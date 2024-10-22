Global Stationary Fuel Cell Industry Research 2022-2024 & 2035: Opportunities in Wide-ranging Business Models, Hybrid Offerings, & Diverse Supply Chains and Solutions to Reduce Material Dependency

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Stationary Fuel Cell Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes fuel cells used for large and small stationary prime power applications. Also included are stationary applications that deliver combined heat and power (CHP) to various industrial and commercial customers, including stationary micro-CHP applications. The study period is 2022-2035.

Energy decentralization, supportive regulations and policies, greater focus on sustainability, and the crucial development of a hydrogen economy will drive the stationary fuel cell industry growth during the next decade. The broader market for decentralized energy solutions thrives as residential, commercial, and industrial customers seek greater energy security and cost savings. In terms of fuel cell technology type, solid oxide leads in market volume, significantly ahead of its closest competitor, phosphoric acid. Proton membrane technology lags some way behind, but this chemistry has the potential to work as backup power for renewable energy.



Fuel cell manufacturers continue to prioritize improving their solutions by increasing product lifespan and efficiencies while lowering costs. The commodity and supply chain crunch has eased for the industry, and there will now be a renewed focus on automation and cost reduction.



The growth of the global fuel cell market is inextricably linked to the development of the hydrogen economy. Although natural gas can power fuel cells, it also ties them to fossil fuels. The buildout of low-carbon hydrogen infrastructure will enable fuel cells to decarbonize, making them a more attractive proposition for many stakeholders. This has been challenging in the short term, but the mid-to-long-term potential for hydrogen is much stronger. The United States, South Korea, and Japan are the hottest fuel cell markets, but future growth will likely come from Europe and China.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stationary Fuel Cells Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Mainstream Fuel Cell Technologies

Potential Future Technologies

Major Trends Shaping the Fuel Cell Market

H2 Infrastructure and Decarbonization Trends

Growth in Hybrid and Microgrid Solutions

Increasing End Customer and Manufacturer Focus on Sustainability

Data Centers Vital to Future Fuel Cell Market Growth

Production Automation to Drive Future Efficiency Gains

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Annual Installations Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Cumulative Installed Base by Region

Cumulative Installed Base by Technology

Annual Installation Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Fuel Cell Technology

Price Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology

Pricing Analysis

Tier Analysis

Cumulative Fuel Cell Market Share

Cumulative Fuel Cell Market Share: 2019-2023

Market Share Analysis

Key Business Models

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - United States

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - United States

Forecast Analysis - United States

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - South Korea

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - South Korea

Forecast Analysis - South Korea

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Japan

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Japan

Forecast Analysis - Japan

Annual Installation Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Europe

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Cell Technology - Europe

Forecast Analysis - Europe

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Wide-ranging Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2: Diverse Supply Chains and Solutions to Reduce Material Dependency

Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhe8nr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.