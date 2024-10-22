Inc. Names LegalZoom as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that LegalZoom, as a leading online platform for business formation in the United States has been included in its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.



Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“At LegalZoom, we’re focused on giving entrepreneurs the tools and resources to turn their ideas into businesses and helping small business owners grow and succeed,” said Jeff Stibel, CEO of LegalZoom. “We are grateful to be named an Inc. Power Partner for 2024 and proud to continue our role in helping startups and small businesses succeed. This recognition reflects our dedication to ensuring entrepreneurs thrive in a changing world.”

Since its founding, LegalZoom has helped every type of entrepreneur turn ideas into businesses over 4 million times, making it one of the leading LLC formation providers in the country. The company provides a full range of legal, compliance, and business management services to millions of small business owners, helping them start, grow, and protect their businesses.

LegalZoom Keeps Legal Services Affordable and Accessible. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of legal services for businesses increased by 6.5% from 2023 to 2024. Despite the rising costs at traditional law firms, LegalZoom and its law firm, LZ Legal Services continue to provide legal services at below-industry average prices and flat fees to ensure small business owners can access experienced business attorneys that allow for predictable budgeting and transparency.

Expert Legal Advice Tailored to Small Business Owners. LegalZoom provides small business owners with hands-on legal guidance through a nationwide network of independent licensed attorneys. Whether it’s handling complex legal questions, reviewing contracts, or ensuring compliance with local regulations, LegalZoom ensures entrepreneurs can access expert advice anytime, anywhere.

Supporting Business Growth Through Comprehensive Services. Recognizing that small businesses face a variety of challenges, especially in their first year, LegalZoom has expanded its offerings to provide a comprehensive range of tools beyond legal services. With over 60% of newly formed businesses struggling with revenue and operations in their first year, LegalZoom’s platform includes business management tools such as accounting and licenses, AI-powered document assistance, e-signatures, and partnerships with brands like Wix and NEXT Insurance, among others.

"Starting our business, All Better Co. was a leap of faith, and LegalZoom has been an incredible partner from the beginning,” said Merav Goldman, Co-Founder and CEO, All Better Co. “We needed an accessible and reliable solution to set up our LLC, and LegalZoom made the process seamless. Their continued support has allowed us to focus on what we do best - helping families thrive- while knowing our legal bases are covered. We're grateful for their dedication to empowering small businesses like ours." All Better Co. is reimagining everyday First Aid with better for you, better for the planet products. The company was founded in 2022 in Los Angeles by Merav and Stacy, two moms who met on the playground and shared a mutual desire for better, effective and safer products for their families.

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024 . The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.



About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. To learn more about LegalZoom, visit www.legalzoom.com.