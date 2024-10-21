Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

ROSEMONT, Ill, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $509.7 million or $7.67 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2024 compared to net income of $499.1 million or $7.71 per diluted common share for the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2024 totaled a record $778.1 million, compared to $751.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $170.0 million or $2.47 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $152.4 million or $2.32 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $255.0 million as compared to $251.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Results of operations include those of Macatawa Bank Corporation (“Macatawa”), since the acquisition date of August 1, 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our net income for both the third quarter and year-to-date 2024 were driven by robust organic loan and deposit growth as well as a stable net interest margin. We believe we are well-positioned for strong financial performance as we continue our momentum in the fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane emphasized, “Net interest margin in the third quarter remained stable, decreasing one basis point as compared to the second quarter of 2024. We expect net interest margin to remain in the 3.50% range in the fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025. Stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth should result in net interest income growth. Focusing on growth of net interest income, disciplined expense control and maintaining our consistent credit standards should drive strong financial performance.”

Mr. Crane continued, “I want to recognize the efforts of our new Macatawa teammates and committed Wintrust team members on the seamless transaction and a solid beginning to integration activities. Macatawa offers a unique opportunity for Wintrust to expand into the desirable west Michigan market with a compatible management team and reputable brand. The quality core deposit franchise, excess liquidity and pristine credit quality coupled with aligned values make the acquisition an ideal fit for the Company. We are thrilled to bring our product offerings to Michigan and continue Macatawa’s commitment to customer service and community involvement.”

Highlights of the third quarter of 2024:

Comparative information to the second quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

Total loans increased by approximately $2.4 billion, which includes approximately $1.3 billion of acquired balances relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total loans increased $1.1 billion or 10% annualized.

Total deposits increased by approximately $3.4 billion, which includes approximately $2.3 billion of acquired balances relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total deposits increased $1.1 billion or 9% annualized.

Total assets increased by $4.0 billion, which includes approximately $2.9 billion of acquired assets relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total assets increased $1.1 billion or 8% annualized.

Net interest income increased to $502.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $470.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to average earning asset growth and the addition of Macatawa for the last two months of the third quarter. Net interest margin decreased by one basis point to 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income was impacted by the following: Net gains on investment securities totaling $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Unfavorable mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") related revenue totaled $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to favorable MSRs related revenue of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense was impacted by the following: Macatawa added approximately $10.1 million of total operating expenses, including $3.0 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization. Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $542,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses totaled $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, including a one-time acquisition-related Day 1 provision of approximately $15.5 million, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $40.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $76.15 as of September 30, 2024 as compared to $72.01 as of June 30, 2024. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Mr. Crane noted, “We are very pleased with our organic loan and deposit growth rates. Excess liquidity acquired in the Macatawa transaction was deployed by funding quality loan growth and reducing exposure to wholesale and brokered funding sources. Non-interest bearing deposits remained at 21% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and increased $708 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and build long term franchise value.”



Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Our credit metrics were stable. Net charge-offs totaled $26.7 million, or 23 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2024 and were spread primarily across the commercial and property and casualty premium finance receivables portfolios. This compared to net charge-offs totaling $30.0 million, or 28 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2024. Approximately $18.3 million of charge-offs in the current quarter were previously reserved for in the second quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $179.7 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared to $174.3 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Total non-performing assets comprised 0.30% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, a two basis point decline compared to June 30, 2024. We continue to be conservative and proactive in reviewing credit and maintaining our consistently strong credit standards. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “Our record year continued as we built upon our strong momentum with the acquisition of Macatawa. Substantial loan growth in the third quarter and inclusion of Macatawa for all three months in the fourth quarter create positive revenue momentum. We have reduced our asset sensitivity to interest rates and therefore we believe that we are well positioned for the current interest rate environment and consensus forecast for additional interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Steadfast commitment to credit quality, growing net interest income and increasing our long term franchise value remain our priority.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $4.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $2.4 billion as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total loans included approximately $1.3 billion of loans related to the Macatawa acquisition. The increase in loans was diversified across nearly all loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $3.4 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in total deposits included approximately $2.3 billion related to the Macatawa acquisition. Excess liquidity acquired in the Macatawa transaction enabled the Company to reduce brokered funding reliance by $858 million. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $708 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 21% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Company's loans to deposits ratio was 91.6% on September 30, 2024 as compared to 93.0% as of June 30, 2024.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $502.6 million, an increase of $32.0 million as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $32.0 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $3.1 billion increase in average earning assets, which included the addition of Macatawa in the third quarter. These benefits were partially offset by a one basis point decrease in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a one basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets and one basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution. These declines were partially offset by a one basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The one basis point decrease in yield on earnings assets in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing cash as a percentage of average quarterly earning assets associated with the Macatawa acquisition. The one basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a one basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $436.2 million as of September 30, 2024, relatively unchanged compared to $437.6 million as of June 30, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $22.3 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $40.1 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 included Day 1 provision for credit losses of approximately $15.5 million related to the Macatawa acquisition. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to lower required specific reserves on nonaccrual loans, improved forecasted macroeconomic conditions, and, to a lesser extent, portfolio changes related to improved risk rating mix and shorter life of loan. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $30.0 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024. Approximately $18.3 million of charge-offs in the current quarter were previously reserved for in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 23 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 28 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $193.4 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $194.0 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $179.7 million and comprised 0.38% of total loans at September 30, 2024, as compared to $174.3 million and 0.39% of total loans at June 30, 2024. The increase in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial portfolios becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

