Balchug Capital Welcomes Leading Sanctions and AML Expert as Counsel to its Global Advisory Board

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchug Capital, a global investment management firm headquartered in Armenia specializing in event-driven and value liquid strategies and private equity investments, is pleased to welcome Michael Parker, a renowned expert in U.S. sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, as Counsel to its Global Advisory Board.



With a distinguished career that includes serving as a U.S. Federal Prosecutor and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) official, Mr. Parker brings an in-depth understanding of the international regulatory landscape, further strengthening the firm's commitment to responsible investing in global markets.

“We have always placed full and unequivocable compliance with all relevant international laws and regulations at the heart of our firm. This is critical given the complexity of the regulatory and legal landscape in some geographies where we invest. This move is the strongest signal we can make of our commitment to the highest standards of compliance, and we are delighted to have Michael Parker as Counsel to our Global Advisory Board. His expertise will be invaluable as Balchug Capital continues to expand its global reach,” said David Amaryan, CEO and founder of Balchug Capital.

“I’m honored to serve as Counsel to the Global Advisory Board and contribute together with its esteemed members to the success of Balchug Capital. The company’s resolute dedication to ethical governance and proactive commitment to its regulatory and legal requirements as part of its strategic vision is highly commendable,” said Michael Parker.

Balchug Capital had previously announced the formation of its Global Advisory Board with esteemed leader in ethical governance, Mr. Robert H. Tembeckjian, as its inaugural member. The addition of Michael Parker as the Global Advisory Board’s Counsel further strengthens Balchug Capital's commitment to best practices in corporate governance and compliance.

The Global Advisory Board supports Balchug Capital and its portfolio companies by providing strategic counsel and mentorship for continued growth.

About Michael Parker

Michael Parker is a recognized expert in U.S. economic sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance. Having served as a U.S. Federal Prosecutor and an official with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Michael Parker is currently a Partner at Arktouros pllc in Washington, DC, USA. Michael Parker is also an Adjunct Professor of National Security Law in the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service Security Studies Program, where he teaches on topics related to U.S. sanctions and national security.

About Balchug Capital

Balchug Capital is a global investment management firm headquartered in Armenia. It was founded in 2010 by David Amaryan and specializes in event-driven and value liquid strategies and private equity investments.

