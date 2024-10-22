Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Research 2024-2030: Growth Opportunities in Packaging, Automotives, Building & Construction, Medical & Hygiene and Multiple Other Verticals

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study discusses the dynamics across the following end-application segments: packaging, automotive, building and construction (B&C), medical and hygiene (M&H) and others (e.g., electrical & electronics (E&E), white goods, road marking and signage, aerospace, paper and printing, and sports equipment).

This study analyses the use of pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) across various applications. PSAs are non-reactive. These adhesives do not require heat, water, or any solvent for activation and are designed to form a bond at room temperature when pressure is applied at the time of installation. However, at lower temperatures, these adhesives tend to lose their tack, and at higher temperatures, they show reduced shear holding ability. PSAs are usually coated on backing materials and used in various forms.

The study also analyses the various product forms in which PSAs are made available for customers, namely tapes, labels, films, graphics and laminates. The aim is to highlight the growth opportunities in each product segment across various end applications. Chemistry analysis and technology analysis are two other important aspects of the study. The chemistries discussed include acrylics, rubber, silicones, and others (e.g., polyesters, polyolefins, and polyurethanes). Water-borne, solvent-borne, hotmelt, and UV curable PSAs are the key technologies discussed.

