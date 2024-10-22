United Kingdom Regulatory Technology Business Report 2024-2029: UK RegTech Sector is Well-positioned to Become a Global Leader - Recent Launches, Partnerships and Collaborations, Key Trends

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 24.9% on annual basis to reach US$657.84 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.4% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$526.61 million in 2023 to reach US$1.40 billion by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.





The RegTech landscape in the UK is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the UK RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.

Recent trends in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) in the UK highlight significant advancements aimed at enhancing compliance and risk management in the financial sector.



Market Growth: The UK RegTech market is set to grow substantially, with projections estimating it will reach around $19.5 billion by 2026. This growth is driven by increasing regulatory requirements and the need for more efficient compliance solutions.

Adoption of Advanced Technologies: There is a strong emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data analytics into RegTech solutions. These technologies enable real-time compliance monitoring, risk assessment, and automated reporting, helping organizations manage complex regulatory landscapes more effectively.

Focus on Anti-Money Laundering (AML): With rising concerns over financial crimes, RegTech solutions are increasingly being utilized to enhance AML processes. This includes improved identity verification and transaction monitoring to combat fraud and money laundering.

Example - A notable example is ComplyAdvantage, a UK-based RegTech firm that uses AI to provide real-time insights into financial crime risks. Their platform helps businesses automate compliance processes, enhancing the efficiency of AML and KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures, thereby addressing the growing regulatory challenges in the UK market.



Quantexa's Enhanced AI Solutions - In 2023, Quantexa, a leading RegTech company based in the UK, launched enhanced AI-driven solutions to improve anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) processes. The new products use smart computer programs to study a lot of information and find possible problems with high accuracy. Quantexa's platform provides organizations with real-time insights, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding customer risk profiles and regulatory compliance.

The enhancements include improved entity resolution capabilities, which allow businesses to create a single view of customers by linking disparate data sources. This innovation significantly reduces false positives in transaction monitoring and enhances the overall efficiency of compliance operations. Quantexa wants to use smart computer programs to help banks follow the rules about stopping bad people from using the bank for bad stuff, like money laundering.

Engage Hub and the RegTech Association - Engage Hub has recently announced its partnership with the RegTech Association, a non-profit organization promoting RegTech adoption in the UK. This collaboration aims to streamline compliance processes for organizations facing complex regulatory challenges. Engage Hub, known for its journey orchestration and cross-channel communication solutions, is committed to helping clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

The partnership will help Engage Hub and other members of the RegTech Association share knowledge and work together. The association has nearly 200 organizations from different industries. By joining forces, they aim to drive innovation and support organizations adapting to regulatory changes. This collaboration exemplifies how industry players can work together to enhance the adoption of RegTech solutions and foster a culture of compliance across sectors.

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4%



