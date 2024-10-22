Printed Electronics Market to surpass USD 48 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printed Electronics Market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 48 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This rapid expansion is fueled by the rising demand for flexible, lightweight, and cost-efficient electronics across various industries, particularly consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Printed electronics enable innovative solutions like wearable devices, flexible displays, and smart sensors, which align with the growing consumer preference for portable, advanced-functionality devices. The adaptability of these electronics to new form factors has pushed manufacturers to adopt printed technologies to meet market demands.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11830





Advances in printing technologies, such as inkjet and gravure printing, further accelerate market growth. These methods enable precise, low-cost production of electronic components, facilitating mass manufacturing while maintaining high quality. Additionally, the increasing integration of printed electronics in IoT devices, particularly smart sensors and RFID tags, has cemented their importance in connected systems across various industries. The scalability and efficiency of these components have made them essential in IoT ecosystems.

The printed electronics market is segmented by material into inks, substrates, and others, with the inks segment expected to surpass USD 21 billion by 2032. Inks are crucial in the printed electronics industry due to their conductive, dielectric, and semiconductive properties. Innovations in nanoparticle-based conductive inks and stretchable inks have led to more flexible, efficient, and durable electronics, particularly for use in flexible displays, sensors, and energy devices. Substrates, which provide the base layer for printed electronics, are shifting toward lightweight, flexible materials like plastics and polymers, enhancing the performance and longevity of devices.

The printed electronics market is also divided by end-use industry, including consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, retail & packaging, and others. Among these, the healthcare segment is expected to grow the fastest, with a projected CAGR of over 22% from 2024 to 2032. Meanwhile, the consumer electronics segment remains a major driver, with demand for flexible, lightweight, and cost-effective components continuing to rise. Printed electronics play a key role in the development of next-generation smartphones, wearables, and displays, offering improved functionality while reducing production costs and energy use.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/11830

In 2023, North America led the global printed electronics market, capturing over 35% of the share. This growth is attributed to substantial investments in R&D and a strong presence of leading tech companies and academic institutions. The region's established infrastructure for innovation supports advancements in printed electronics, particularly for flexible displays, wearables, and smart packaging. The growing demand for advanced electronics across industries is driving the market's expansion in North America.

Printed Electronics Market Players

Companies including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Applied Ink Solutions, Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. are some firms working in printed electronics industry.

The printed electronics market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million & Units) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Technology

Screen printing

Inkjet printing

Gravure printing

Flexographic printing

Offset printing

3D printing

Market, By Material

Inks Conductive inks Dielectric inks Semiconductive inks Electrochromic inks

Substrates Plastic Glass Paper Textiles

Others

Market, By Device Type

Displays

Photovoltaics

RFID

Sensors

Batteries & conductors

Others

Market, By End-Use Industry

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Retail & packaging

Others

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.