Credit metrics remained stable and at relatively low levels in the third quarter of 2024.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the Macatawa acquisition and increased asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to $11.4 million unfavorable MSR related revenues, net of servicing hedge, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million favorable MSR related revenues in the second quarter of 2024 and slightly decreased production revenue due to reduced production margin. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $642,000 favorable adjustment in the second quarter of 2024. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $4.3 million in net losses in the second quarter of 2024. The net gains in the third quarter of 2024 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

Fees from covered call options decreased by $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Other income decreased by $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2024 associated with our property and casualty insurance premium finance receivable loan sale transaction.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expenses totaled $360.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $20.3 million as compared to $340.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Macatawa acquisition impacted this increase by approximately $10.1 million of non-interest expense associated with Macatawa, which included $3.0 million in amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets in the third quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $12.7 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense due to elevated bonus accruals in the third quarter of 2024 as well as increased salaries expense due to the Macatawa acquisition and additional staffing to support the Company’s growth.

Software and equipment expense increased $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to software expense relating to upgrading and maintenance of information technology and security infrastructure as well as the Macatawa acquisition.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $18.2 million, which is a $803,000 increase as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $62.7 million in the third quarter compared to $59.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 26.95% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 27.90% in the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were impacted by an overall lower level of provision for state income tax expense in the comparable periods.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2024, the community banking unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $13.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to $11.4 million unfavorable MSR related revenues, net of servicing hedge, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million favorable MSR related revenues in the second quarter of 2024 and slightly decreased production revenue due to reduced production margin. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $642,000 favorable adjustment in the second quarter of 2024. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of September 30, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the third quarter of 2024. Average balances increased by $259.8 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance remained stable in the third quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.7 billion as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $37.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, relatively stable as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.0 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. The Company preliminarily recorded goodwill of approximately $144.6 million on the purchase.

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point (bp) change from

2nd Quarter

2024 % or

basis point (bp) change from

3rd Quarter

2023 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Net income $ 170,001 $ 152,388 $ 164,198 12 % 4 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 255,043 251,404 244,781 1 4 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.47 2.32 2.53 6 (2) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.45 0.45 0.40 — 13 Net revenue (3) 615,730 591,757 574,836 4 7 Net interest income 502,583 470,610 462,358 7 9 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.60 % (1) bps (11) bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.51 3.52 3.62 (1) (11) Net overhead ratio (4) 1.62 1.53 1.59 9 3 Return on average assets 1.11 1.07 1.20 4 (9) Return on average common equity 11.63 11.61 13.35 2 (172) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 13.92 13.49 15.73 43 (181) At end of period Total assets $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 $ 55,555,246 27 % 15 % Total loans (5) 47,067,447 44,675,531 41,446,032 21 14 Total deposits 51,404,966 48,049,026 44,992,686 28 14 Total shareholders’ equity 6,399,714 5,536,628 5,015,613 62 28

