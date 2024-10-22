Bybit Card Opens up Pre-registration in New Regions Offering Sign-up Bonus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, expands the global footprint of Bybit Card in collaboration with S1LKPAY, an international payment solution provider. Pre-registration is now open with a $10 bonus in addition to the multiple benefits of the Bybit Card for the first 1,000 applicants.

The go-to option for crypto spending for crypto-native users across the world, the Bybit Card has been on an expansion streak. Now spanning across markets including Argentina, Brazil, and the Netherlands, it is trusted for its robust security, excellent customer support, user-friendly and rewarding experience, and ease of access to the Mastercard network.

The latest development is led by Bybit Limited, the entity regulated by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), and marks the first branded card issuance by Bybit Limited (AFSA) in collaboration with S1LKPAY, a certified principal member of Mastercard's payment network and a provider of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Card-as-a-Service (CaaS), to support the issuance and integration of in-app payment functions for the Bybit Mastercard prepaid card.

“The past year has seen tremendous growth of the Bybit Card and we are pleased to be able to serve more regions and users from the EEA to South America, bridging their crypto wealth and their payment needs. Spending and growing your crypto has never been so easy with Bybit, and now it comes with a bonus until the official launch,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the first crypto prepaid card in the region and to partner with Bybit in offering this long-waited solution in its next chapter of card expansion. The partnership provides crypto holders with frictionless access to the Mastercard network anytime, anywhere,” said Gani Uzbekov, Founder and CEO of S1LKPAY.

Offering a smooth experience for users with digital wealth in their portfolios, the Bybit Card is instrumental in making crypto spending and daily consumption more seamless. It also boasts clear and low fees, generous rewards with up to 10% cashback and 8% APY, and a wide array of tokens supported. The mainstreaming of crypto includes not only crypto as an investment asset class, but also retail use and merchant acceptance. Bybit is committed to refining its products to encourage the adoption of digital assets among everyday users.

Bybit invites users to get a Bybit Card and enjoy its full benefits: Pre-register for the Bybit Card

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

