $54,381,981 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,174,673  $4,985,306  $5,680,265  $5,868,976  $5,815,155 
Wealth management deposits  1,362,747   1,531,865   1,510,203   1,704,099   1,512,765 
Money market accounts  16,436,111   15,272,126   14,474,492   14,212,320   14,155,446 
Savings accounts  6,096,746   5,878,844   5,792,118   5,676,155   5,472,535 
Time deposits  9,598,109   8,546,172   7,148,456   6,645,980   6,495,906 
Interest-bearing deposits $38,668,386  $36,214,313  $34,605,534  $34,107,530  $33,451,807 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,178,973   3,096,920   2,728,849   2,326,073   2,241,292 
Other borrowings  622,792   587,262   627,711   633,673   657,454 
Subordinated notes  298,135   410,331   437,893   437,785   437,658 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $43,021,852  $40,562,392  $38,653,553  $37,758,627  $37,041,777 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,271,613   9,879,134   9,972,646   10,406,585   10,612,009 
Other liabilities  1,631,389   1,601,485   1,536,039   1,785,667   1,644,312 
Equity  5,990,429   5,450,173   5,440,457   5,066,196   5,083,883 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695  $55,017,075  $54,381,981 
           
Net free funds/contribution(6) $14,246,538  $13,562,314  $13,616,472  $13,755,552  $13,963,348 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands) 2024
 2024
 2024
 2023
 2023
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $32,885  $19,748  $16,677  $22,340  $28,022 
Investment securities  70,260   70,346   70,228   68,812   59,737 
FHLB and FRB stock  5,451   4,974   4,478   3,792   3,896 
Liquidity management assets(1) $108,596  $95,068  $91,383  $94,944  $91,655 
Other earning assets(1)  282   235   198   222   291 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  6,233   5,434   4,146   4,318   4,767 
Loans, net of unearned income(1)  796,637   752,117   712,587   697,093   668,183 
Total interest income $911,748  $852,854  $808,314  $796,577  $764,896 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $30,971  $32,719  $34,896  $38,124  $36,001 
Wealth management deposits  10,158   10,294   10,461   12,076   9,350 
Money market accounts  167,382   155,100   137,984   130,252   124,742 
Savings accounts  42,892   41,063   39,071   36,463   31,784 
Time deposits  110,616   96,527   77,120   68,475   60,906 
Interest-bearing deposits $362,019  $335,703  $299,532  $285,390  $262,783 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  26,254   24,797   22,048   18,316   17,436 
Other borrowings  9,013   8,700   9,248   9,557   9,384 
Subordinated notes  3,712   5,185   5,487   5,522   5,491 
Junior subordinated debentures  5,023   4,984   5,004   5,089   4,948 
Total interest expense $406,021  $379,369  $341,319  $323,874  $300,042 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (3,144)  (2,875)  (2,801)  (2,729)  (2,496)
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)  502,583   470,610   464,194   469,974   462,358 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  3,144   2,875   2,801   2,729   2,496 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $505,727  $473,485  $466,995  $472,703  $464,854 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 5.42% 5.35% 5.35% 5.27% 5.41%
Investment securities 3.38  3.45  3.38  3.42  3.08 
FHLB and FRB stock 8.22  7.89  7.81  7.35  7.68 
Liquidity management assets 3.94% 3.85% 3.74% 3.82% 3.65%
Other earning assets 6.38  6.23  5.25  5.92  6.47 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.59  6.29  5.74  6.13  5.93 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.90  6.90  6.80  6.69  6.51 
Total earning assets 6.33% 6.34% 6.22% 6.13% 5.95%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.38% 2.64% 2.47% 2.58% 2.46%
Wealth management deposits 2.97  2.70  2.79  2.81  2.45 
Money market accounts 4.05  4.08  3.83  3.64  3.50 
Savings accounts 2.80  2.81  2.71  2.55  2.30 
Time deposits 4.58  4.54  4.34  4.09  3.72 
Interest-bearing deposits 3.72% 3.73% 3.48% 3.32% 3.12%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.29  3.22  3.25  3.12  3.09 
Other borrowings 5.76  5.96  5.92  5.98  5.66 
Subordinated notes 4.95  5.08  5.04  5.00  4.98 
Junior subordinated debentures 7.88  7.91  7.94  7.96  7.74 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.75% 3.76% 3.55% 3.40% 3.21%
           
Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.58% 2.58% 2.67% 2.73% 2.74%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.93  0.94  0.92  0.91  0.88 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.49% 3.50% 3.57% 3.62% 3.60%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.51% 3.52% 3.59% 3.64% 3.62%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
fornine months ended,		Interest
fornine months ended,		Yield/Rate
fornine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2023		Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2023		Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2023
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)$1,720,387  $1,584,120 $69,310  $58,443 5.38% 4.93%
Investment securities(2) 8,276,711   7,637,612  210,834   172,025 3.40  3.01 
FHLB and FRB stock 249,375   219,442  14,903   11,120 7.98  6.77 
Liquidity management assets(3)(4)$10,246,473  $9,441,174 $295,047  $241,588 3.85% 3.42%
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 15,966   17,906  715   876 5.98  6.54 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 338,061   299,426  15,813   12,473 6.25  5.57 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 43,963,779   39,974,840  2,261,341   1,851,686 6.87  6.19 
Total earning assets(4)$54,564,279  $49,733,346 $2,572,916  $2,106,623 6.30% 5.66%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (368,713)  (301,742)      
Cash and due from banks 450,899   476,490       
Other assets 3,367,882   3,120,105       
Total assets$58,014,347  $53,028,199       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$5,279,697  $5,544,488 $98,586  $83,949 2.49% 2.02%
Wealth management deposits 1,467,886   1,739,427  30,913   30,705 2.81  2.36 
Money market accounts 15,398,045   13,480,887  460,466   299,649 3.99  2.97 
Savings accounts 5,923,205   5,172,174  123,026   73,203 2.77  1.89 
Time deposits 8,435,172   5,718,850  284,263   133,574 4.50  3.12 
Interest-bearing deposits$36,504,005  $31,655,826 $997,254  $621,080 3.65% 2.62%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,002,228   2,313,571  73,099   53,970 3.25  3.12 
Other borrowings 612,627   628,915  26,961   25,723 5.88  5.47 
Subordinated notes 381,813   437,543  14,384   16,502 5.03  5.04 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  15,011   14,101 7.91  7.44 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$40,754,239  $35,289,421 $1,126,709  $731,376 3.69% 2.77%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,041,972   11,224,841       
Other liabilities 1,589,790   1,505,289       
Equity 5,628,346   5,008,648       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$58,014,347  $53,028,199       
Interest rate spread(4)(7)      2.61% 2.89%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (8,820)  (7,357)(0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(8)$13,810,040  $14,443,925    0.93  0.81 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)   $1,437,387  $1,367,890 3.52% 3.68%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    8,820   7,357 0.02  0.02 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)   $1,446,207  $1,375,247 3.54% 3.70%

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. 

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Sep 30, 2024 1.2% 1.1% 0.4% (0.9)%
Jun 30, 2024 1.5  1.0  0.6  (0.0)
Mar 31, 2024 1.9  1.4  1.5  1.6 
Dec 31, 2023 2.6  1.8  0.4  (0.7)
Sep 30, 2023 3.3  1.9  (2.0) (5.2)


Ramp Scenario+200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Sep 30, 20241.6% 1.2% 0.7% 0.5%
Jun 30, 20241.2  1.0  0.9  1.0 
Mar 31, 20240.8  0.6  1.3  2.0 
Dec 31, 20231.6  1.2  (0.3) (1.5)
Sep 30, 20231.7  1.2  (0.5) (2.4)

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of September 30, 2024One year or
less