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 Total loans(1) 47,067,447 44,675,531 43,230,706 42,131,831 41,446,032 Total deposits 51,404,966 48,049,026 46,448,858 45,397,170 44,992,686 Total shareholders’ equity 6,399,714 5,536,628 5,436,400 5,399,526 5,015,613 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 502,583 $ 470,610 $ 464,194 $ 469,974 $ 462,358 $ 1,437,387 $ 1,367,890 Net revenue(2) 615,730 591,757 604,774 570,803 574,836 1,812,261 1,701,167 Net income 170,001 152,388 187,294 123,480 164,198 509,683 499,146 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 255,043 251,404 271,629 208,151 244,781 778,076 751,320 Net income per common share – Basic 2.51 2.35 2.93 1.90 2.57 7.79 7.82 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.47 2.32 2.89 1.87 2.53 7.67 7.71 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.40 0.40 1.35 1.20 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.52 % 3.68 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.51 3.52 3.59 3.64 3.62 3.54 3.70 Non-interest income to average assets 0.74 0.85 1.02 0.73 0.82 0.86 0.84 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.36 2.38 2.41 2.62 2.41 2.38 2.39 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.62 1.53 1.39 1.89 1.59 1.52 1.55 Return on average assets 1.11 1.07 1.35 0.89 1.20 1.17 1.26 Return on average common equity 11.63 11.61 14.42 9.93 13.35 12.52 13.91 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 13.92 13.49 16.75 11.73 15.73 14.69 16.43 Average total assets $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 58,014,347 $ 53,028,199 Average total shareholders’ equity 5,990,429 5,450,173 5,440,457 5,066,196 5,083,883 5,628,346 5,008,648 Average loans to average deposits ratio 93.8 % 95.1 % 94.5 % 92.9 % 92.4 % 94.5 % 93.2 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 91.6 93.0 93.1 92.8 92.1 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 108.53 $ 98.56 $ 104.39 $ 92.75 $ 75.50 Book value per common share 90.06 82.97 81.38 81.43 75.19 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 76.15 72.01 70.40 70.33 64.07 Common shares outstanding 66,481,543 61,760,139 61,736,715 61,243,626 61,222,058 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 9.4 % 8.6 % 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.3 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3) 8.1 7.5 7.6 7.7 7.1 Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 9.4 9.3 9.4 9.3 9.2 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 10.5 10.3 10.3 10.3 10.2 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.8 9.5 9.5 9.4 9.3 Total capital ratio(5) 12.2 12.1 12.2 12.1 12.0 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 436,193 $ 437,560 $ 427,504 $ 427,612 $ 399,531 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 1.01 % 0.96 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 16 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 203 177 176 174 174

