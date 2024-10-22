France RegTech Market Report 2024, with Focus on Recent Launches and Collaborations Including ComplyAdvantage, Shift Technology and Engage Hub

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in France is expected to grow by 16.5% on annual basis to reach US$445.93 million in 2024.



The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.8% during 2024-2029. The French regtech industry is forecast to increase from US$382.74 million in 2023 to reach US$744.66 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The RegTech landscape in France is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound.

By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the French RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.



Trends in RegTech



Recent trends in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) in France highlight the growing adoption of advanced technologies to streamline compliance processes across various industries.



Key trends include:

Focus on Data Privacy: With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implementation, French companies are increasingly turning to RegTech solutions to ensure compliance with data privacy laws. These solutions automate data protection processes, reducing the risk of hefty fines for non-compliance.

With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implementation, French companies are increasingly turning to RegTech solutions to ensure compliance with data privacy laws. These solutions automate data protection processes, reducing the risk of hefty fines for non-compliance. Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: French RegTech firms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance compliance processes. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, automated reporting, and predictive analytics, allowing businesses to proactively manage regulatory risks.

French RegTech firms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance compliance processes. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, automated reporting, and predictive analytics, allowing businesses to proactively manage regulatory risks. Collaboration with Financial Institutions: There is a notable trend of partnerships between RegTech companies and financial institutions in France to develop tailored compliance solutions. This collaboration aims to streamline operations and improve regulatory reporting efficiency.

A prominent example is Shift Technology, a French RegTech company that utilizes AI to detect insurance fraud. Their platform helps organizations monitor claims and identify potentially fraudulent activities in real-time, showcasing the innovative applications of RegTech in France's evolving regulatory environment.



Recent Launches

ComplyAdvantage's Enhanced AML Solutions - In 2023, ComplyAdvantage, a leading RegTech firm based in France, launched enhanced anti-money laundering (AML) solutions to improve financial institutions' compliance capabilities. The new offerings leverage AI and machine learning to aggregate and analyse data from thousands of sources, including watchlists and sanctions lists, to provide real-time insights into potential risks.

The enhanced platform allows organizations to streamline their customer onboarding processes and ongoing monitoring, significantly reducing the time and resources required for compliance. ComplyAdvantage aims to help financial institutions navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape while ensuring robust compliance with AML regulations by automating risk assessments and providing actionable intelligence. This launch underscores the growing importance of technology in managing compliance and mitigating risks in the financial sector.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Engage Hub and the RegTech Association

Engage Hub, a prominent provider of journey orchestration and cross-channel communication solutions, recently announced its partnership with the RegTech Association in France. This collaboration aims to enhance compliance processes for organizations facing complex regulatory challenges. The RegTech Association, which supports the adoption of regulatory technology, provides a platform for collaboration among various stakeholders, including government bodies, regulated entities, and technology providers.

By joining forces, Engage Hub and the RegTech Association are committed to driving innovation and supporting organizations in adapting to regulatory changes. This partnership exemplifies how industry players can work together to enhance the adoption of RegTech solutions and foster a culture of compliance across sectors. Such collaborations promote knowledge sharing and facilitate the development of tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses navigating regulatory challenges.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $445.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $744.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered France

Report Scope



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in France through 118 tables and 144 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools

Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Retail and Type of Products

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products

Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools

Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products

Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems

Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

By Deployment

Service Model

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

By Product Offering

Service

Solution

By Company Size

