Building Technologies and Services Industry Research Report 2024: Technology Differentiation for Positive Business Outcome, Sustainability, and ESG is Crucial in Industrial Vertical Market Expansion

This study aims to identify and present important trends in the industrial vertical (an end-user vertical for participants in the building industry) and their impact on segments in the building industry. The industrial vertical refers to manufacturing facilities that include the manufacturing, production, or assembly of medical devices and pharmaceuticals, materials, consumer products, machinery, and automotive equipment.
The publisher has identified five major challenges that manufacturing businesses face. Some examples include organizational readiness, technical know-how, and data silos. In addition, the study highlights five major goals or aspirations of factory owners. The top goals are production speed, quality and flexibility, business process planning, and profitability and cost reduction.
The top technologies identified include digital twin, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and predictive analytics. Moreover, this analysis presents three top growth opportunities that are beneficial for the advancement of industry participants in both the building industry and the industrial vertical.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Sustainability and ESG for Factory Operations
- Microfactory Solutions for SME Manufacturers
- Data Management for Manufacturer Efficiency and Security
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Technologies and Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Key Findings
- Top 3 Challenges and Goals for the Industrial Vertical
- Top Technologies and Outcome in the Industrial Vertical
- Top Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
Industrial Vertical - General Indicators
- Total Manufacturing Output
- Manufacturing Output of Materials by Subsegment
- Manufacturing Output of Consumer Products by Subsegment
- Manufacturing Output of Automotive Equipment by Subsegment
- Manufacturing Output of Machinery, Medical, and Pharmaceutical Products
- Number of Manufacturing Enterprises
- Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries
- Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Indonesia
- Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - South Korea and the United Arab Emirates
- Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Saudi Arabia and Turkey
- Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Germany and France
- Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Italy and Spain
- Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - The United Kingdom and the United States
- Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Brazil and Mexico
Industrial Vertical - Overall End-user Perspective
- Overall Global Manufacturing Evolution
- Challenges Manufacturers Face
- Manufacturers' Goals
- Manufacturers' Technology Focus
- The Path to Smart Manufacturing
- Technology in Smart Manufacturing - End-user Perspectives on Outcomes
- Technology in Smart Manufacturing - Attractiveness Analysis
- Opportunities to Address Unmet Needs
- Overall Recommendation
Industrial Vertical - End-user Perspective by Building Industry Segment
- Questions for Industry Participants and End Users
- Smart Building Management - Revenue Metrics
- Smart Building Management - Notable Mentions of Companies
- Smart Building Management - Perspective on BEMSs
- Smart Building Management - Perspective on BASs
- Smart Building Management - Perspective on Workplace Analytics
- Critical Building Equipment - Revenue Metrics
- Critical Building Equipment - Notable Mentions of Companies
- Critical Building Equipment - Perspective on HVAC
- Critical Building Equipment - Perspective on LVSGs and Fire Safety
- Lighting - Revenue Metrics
- Lighting - Notable Mentions of Companies
- Lighting - Perspective on All Lighting
- Construction Management and FM - Revenue Metrics
- Construction Management and FM - Notable Mentions of Companies
- Construction Management - Perspective on BIM and Digital Twins
- FM - Perspective on All FM
Appendix