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 725,465 $ 415,462 $ 379,825 $ 423,404 $ 418,088 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 5,663 62 61 60 60 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,648,117 2,824,314 2,131,077 2,084,323 2,448,570 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,912,232 4,329,957 4,387,598 3,502,915 3,611,835 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,677,420 3,755,924 3,810,015 3,856,916 3,909,150 Trading account securities 3,472 4,134 2,184 4,707 1,663 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 125,310 112,173 119,777 139,268 134,310 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 266,908 256,495 224,657 205,003 204,040 Brokerage customer receivables 16,662 13,682 13,382 10,592 14,042 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 461,067 411,851 339,884 292,722 304,808 Loans, net of unearned income 47,067,447 44,675,531 43,230,706 42,131,831 41,446,032 Allowance for loan losses (360,279 ) (363,719 ) (348,612 ) (344,235 ) (315,039 ) Net loans 46,707,168 44,311,812 42,882,094 41,787,596 41,130,993 Premises, software and equipment, net 772,002 722,295 744,769 748,966 747,501 Lease investments, net 270,171 275,459 283,557 281,280 275,152 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,721,090 1,671,334 1,580,142 1,551,899 1,674,681 Trade date securities receivable 551,031 — — 690,722 — Goodwill 800,780 655,955 656,181 656,672 656,109 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 123,866 20,607 21,730 22,889 24,244 Total assets $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 10,739,132 $ 10,031,440 $ 9,908,183 $ 10,420,401 $ 10,347,006 Interest-bearing 40,665,834 38,017,586 36,540,675 34,976,769 34,645,680 Total deposits 51,404,966 48,049,026 46,448,858 45,397,170 44,992,686 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,171,309 3,176,309 2,676,751 2,326,071 2,326,071 Other borrowings 647,043 606,579 575,408 645,813 643,999 Subordinated notes 298,188 298,113 437,965 437,866 437,731 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,613,638 1,861,295 1,747,985 1,799,922 1,885,580 Total liabilities 57,388,710 54,244,888 52,140,533 50,860,408 50,539,633 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 66,546 61,825 61,798 61,269 61,244 Surplus 2,470,228 1,964,645 1,954,532 1,943,806 1,933,226 Treasury stock (6,098 ) (5,760 ) (5,757 ) (2,217 ) (1,966 ) Retained earnings 3,748,715 3,615,616 3,498,475 3,345,399 3,253,332 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (292,177 ) (512,198 ) (485,148 ) (361,231 ) (642,723 ) Total shareholders’ equity 6,399,714 5,536,628 5,436,400 5,399,526 5,015,613 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 794,163 $ 749,812 $ 710,341 $ 694,943 $ 666,260 $ 2,254,316 $ 1,846,009 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,233 5,434 4,146 4,318 4,767 15,813 12,473 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 32,608 19,731 16,658 21,762 26,866 68,997 57,216 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 277 17 19 578 1,157 313 1,228 Investment securities 69,592 69,779 69,678 68,237 59,164 209,049 170,350 Trading account securities 11 13 18 15 6 42 26 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,451 4,974 4,478 3,792 3,896 14,903 11,120 Brokerage customer receivables 269 219 175 203 284 663 844 Total interest income 908,604 849,979 805,513 793,848 762,400 2,564,096 2,099,266 Interest expense Interest on deposits 362,019 335,703 299,532 285,390 262,783 997,254 621,080 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,254 24,797 22,048 18,316 17,436 73,099 53,970 Interest on other borrowings 9,013 8,700 9,248 9,557 9,384 26,961 25,723 Interest on subordinated notes 3,712 5,185 5,487 5,522 5,491 14,384 16,502 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 5,023 4,984 5,004 5,089 4,948 15,011 14,101 Total interest expense 406,021 379,369 341,319 323,874 300,042 1,126,709 731,376 Net interest income 502,583 470,610 464,194 469,974 462,358 1,437,387 1,367,890 Provision for credit losses 22,334 40,061 21,673 42,908 19,923 84,068 71,482 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 480,249 430,549 442,521 427,066 442,435 1,353,319 1,296,408 Non-interest income Wealth management 37,224 35,413 34,815 33,275 33,529 107,452 97,332 Mortgage banking 15,974 29,124 27,663 7,433 27,395 72,761 75,640 Service charges on deposit accounts 16,430 15,546 14,811 14,522 14,217 46,787 40,728 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 3,189 (4,282 ) 1,326 2,484 (2,357 ) 233 (959 ) Fees from covered call options 988 2,056 4,847 4,679 4,215 7,891 17,184 Trading (losses) gains, net (130 ) 70 677 (505 ) 728 617 1,647 Operating lease income, net 15,335 13,938 14,110 14,162 13,863 43,383 39,136 Other 24,137 29,282 42,331 24,779 20,888 95,750 62,569 Total non-interest income 113,147 121,147 140,580 100,829 112,478 374,874 333,277 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 211,261 198,541 195,173 193,971 192,338 604,975 554,042 Software and equipment 31,574 29,231 27,731 27,779 25,951 88,536 76,853 Operating lease equipment 10,518 10,834 10,683 10,694 12,020 32,035 31,669 Occupancy, net 19,945 19,585 19,086 18,102 21,304 58,616 58,966 Data processing 9,984 9,503 9,292 8,892 10,773 28,779 29,908 Advertising and marketing 18,239 17,436 13,040 17,166 18,169 48,715 47,909 Professional fees 9,783 9,967 9,553 8,768 8,887 29,303 25,990 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,042 1,122 1,158 1,356 1,408 6,322 4,142 FDIC insurance 10,512 10,429 14,537 43,677 9,748 35,478 27,425 OREO expenses, net (938 ) (259 ) 392 (1,559 ) 120 (805 ) 31 Other 35,767 33,964 32,500 33,806 29,337 102,231 92,912 Total non-interest expense 360,687 340,353 333,145 362,652 330,055 1,034,185 949,847 Income before taxes 232,709 211,343 249,956 165,243 224,858 694,008 679,838 Income tax expense 62,708 58,955 62,662 41,763 60,660 184,325 180,692 Net income $ 170,001 $ 152,388 $ 187,294 $ 123,480 $ 164,198 $ 509,683 $ 499,146 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 20,973 20,973 Net income applicable to common shares $ 163,010 $ 145,397 $ 180,303 $ 116,489 $ 157,207 $ 488,710 $ 478,173 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.51 $ 2.35 $ 2.93 $ 1.90 $ 2.57 $ 7.79 $ 7.82 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.47 $ 2.32 $ 2.89 $ 1.87 $ 2.53 $ 7.67 $ 7.71 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.35 $ 1.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding 64,888 61,839 61,481 61,236 61,213 62,743 61,119 Dilutive potential common shares 1,053 926 928 1,166 964 934 888 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 65,941 62,765 62,409 62,402 62,177 63,677 62,007

