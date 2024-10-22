India Smart Water Metering Industry Research 2024: AMRUT 2.0 Initiative Drives Smart Water Meter Adoption in Over 500 Indian Cities - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Smart Water Metering, India, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart water metering market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 18.9% to $180.2 million by 2030

The smart water metering value chain covers smart water meters, network solutions, meter data management (MDM) and customer information system (CIS) billing solutions, customer engagement portal (CEP) and data analytics solutions, and project management (consultants and system integrators).

Rapid urbanization is worsening the scarcity and stress on India's water resources, driving demand for smart water meters to ensure universal water coverage that is economical and environmentally sustainable. India is investing in developing water supply infrastructure to ensure universal coverage through policies and schemes, such as AMRUT 2.0.

The initiative involves providing universal water supply coverage to more than 500 Indian cities. Over the next 5 to 10 years, this scheme will extend to other remaining towns and cities as part of the country's goal to provide universal water supply to all urban populations. Water supply projects are being clubbed with water metering to ensure equitable water supply, cost recovery for services provided, accurate billing, and holistically reduce non-revenue water losses. NB-IoT and LoRaWAN-based LPWAN solutions are forecast to witness robust growth, given their extensive use for AMI-based smart water metering.

The analysis forecasts smart water meter unit shipments and the revenues associated with smart water metering solutions in India. The total revenue is derived by considering the unit price (typically offered to a utility by the solution provider) of hardware and software solutions involved in the smart water metering value chain. The report only covers smart water meters used for metering water consumption by domestic and non-domestic (commercial and industrial) end customers.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Local Manufacturing of Smart Water Meters

LPWAN for AMI-based Smart Water Metering

Metering as a Service (MaaS)

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Smart Water Metering Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Ecosystem

Value Chain of an AMI Smart Water Metering System

Industry Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Competitive Environment

Distribution Channels

Key Competitors in the Smart Metering Value Chain

6P Framework Shaping Smart Water Metering Industry Opportunities

6P Framework for Water Transition in India

Key Policies Driving Smart Water Metering in India

CPHEEO Standards for Smart Water Metering

Primary Funding Sources for Smart Water Metering Projects in India

Key Open/Public LPWAN Solution Providers and Coverage

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

State GDP and GDP per capita in India

State Population and Number of Households

NRW and LPCD in 24 Major Indian Cities

Spending Estimates on Smart Water Solutions

Prominent Smart Water Metering Projects in India

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Forecast Analysis by Product Segment

Companies to Action

