Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia Healthcare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) securities between February 28, 2020 and September 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Acadia Healthcare’s business model centered on holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, including in cases where it was not medically necessary to do so; (2) while in Acadia Healthcare facilities, many patients were subjected to abuse; (3) Acadia Healthcare deceived insurance providers into paying for patients to stay in its facilities when it was not medically necessary; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Acadia Healthcare should contact the Firm prior to the December 16, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .