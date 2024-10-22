Passenger Vehicle Feature on Demand (FoD) Market Global Forecasts Report 2023-2030: Technological Advancements and Evolving Consumer Demand for Connectivity, Personalization, and Flexibility

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Vehicle Feature on Demand (FoD) Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis provides revenue and active vehicle sales forecasts (from 2023 to 2030) for the passenger vehicle industry, segmented by six FoD categories: connectivity, ADAS/AD, performance, comfort and convenience, remote services, and safety and security. It also includes a list of FoD features that major OEMs offer (including premium and mass market). The analysis covers pricing trends, a forecast for each FoD segment, and the top growth opportunities in this space.
Feature on demand (FoD) technology is emerging as a transformative trend in the passenger vehicle market due to automotive advances and changing consumer preferences. FoD allows vehicle owners to unlock and activate various features after the vehicle purchase, through either subscription fees or as a one-time payment. OEMs make various on-demand features available, such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), premium infotainment, enhanced navigation, and comfort functionalities.
The hardware for these features is pre-installed during manufacturing, and consumers can enable them via over-the-air updates or at dealerships. As the automotive industry continues to evolve toward greater connectivity and digitalization, FoD is sure to play a crucial role in shaping the future of vehicle ownership and use.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Frequent OTA Updates
- Growth Opportunity 2: On-demand Business Model for Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 3: Personalized, Flexible, and Cost-Effective Features
Companies Featured
- Audi
- BMW
- Ford
- Mercedes-Benz (MB)
- Porsche
- Skoda
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen (VW)
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation of In-car Experience through FoD Services
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Feature on Demand (FoD)
Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Total FoD Penetration
- FoD Analysis by OEM Brands: Premium
- FoD Analysis by OEM Brands: Mass Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Definition of FoD
- Segmentation
- FoD versus Data Monetization
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), FoD
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- FoD Services
- Technology Prerequisites for the On-demand Business
- Changing Definition of Connectivity: FoD Lessons from Tesla
- Case Study: Tesla OTA Strategy Examples
- FoD Access Types and Delivery
- Key Regulations and Standards to Impact FoD: NA, the European Union, and China
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- FoD Vehicles iForecast
- VIO Forecast by FoD Category
- FoD Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by FoD Category
- FoD Penetration by Category
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis: FoD
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Connectivity
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Safety and Security
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Audi FoD Offerings
- Audi FoD Services: Snapshot
- BMW FoD Offerings
- BMW FoD Services: Snapshot
- Ford FoD Offerings
- Ford FoD Services: Snapshot
- MB FoD Offerings
- MB FoD Services: Snapshot
- Porsche FoD Offerings
- Porsche FoD Services: Snapshot
- Skoda FoD Offerings
- Skoda Services: Snapshot
- Tesla FoD Offerings
- Tesla FoD Services: Snapshot
- Toyota FoD Offerings
- Toyota Services: Snapshot
- VW FoD Offerings
- VW FoD Services: Snapshot
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guvw5u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.