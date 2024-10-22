India Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry Research 2023-2028: Growth Opportunities in MRO Services, Supply Chain Strengthening, and UAV Swarming Capabilities

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Indian Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sector, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the Indian military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry. Based on application, the study segments the industry into four broad categories: surveillance UAV, target UAV, combat UAV, and military logistics UAV.



The rapidly growing commercial UAV sector will support India's indigenization of the military UAV industry. Various government incentives and grants will support the increased participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups and enhance the civil-military technology transition. The growing R&D on cutting-edge solutions, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-speed and secure communication networks, and data analytics, will contribute toward steady industry growth.



The study examines India's defense priorities, production policies, and budding international partnerships with allied nations to conduct the following:

Identify industry drivers, restraints, and emerging growth opportunities.

Discuss the evolving concept of operations of military UAVs in the context of India's national security.

Highlight a few leading military UAV projects strengthening the local design and manufacturing prowess.

Identify leading domestic industry participants and highlight their capability coverage based on industry segmentation.

Analyze notable industry partnerships between domestic and foreign companies.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Supply Chain Strengthening

Growth Opportunity 3: UAV Swarming Capabilities

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Indian Military UAV: Industry Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Indian Military UAV Industry: Overview

Evolving Military UAV Concept of Operations

Notable Military UAV Projects

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape: Notable Industry Partnerships

Competitive Landscape: Representative Contracts