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2023(1) Sep 30,

2023 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 314,693 $ 281,103 $ 193,064 $ 155,529 $ 190,511 NM 65 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 146,374 130,748 146,820 137,193 114,297 9 28 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 461,067 $ 411,851 $ 339,884 $ 292,722 $ 304,808 77 % 51 % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 6,768,382 $ 6,226,336 $ 6,105,968 $ 5,804,629 $ 5,894,732 22 % 15 % Asset-based lending 1,709,685 1,465,867 1,355,255 1,433,250 1,396,591 26 22 Municipal 827,125 747,357 721,526 677,143 676,915 30 22 Leases 2,443,721 2,439,128 2,344,295 2,208,368 2,109,628 14 16 PPP loans 6,301 9,954 11,036 11,533 13,744 (61 ) (54 ) Commercial real estate Residential construction 73,088 55,019 57,558 58,642 51,550 33 42 Commercial construction 1,984,240 1,866,701 1,748,607 1,729,937 1,547,322 20 28 Land 346,362 338,831 344,149 295,462 294,901 23 17 Office 1,675,286 1,585,312 1,566,748 1,455,417 1,422,748 20 18 Industrial 2,527,932 2,307,455 2,190,200 2,135,876 2,057,957 25 23 Retail 1,404,586 1,365,753 1,366,415 1,337,517 1,341,451 7 5 Multi-family 3,193,339 2,988,940 2,922,432 2,815,911 2,710,829 18 18 Mixed use and other 1,588,584 1,439,186 1,437,328 1,515,402 1,519,422 6 5 Home equity 427,043 356,313 340,349 343,976 343,258 32 24 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 3,252,649 2,933,157 2,746,916 2,619,083 2,538,630 32 28 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 92,355 88,503 90,911 92,780 97,911 (1 ) (6 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 43,034 45,675 52,439 57,803 71,062 (34 ) (39 ) Total core loans $ 28,363,712 $ 26,259,487 $ 25,402,132 $ 24,592,729 $ 24,088,651 20 % 18 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,191,686 $ 1,150,460 $ 1,122,302 $ 1,092,532 $ 1,074,162 12 % 11 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 750,462 593,519 403,245 230,211 245,450 302 206 Community Advantage - homeowners association 501,645 491,722 475,832 452,734 424,054 14 18 Insurance agency lending 1,048,686 1,030,119 964,022 921,653 890,197 18 18 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 6,253,271 6,142,654 6,113,993 5,983,103 5,815,346 6 8 Canada property & casualty insurance 878,410 958,099 826,026 920,426 907,401 (6 ) (3 ) Life insurance 7,996,899 7,962,115 7,872,033 7,877,943 7,931,808 2 1 Consumer and other 82,676 87,356 51,121 60,500 68,963 49 20 Total niche loans $ 18,703,735 $ 18,416,044 $ 17,828,574 $ 17,539,102 $ 17,357,381 9 % 8 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 47,067,447 $ 44,675,531 $ 43,230,706 $ 42,131,831 $ 41,446,032 16 % 14 %

(1) Annualized.



TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024(1) Sep 30,

2023 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 10,739,132 $ 10,031,440 $ 9,908,183 $ 10,420,401 $ 10,347,006 28 % 4 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,466,932 5,053,909 5,720,947 5,797,649 6,006,114 33 (9 ) Wealth management deposits(2) 1,303,354 1,490,711 1,347,817 1,614,499 1,788,099 (50 ) (27 ) Money market 17,713,726 16,320,017 15,617,717 15,149,215 14,478,504 34 22 Savings 6,183,249 5,882,179 5,959,774 5,790,334 5,584,294 20 11 Time certificates of deposit 9,998,573 9,270,770 7,894,420 6,625,072 6,788,669 31 47 Total deposits $ 51,404,966 $ 48,049,026 $ 46,448,858 $ 45,397,170 $ 44,992,686 28 % 14 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 21 % 21 % 21 % 23 % 23 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11 11 12 13 13 Wealth management deposits(2) 3 3 3 4 4 Money market 34 34 34 33 32 Savings 12 12 13 13 13 Time certificates of deposit 19 19 17 14 15 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of September 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 3,125,473 4.71 % 4-6 months 3,238,465 4.55 7-9 months 2,624,913 4.39 10-12 months 619,340 4.05 13-18 months 239,018 3.48 19-24 months 89,361 2.82 24+ months 62,003 2.29 Total $ 9,998,573 4.47 %

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 2,413,728 $ 1,485,481 $ 1,254,332 $ 1,682,176 $ 2,053,568 Investment securities(2) 8,276,576 8,203,764 8,349,796 7,971,068 7,706,285 FHLB and FRB stock 263,707 253,614 230,648 204,593 201,252 Liquidity management assets(3) $ 10,954,011 $ 9,942,859 $ 9,834,776 $ 9,857,837 $ 9,961,105 Other earning assets(3)(4) 17,542 15,257 15,081 14,821 17,879 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 376,251 347,236 290,275 279,569 319,099 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5) 45,920,586 43,819,354 42,129,893 41,361,952 40,707,042 Total earning assets(3) $ 57,268,390 $ 54,124,706 $ 52,270,025 $ 51,514,179 $ 51,005,125 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (383,736 ) (360,504 ) (361,734 ) (329,441 ) (319,491 ) Cash and due from banks 467,333 434,916 450,267 443,989 459,819 Other assets 3,563,296 3,294,066 3,244,137 3,388,348 3,236,528 Total assets $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,174,673 $ 4,985,306 $ 5,680,265 $ 5,868,976 $ 5,815,155 Wealth management deposits 1,362,747 1,531,865 1,510,203 1,704,099 1,512,765 Money market accounts 16,436,111 15,272,126 14,474,492 14,212,320 14,155,446 Savings accounts 6,096,746 5,878,844 5,792,118 5,676,155 5,472,535 Time deposits 9,598,109 8,546,172 7,148,456 6,645,980 6,495,906 Interest-bearing deposits $ 38,668,386 $ 36,214,313 $ 34,605,534 $ 34,107,530 $ 33,451,807 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,178,973 3,096,920 2,728,849 2,326,073 2,241,292 Other borrowings 622,792 587,262 627,711 633,673 657,454 Subordinated notes 298,135 410,331 437,893 437,785 437,658 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 43,021,852 $ 40,562,392 $ 38,653,553 $ 37,758,627 $ 37,041,777 Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,271,613 9,879,134 9,972,646 10,406,585 10,612,009 Other liabilities 1,631,389 1,601,485 1,536,039 1,785,667 1,644,312 Equity 5,990,429 5,450,173 5,440,457 5,066,196 5,083,883 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 Net free funds/contribution(6) $ 14,246,538 $ 13,562,314 $ 13,616,472 $ 13,755,552 $ 13,963,348

