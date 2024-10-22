Textile Enzymes Market to surpass USD 733.2 million by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textile Enzymes Market was valued at USD 459.3 million in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 733.2 million by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Textile enzymes, which accelerate biochemical reactions, provide an eco-friendly alternative to chemical-based processes used in textile manufacturing. These enzymes are integral to various stages of production, such as bio-polishing, desizing, bleaching, and dyeing, helping to improve fabric quality while also reducing water consumption, energy use, and processing time.

With increasing pressure on the textile industry to adopt more sustainable practices, the demand for enzyme-based solutions is on the rise. Textile enzymes enable manufacturers to produce softer, smoother fabrics with fewer chemicals while cutting energy costs by allowing processes like bleaching and desizing to occur at lower temperatures. As a result, enzyme use leads to greater efficiency and a smaller environmental footprint.

However, textile enzymes are sensitive to environmental factors like temperature and pH levels, which can impact their performance. This sensitivity poses logistical challenges, especially in regions where industrial environments may lack strict controls. To ensure the optimal use of enzymes, manufacturers need specialized equipment and trained personnel for proper storage and application, leading to higher costs. Balancing these costs with the benefits of enzymes is a challenge that hinders their wider adoption in the industry.

The textile enzymes market is segmented by enzyme type into cellulases, proteases, amylases, lipases, and others. Cellulases generated USD 214.3 million in 2023, dominating the market due to their wide application in bio-polishing and fabric softening. These enzymes enhance fabric texture by breaking down cellulose fibers, offering a smoother finish while reducing pilling. As sustainability becomes increasingly vital for textile manufacturers, cellulases are favored for their ability to improve fabric quality without the use of harmful chemicals.

Based on the source, the textile enzymes market is divided into enzymes derived from animal tissue, plants, and microbes. In 2023, microbial enzymes held a significant 63.9% market share due to their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and efficiency. Enzymes from microbes, such as bacteria and fungi, offer high stability and yield, making them ideal for large-scale industrial applications. The Asia-Pacific region, with its robust textile industry and emphasis on eco-friendly production, generated USD 165.1 million in 2023, reflecting the region’s growing focus on sustainable manufacturing solutions.

Asia Pacific textile enzymes market generated revenue of USD 165.1 million in 2023, driven by the expanding textile industry and commitment to eco-friendly production practices. Major textile manufacturing centers like China, India, and Bangladesh play a crucial role in global textile output. The region benefits from a robust industrial infrastructure, competitive labor costs, and favorable government policies supporting textile exports, which have collectively boosted the adoption of textile enzymes in various production processes, including bio-polishing, desizing, and dyeing.

Textile Enzymes Market Players

Companies including AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes, Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Bestzyme Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd., Denykem, Epygen Labs LLC, Infinita Biotech Private Limited, Kemin Industries, Inc., Noor Enzymes, Novozymes, Sunsong Industry Group Co. Ltd., Tex Biosciences are some firms working in textile enzymes industry.

The textile enzymes market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue and volume (USD Million) (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032 , for the following segments:

Market, By Type

Cellulases

Proteases

Amylases

Lipases

Others (pectinases, xylanases & laccases etc.)

Market, By Source

Animal tissue

Plants

Microbies

Market, By Application

Bio-polishing

Bio-sourcing

Bleaching

Dyeing

Desizing

Others (washing, finishing etc.)

