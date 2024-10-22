22nd October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 21st October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,323 Lowest price per share (pence): 729.00 Highest price per share (pence): 746.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 737.8403

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 737.8403 12,323 729.00 746.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 21 October 2024 10:23:15 436 736.00 XLON 00305662898TRLO1 21 October 2024 10:23:17 22 736.00 XLON 00305662953TRLO1 21 October 2024 12:08:23 115 736.00 XLON 00305710936TRLO1 21 October 2024 12:08:23 169 736.00 XLON 00305710937TRLO1 21 October 2024 12:08:23 169 736.00 XLON 00305710938TRLO1 21 October 2024 12:08:23 114 736.00 XLON 00305710939TRLO1 21 October 2024 13:30:04 114 733.00 XLON 00305712726TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:50 227 731.00 XLON 00305714373TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:50 87 731.00 XLON 00305714374TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:50 139 729.00 XLON 00305714375TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:50 314 729.00 XLON 00305714376TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:50 43 731.00 XLON 00305714377TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:50 38 731.00 XLON 00305714378TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:50 52 730.00 XLON 00305714381TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:50 390 730.00 XLON 00305714382TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 1,253 734.00 XLON 00305714384TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 108 734.00 XLON 00305714385TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 99 734.00 XLON 00305714386TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 103 734.00 XLON 00305714387TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 73 734.00 XLON 00305714388TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 426 734.00 XLON 00305714389TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 71 736.00 XLON 00305714390TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 8 736.00 XLON 00305714391TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 215 734.00 XLON 00305714393TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:51 11 734.00 XLON 00305714394TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:52 137 734.00 XLON 00305714395TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:52 80 734.00 XLON 00305714396TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:52 215 734.00 XLON 00305714397TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:52 443 733.00 XLON 00305714398TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:56 46 736.00 XLON 00305714400TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:56 103 736.00 XLON 00305714401TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:15:56 1 736.00 XLON 00305714402TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:16:13 54 736.00 XLON 00305714406TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:29:47 332 739.00 XLON 00305714768TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:30:02 98 743.00 XLON 00305714789TRLO1 21 October 2024 14:50:11 227 743.00 XLON 00305715482TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:05:21 107 742.00 XLON 00305716572TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:09:38 31 746.00 XLON 00305716754TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:09:38 107 746.00 XLON 00305716755TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:09:38 198 745.00 XLON 00305716756TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:09:38 135 745.00 XLON 00305716757TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:28:00 342 745.00 XLON 00305717938TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:28:00 322 744.00 XLON 00305717939TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:28:00 325 743.00 XLON 00305717940TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:28:00 10 742.00 XLON 00305717941TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:28:00 89 742.00 XLON 00305717942TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:28:00 4 742.00 XLON 00305717943TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:28:01 230 742.00 XLON 00305717944TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:28:01 99 742.00 XLON 00305717945TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:51:08 227 740.00 XLON 00305719114TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:52:46 73 743.00 XLON 00305719173TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:52:46 120 743.00 XLON 00305719174TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:55:26 550 743.00 XLON 00305719278TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:55:29 337 742.00 XLON 00305719279TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:55:36 335 741.00 XLON 00305719287TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:59:58 36 744.00 XLON 00305719481TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:59:58 99 744.00 XLON 00305719482TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:59:58 98 744.00 XLON 00305719483TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:59:58 158 744.00 XLON 00305719484TRLO1 21 October 2024 15:59:58 106 744.00 XLON 00305719485TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:01:14 161 742.00 XLON 00305719539TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:01:14 161 741.00 XLON 00305719540TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:01:35 161 740.00 XLON 00305719549TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:01:35 66 740.00 XLON 00305719550TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:01:35 114 740.00 XLON 00305719551TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:01:36 329 739.00 XLON 00305719552TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:09:30 106 738.00 XLON 00305720081TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:09:30 105 738.00 XLON 00305720082TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:12:00 109 737.00 XLON 00305720211TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:17:14 114 738.00 XLON 00305720562TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:17:14 113 737.00 XLON 00305720563TRLO1 21 October 2024 16:20:18 114 736.00 XLON 00305720804TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970