 From one to
five years

 From five to fifteen years

 After fifteen years

 Total

(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$442,214  $3,352,273 $1,914,643 $23,532 $5,732,662
Variable rate 9,513,446   1,585      9,515,031
Total commercial$9,955,660  $3,353,858 $1,914,643 $23,532 $15,247,693
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate$570,054  $2,866,473 $420,951 $55,521 $3,912,999
Variable rate 8,868,451   11,899  68    8,880,418
Total commercial real estate$9,438,505  $2,878,372 $421,019 $55,521 $12,793,417
Home equity         
Fixed rate$8,588  $1,593 $ $22 $10,203
Variable rate 416,840         416,840
Total home equity$425,428  $1,593 $ $22 $427,043
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate$7,088  $5,468 $75,934 $1,086,008 $1,174,498
Variable rate 92,075   512,374  1,609,091    2,213,540
Total residential real estate$99,163  $517,842 $1,685,025 $1,086,008 $3,388,038
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate$7,049,022  $82,659 $ $ $7,131,681
Variable rate          
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$7,049,022  $82,659 $ $ $7,131,681
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate$160,090  $444,534 $4,000 $4,654 $613,278
Variable rate 7,383,621         7,383,621
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,543,711  $444,534 $4,000 $4,654 $7,996,899
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate$17,226  $7,218 $841 $998 $26,283
Variable rate 56,393         56,393
Total consumer and other$73,619  $7,218 $841 $998 $82,676
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate$8,254,282  $6,760,218 $2,416,369 $1,170,735 $18,601,604
Variable rate 26,330,826   525,858  1,609,159    28,465,843
Total loans, net of unearned income$34,585,108  $7,286,076 $4,025,528 $1,170,735 $47,067,447
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (6,000,000)        
Less: Cash flow hedging derivatives effective in Q4 2024 (700,000)        
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity$27,885,108         
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors        $17,155,288
12- month CMT         6,242,461
Prime         3,545,047
Fed Funds         951,119
Ameribor tenors         237,486
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         196,990
Other         137,452
Total variable rate        $28,465,843

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $13.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.2 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 12- month
CMT		 Prime 
Third Quarter 2024 (49)bps(111)bps(50)bps
Second Quarter 2024 1  6  0  
First Quarter 2024 (2) 24  0  
Fourth Quarter 2023 3  (67) 0  
Third Quarter 2023 18  6  25  

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,Sep 30, Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024
 2023
 2023
2024
 2023
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $437,560  $427,504  $427,612  $399,531  $387,786 $427,612  $357,936 
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02                   741 
Provision for credit losses - Other  6,787   40,061   21,673   42,908   19,923  68,521   71,482 
Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period  15,547              15,547    
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period  3,004              3,004    
Other adjustments  30   (19)  (31)  62   (60) (20)  (15)
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  22,975   9,584   11,215   5,114   2,427  43,774   10,599 
Commercial real estate  95   15,526   5,469   5,386   1,713  21,090   9,842 
Home equity        74      227  74   227 
Residential real estate     23   38   114   78  61   78 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  7,790   9,486   6,938   6,706   5,830  24,214   14,978 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  4            18  4   173 
Consumer and other  154   137   107   148   184  398   447 
Total charge-offs  31,018   34,756   23,841   17,468   10,477  89,615   36,344 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  649   950   479   592   1,162  2,078   2,059 
Commercial real estate  30   90   31   92   243  151   368 
Home equity  101   35   29   34   33  165   105 
Residential real estate  5   8   2   10   1  15   11 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  3,436   3,658   1,519   1,820   906  8,613   3,110 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  41   5   8   7     54   9 
Consumer and other  21   24   23   24   14  68   69 
Total recoveries  4,283   4,770   2,091   2,579   2,359  11,144   5,731 
Net charge-offs  (26,735)  (29,986)  (21,750)  (14,889)  (8,118) (78,471)  (30,613)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $436,193  $437,560  $427,504  $427,612  $399,531 $436,193  $399,531 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.61%  0.25%  0.33%  0.14%  0.04% 0.41%  0.09%
Commercial real estate  0.00   0.53   0.19   0.19   0.05  0.23   0.12 
Home equity  (0.10)  (0.04)  0.05   (0.04)  0.23  (0.03)  0.05 
Residential real estate  0.00   0.00   0.01   0.02   0.01  0.00   0.00 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  