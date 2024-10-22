United States Regulatory Technology Business Report 2024-2029: Opportunities for Growth and Partnerships Abound in the Evolving RegTech Landscape 

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in United States is expected to grow by 22.7% on annual basis to reach US$5.22 billion in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.0% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$4.25 billion in 2023 to reach US$10.49 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The RegTech landscape in the USA is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While challenges such as funding limitations and regulatory complexity persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the American RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.

Reasons to buy

Gain comprehensive Market Insights: Access detailed analyses of RegTech spending across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and retail. This understanding will enable you to allocate budgets effectively and prioritize investments based on market demand.

Product and Technology Breakdown: Explore various RegTech products, such as identity verification solutions, compliance management platforms, and fraud detection systems. Insights into the adoption of technologies like AI, blockchain, and RPA will inform your product development and integration strategies.

Industry-Specific Applications: Gain tailored insights on how different sectors implement RegTech solutions. By examining industry-specific needs, you can better align your offerings to meet regulatory requirements and enhance operational efficiency.

Market Share and Competitive Analysis: Understand the competitive landscape through in-depth market share analysis among RegTech companies. This information will assist in identifying potential partnerships and benchmarking your organization against key market players.

Deployment Models and Compliance Focus: Review various deployment options, including on-premise, hybrid, and service models, to determine the best fit for your organization. Additionally, grasp the regulatory landscape to ensure compliance management strategies are both proactive and effective.

Trends in RegTech



Recent trends in US RegTech emphasize a shift toward automation and advanced technologies to improve compliance processes.

Increased Investment: The RegTech market is projected to grow from approximately $13.78 billion in 2023 to $30.04 billion by 2028, driven by rising compliance costs and the need for efficient regulatory solutions

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: Companies increasingly leverage AI and machine learning to automate compliance tasks, improve risk management, and enhance data analysis capabilities. This trend allows for real-time monitoring and proactive risk mitigation, significantly reducing the potential for human error.

Focus on Cybersecurity: With the rise in digital transactions, RegTech solutions are being developed to address cybersecurity threats, particularly in financial services. This includes using blockchain for secure transaction recording and identity verification.

Example - A notable example is Darktrace, which utilizes AI to provide cybersecurity solutions that help organizations preemptively identify and respond to cyber threats. This demonstrates the practical application of RegTech in enhancing compliance and security measures.



Recent Launches

Aereve's AI-Powered Compliance Solutions - In 2024, Aereve launched its AI-based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance solutions, which utilize advanced machine learning algorithms to enhance regulatory processes. Aereve's products, E2AML and E2KYC, are designed to improve name and transaction screening, significantly reducing false positives and enhancing the efficiency of compliance checks.

By leveraging natural language processing, these solutions can interpret and analyse names across multiple languages, addressing a common pain point in compliance. This innovative approach not only streamlines compliance workflows but also helps organizations meet stringent regulatory requirements more effectively, showcasing the potential of AI in the RegTech space.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Engage Hub and the RegTech Association - Partnerships are crucial for the growth of the RegTech sector in the USA. Engage Hub recently announced its partnership with the RegTech Association, aiming to streamline compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. This collaboration is part of Engage Hub's commitment to helping organizations adapt to global regulatory considerations.

By joining forces, Engage Hub and the RegTech Association are dedicated to driving innovation and supporting organizations in navigating regulatory challenges. This partnership exemplifies how industry players can work together to enhance the adoption of RegTech solutions and foster a culture of compliance across sectors. Working together like this helps us share what we know and develop special solutions that fit the needs of financial businesses.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered United States



Scope



Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

RegTech Companies Market Share By Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools

Other Technology

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Retail and Type of Products

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products

Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools

Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products

Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems

Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

By Deployment

Service Model

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

By Product Offering

Service

Solution

By Company Size

Small Company

Medium Company

Large Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akp8ka

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment