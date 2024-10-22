Global Stationary Fuel Cell Industry Research 2022-2024 & 2035: Opportunities in Wide-ranging Business Models, Hybrid Offerings, & Diverse Supply Chains and Solutions to Reduce Material Dependency

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Stationary Fuel Cell Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes fuel cells used for large and small stationary prime power applications. Also included are stationary applications that deliver combined heat and power (CHP) to various industrial and commercial customers, including stationary micro-CHP applications. The study period is 2022-2035.
Energy decentralization, supportive regulations and policies, greater focus on sustainability, and the crucial development of a hydrogen economy will drive the stationary fuel cell industry growth during the next decade. The broader market for decentralized energy solutions thrives as residential, commercial, and industrial customers seek greater energy security and cost savings. In terms of fuel cell technology type, solid oxide leads in market volume, significantly ahead of its closest competitor, phosphoric acid. Proton membrane technology lags some way behind, but this chemistry has the potential to work as backup power for renewable energy.
Fuel cell manufacturers continue to prioritize improving their solutions by increasing product lifespan and efficiencies while lowering costs. The commodity and supply chain crunch has eased for the industry, and there will now be a renewed focus on automation and cost reduction.
The growth of the global fuel cell market is inextricably linked to the development of the hydrogen economy. Although natural gas can power fuel cells, it also ties them to fossil fuels. The buildout of low-carbon hydrogen infrastructure will enable fuel cells to decarbonize, making them a more attractive proposition for many stakeholders. This has been challenging in the short term, but the mid-to-long-term potential for hydrogen is much stronger. The United States, South Korea, and Japan are the hottest fuel cell markets, but future growth will likely come from Europe and China.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stationary Fuel Cells Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors
- Mainstream Fuel Cell Technologies
- Potential Future Technologies
- Major Trends Shaping the Fuel Cell Market
- H2 Infrastructure and Decarbonization Trends
- Growth in Hybrid and Microgrid Solutions
- Increasing End Customer and Manufacturer Focus on Sustainability
- Data Centers Vital to Future Fuel Cell Market Growth
- Production Automation to Drive Future Efficiency Gains
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Annual Installations Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Cumulative Installed Base by Region
- Cumulative Installed Base by Technology
- Annual Installation Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Fuel Cell Technology
- Price Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology
- Pricing Analysis
- Tier Analysis
- Cumulative Fuel Cell Market Share
- Cumulative Fuel Cell Market Share: 2019-2023
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Business Models
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - United States
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - United States
- Forecast Analysis - United States
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - South Korea
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - South Korea
- Forecast Analysis - South Korea
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Japan
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Japan
- Forecast Analysis - Japan
- Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Europe
- Forecast Analysis - Europe
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Wide-ranging Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 2: Diverse Supply Chains and Solutions to Reduce Material Dependency
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Offerings
