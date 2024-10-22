Discover the DOGK (DagKnight Dog) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that DOGK (DagKnight Dog) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The DOGK/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Please stay tuned for the official go-live schedule.





About DOGK (DagKnight Dog)

DagKnight Dog is the first dog-themed token deployed on the KRC20 network, proudly serving as the guardian of the Kaspa ecosystem. Its mission is to raise awareness of Kaspa’s cutting-edge technology and promote its adoption across the crypto space. As part of this journey, DagKnight Dog adds a fun and whimsical touch to the blockchain world, inspiring others to prioritize security and innovation.

This listing on XT Exchange presents a valuable opportunity for DOGK and its community to reach a broader audience and increase its visibility within the cryptocurrency space. By joining XT, DOGK is set to bring its innovative approach and fun, community-driven spirit to an even larger platform.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his excitement about the listing:

"We’re thrilled to bring DOGK to our platform, as it reflects the values of innovation, creativity, and community-driven growth that XT champions. We believe the listing of DOGK will resonate with our users and significantly contribute to the vibrant landscape of digital assets."

Website: https://www.dagknightdog.com/

Blockchain Explorer: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/DOGK

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

DOGK (DagKnight Dog)

support@dagknightdog.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76d2b86f-7f96-4e58-b3df-6cd001e12f51