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 32,885 $ 19,748 $ 16,677 $ 22,340 $ 28,022 Investment securities 70,260 70,346 70,228 68,812 59,737 FHLB and FRB stock 5,451 4,974 4,478 3,792 3,896 Liquidity management assets(1) $ 108,596 $ 95,068 $ 91,383 $ 94,944 $ 91,655 Other earning assets(1) 282 235 198 222 291 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,233 5,434 4,146 4,318 4,767 Loans, net of unearned income(1) 796,637 752,117 712,587 697,093 668,183 Total interest income $ 911,748 $ 852,854 $ 808,314 $ 796,577 $ 764,896 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 30,971 $ 32,719 $ 34,896 $ 38,124 $ 36,001 Wealth management deposits 10,158 10,294 10,461 12,076 9,350 Money market accounts 167,382 155,100 137,984 130,252 124,742 Savings accounts 42,892 41,063 39,071 36,463 31,784 Time deposits 110,616 96,527 77,120 68,475 60,906 Interest-bearing deposits $ 362,019 $ 335,703 $ 299,532 $ 285,390 $ 262,783 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,254 24,797 22,048 18,316 17,436 Other borrowings 9,013 8,700 9,248 9,557 9,384 Subordinated notes 3,712 5,185 5,487 5,522 5,491 Junior subordinated debentures 5,023 4,984 5,004 5,089 4,948 Total interest expense $ 406,021 $ 379,369 $ 341,319 $ 323,874 $ 300,042 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (3,144 ) (2,875 ) (2,801 ) (2,729 ) (2,496 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(2) 502,583 470,610 464,194 469,974 462,358 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 3,144 2,875 2,801 2,729 2,496 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $ 505,727 $ 473,485 $ 466,995 $ 472,703 $ 464,854

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 5.42 % 5.35 % 5.35 % 5.27 % 5.41 % Investment securities 3.38 3.45 3.38 3.42 3.08 FHLB and FRB stock 8.22 7.89 7.81 7.35 7.68 Liquidity management assets 3.94 % 3.85 % 3.74 % 3.82 % 3.65 % Other earning assets 6.38 6.23 5.25 5.92 6.47 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.59 6.29 5.74 6.13 5.93 Loans, net of unearned income 6.90 6.90 6.80 6.69 6.51 Total earning assets 6.33 % 6.34 % 6.22 % 6.13 % 5.95 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.38 % 2.64 % 2.47 % 2.58 % 2.46 % Wealth management deposits 2.97 2.70 2.79 2.81 2.45 Money market accounts 4.05 4.08 3.83 3.64 3.50 Savings accounts 2.80 2.81 2.71 2.55 2.30 Time deposits 4.58 4.54 4.34 4.09 3.72 Interest-bearing deposits 3.72 % 3.73 % 3.48 % 3.32 % 3.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.29 3.22 3.25 3.12 3.09 Other borrowings 5.76 5.96 5.92 5.98 5.66 Subordinated notes 4.95 5.08 5.04 5.00 4.98 Junior subordinated debentures 7.88 7.91 7.94 7.96 7.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.75 % 3.76 % 3.55 % 3.40 % 3.21 % Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.58 % 2.58 % 2.67 % 2.73 % 2.74 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.93 0.94 0.92 0.91 0.88 Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.60 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.62 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

fornine months ended, Interest

fornine months ended, Yield/Rate

fornine months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 1,720,387 $ 1,584,120 $ 69,310 $ 58,443 5.38 % 4.93 % Investment securities(2) 8,276,711 7,637,612 210,834 172,025 3.40 3.01 FHLB and FRB stock 249,375 219,442 14,903 11,120 7.98 6.77 Liquidity management assets(3)(4) $ 10,246,473 $ 9,441,174 $ 295,047 $ 241,588 3.85 % 3.42 % Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 15,966 17,906 715 876 5.98 6.54 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 338,061 299,426 15,813 12,473 6.25 5.57 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 43,963,779 39,974,840 2,261,341 1,851,686 6.87 6.19 Total earning assets(4) $ 54,564,279 $ 49,733,346 $ 2,572,916 $ 2,106,623 6.30 % 5.66 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (368,713 ) (301,742 ) Cash and due from banks 450,899 476,490 Other assets 3,367,882 3,120,105 Total assets $ 58,014,347 $ 53,028,199 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,279,697 $ 5,544,488 $ 98,586 $ 83,949 2.49 % 2.02 % Wealth management deposits 1,467,886 1,739,427 30,913 30,705 2.81 2.36 Money market accounts 15,398,045 13,480,887 460,466 299,649 3.99 2.97 Savings accounts 5,923,205 5,172,174 123,026 73,203 2.77 1.89 Time deposits 8,435,172 5,718,850 284,263 133,574 4.50 3.12 Interest-bearing deposits $ 36,504,005 $ 31,655,826 $ 997,254 $ 621,080 3.65 % 2.62 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,002,228 2,313,571 73,099 53,970 3.25 3.12 Other borrowings 612,627 628,915 26,961 25,723 5.88 5.47 Subordinated notes 381,813 437,543 14,384 16,502 5.03 5.04 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 15,011 14,101 7.91 7.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 40,754,239 $ 35,289,421 $ 1,126,709 $ 731,376 3.69 % 2.77 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,041,972 11,224,841 Other liabilities 1,589,790 1,505,289 Equity 5,628,346 5,008,648 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 58,014,347 $ 53,028,199 Interest rate spread(4)(7) 2.61 % 2.89 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (8,820 ) (7,357 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(8) $ 13,810,040 $ 14,443,925 0.93 0.81 Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4) $ 1,437,387 $ 1,367,890 3.52 % 3.68 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 8,820 7,357 0.02 0.02 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) $ 1,446,207 $ 1,375,247 3.54 % 3.70 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Sep 30, 2024 1.2 % 1.1 % 0.4 % (0.9 )% Jun 30, 2024 1.5 1.0 0.6 (0.0 ) Mar 31, 2024 1.9 1.4 1.5 1.6 Dec 31, 2023 2.6 1.8 0.4 (0.7 ) Sep 30, 2023 3.3 1.9 (2.0 ) (5.2 )





Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Sep 30, 2024 1.6 % 1.2 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Jun 30, 2024 1.2 1.0 0.9 1.0 Mar 31, 2024 0.8 0.6 1.3 2.0 Dec 31, 2023 1.6 1.2 (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Sep 30, 2023 1.7 1.2 (0.5 ) (2.4 )

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of September 30, 2024 One year or

less



From one to

five years



From five to fifteen years



After fifteen years



Total



(In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 442,214 $ 3,352,273 $ 1,914,643 $ 23,532 $ 5,732,662 Variable rate 9,513,446 1,585 — — 9,515,031 Total commercial $ 9,955,660 $ 3,353,858 $ 1,914,643 $ 23,532 $ 15,247,693 Commercial real estate Fixed rate $ 570,054 $ 2,866,473 $ 420,951 $ 55,521 $ 3,912,999 Variable rate 8,868,451 11,899 68 — 8,880,418 Total commercial real estate $ 9,438,505 $ 2,878,372 $ 421,019 $ 55,521 $ 12,793,417 Home equity Fixed rate $ 8,588 $ 1,593 $ — $ 22 $ 10,203 Variable rate 416,840 — — — 416,840 Total home equity $ 425,428 $ 1,593 $ — $ 22 $ 427,043 Residential real estate Fixed rate $ 7,088 $ 5,468 $ 75,934 $ 1,086,008 $ 1,174,498 Variable rate 92,075 512,374 1,609,091 — 2,213,540 Total residential real estate $ 99,163 $ 517,842 $ 1,685,025 $ 1,086,008 $ 3,388,038 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate $ 7,049,022 $ 82,659 $ — $ — $ 7,131,681 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 7,049,022 $ 82,659 $ — $ — $ 7,131,681 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate $ 160,090 $ 444,534 $ 4,000 $ 4,654 $ 613,278 Variable rate 7,383,621 — — — 7,383,621 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,543,711 $ 444,534 $ 4,000 $ 4,654 $ 7,996,899 Consumer and other Fixed rate $ 17,226 $ 7,218 $ 841 $ 998 $ 26,283 Variable rate 56,393 — — — 56,393 Total consumer and other $ 73,619 $ 7,218 $ 841 $ 998 $ 82,676 Total per category Fixed rate $ 8,254,282 $ 6,760,218 $ 2,416,369 $ 1,170,735 $ 18,601,604 Variable rate 26,330,826 525,858 1,609,159 — 28,465,843 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 34,585,108 $ 7,286,076 $ 4,025,528 $ 1,170,735 $ 47,067,447 Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (6,000,000 ) Less: Cash flow hedging derivatives effective in Q4 2024 (700,000 ) Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 27,885,108 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors $ 17,155,288 12- month CMT 6,242,461 Prime 3,545,047 Fed Funds 951,119 Ameribor tenors 237,486 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 196,990 Other 137,452 Total variable rate $ 28,465,843

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $13.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.2 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR 12- month

CMT Prime Third Quarter 2024 (49 ) bps (111 ) bps (50 ) bps Second Quarter 2024 1 6 0 First Quarter 2024 (2 ) 24 0 Fourth Quarter 2023 3 (67 ) 0 Third Quarter 2023 18 6 25

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES