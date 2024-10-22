Building Technologies and Services Industry Research Report 2024: Technology Differentiation for Positive Business Outcome, Sustainability, and ESG is Crucial in Industrial Vertical Market Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Technologies and Services Growth Opportunities in the Industrial Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study aims to identify and present important trends in the industrial vertical (an end-user vertical for participants in the building industry) and their impact on segments in the building industry. The industrial vertical refers to manufacturing facilities that include the manufacturing, production, or assembly of medical devices and pharmaceuticals, materials, consumer products, machinery, and automotive equipment.



The publisher has identified five major challenges that manufacturing businesses face. Some examples include organizational readiness, technical know-how, and data silos. In addition, the study highlights five major goals or aspirations of factory owners. The top goals are production speed, quality and flexibility, business process planning, and profitability and cost reduction.

The top technologies identified include digital twin, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and predictive analytics. Moreover, this analysis presents three top growth opportunities that are beneficial for the advancement of industry participants in both the building industry and the industrial vertical.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Sustainability and ESG for Factory Operations

Microfactory Solutions for SME Manufacturers

Data Management for Manufacturer Efficiency and Security

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Technologies and Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Findings

Top 3 Challenges and Goals for the Industrial Vertical

Top Technologies and Outcome in the Industrial Vertical

Top Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Industrial Vertical - General Indicators

Total Manufacturing Output

Manufacturing Output of Materials by Subsegment

Manufacturing Output of Consumer Products by Subsegment

Manufacturing Output of Automotive Equipment by Subsegment

Manufacturing Output of Machinery, Medical, and Pharmaceutical Products

Number of Manufacturing Enterprises

Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries

Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Indonesia

Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - South Korea and the United Arab Emirates

Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Saudi Arabia and Turkey

Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Germany and France

Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Italy and Spain

Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - The United Kingdom and the United States

Manufacturing Output by Selected Countries - Brazil and Mexico

Industrial Vertical - Overall End-user Perspective

Overall Global Manufacturing Evolution

Challenges Manufacturers Face

Manufacturers' Goals

Manufacturers' Technology Focus

The Path to Smart Manufacturing

Technology in Smart Manufacturing - End-user Perspectives on Outcomes

Technology in Smart Manufacturing - Attractiveness Analysis

Opportunities to Address Unmet Needs

Overall Recommendation

Industrial Vertical - End-user Perspective by Building Industry Segment

Questions for Industry Participants and End Users

Smart Building Management - Revenue Metrics

Smart Building Management - Notable Mentions of Companies

Smart Building Management - Perspective on BEMSs

Smart Building Management - Perspective on BASs

Smart Building Management - Perspective on Workplace Analytics

Critical Building Equipment - Revenue Metrics

Critical Building Equipment - Notable Mentions of Companies

Critical Building Equipment - Perspective on HVAC

Critical Building Equipment - Perspective on LVSGs and Fire Safety

Lighting - Revenue Metrics

Lighting - Notable Mentions of Companies

Lighting - Perspective on All Lighting

Construction Management and FM - Revenue Metrics

Construction Management and FM - Notable Mentions of Companies

Construction Management - Perspective on BIM and Digital Twins

FM - Perspective on All FM

Appendix

