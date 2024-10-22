Military Rotary Wing Market Global Assessment, FY2024-FY2032: Fleet Modernization is Driving the Transformational Growth of Multirole, Flexible Aircraft Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Rotary Wing Market, Global, FY2024-FY2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research will help those seeking a deeper understanding of the global military rotary wing market, its potential, and aspects of new solutions that are being budgeted for and sought after by militaries around the world. Technology companies seeking to address the potential military rotary wing requirements would also benefit from the analysis.

The global military rotary wing market has seen quite a few developments in recent years because modern warfare demands more advanced aerial capabilities. Against the backdrop of geopolitical tension and changeable, complex conflicts, the requirements placed on military helicopters have increased; the requirement is for versatile, robust, and technologically advanced solutions.



Leaders such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus Helicopters, and Leonardo S.p.A. lead the way by infusing state-of-the-art technologies, such as low-visibility or stealth capabilities, advanced avionics, and electronic warfare systems, into their platforms. The requirement for multirole helicopters that can be tasked with both tactical insertion and disaster relief drives market growth.

Growth Opportunity Universe in Global Military Rotary Wing Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Flight Training and Simulation

Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid Propulsion

Growth Opportunity 3: MRO Services

Growth Opportunity 4: Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Military Rotary Wing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Ecosystem

Purpose and Overview

Rotary Wing: Product Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Conflict Scenarios

Forecast Assumptions

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Spending Forecast by Segment

Unit Procurement Forecast by Segment

Spending and Units Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Attack Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Attack Segment: Major Programs

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Medium Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Medium Segment: Major Programs

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Maritime Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Maritime Segment: Major Programs

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Transport Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Transport Segment: Major Programs

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Utility Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Utility Segment: Major Programs

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Training Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

