Blue Point Brewing Launches Big Mo Brew to Raise Funds and Awareness for Men’s Health During Movember

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing Company, Long Island’s original craft brewery and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is proud to announce the continuation of its men’s health awareness campaign in support of Movember. The month shines a light on key men’s health issues—mental health, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer—encouraging open conversations and proactive engagement.





To honor the initiative, Blue Point Brewing announced the special release of its classic double IPA, Big Mo, available at our brewery and retailers in Long Island, New York. This hazy double IPA, featuring prominent mosaic hops and an ABV of 8.0%, proudly sports a distinctive mustache design on its label to celebrate the spirit of Movember. A portion of the proceeds from Big Mo will be donated directly to the Movember Foundation, furthering the mission to address critical men’s health issues.

Mark Burford, founder of Blue Point Brewing, shared, “With Big Mo, we’re not just celebrating a classic double IPA; we’re embracing the spirit of Movember and the vital conversations it inspires. With every sip, we honor the significance of men's health and invite everyone to join in discussions that can truly make a difference.”

Blue Point Brewing invites the community to join the ‘Grow a Mo’ program through the Movember Foundation App to take an active role in raising awareness for men’s health. To participate, individuals can sign up online or download the Movember app, join the Blue Point team, and begin their mustache-growing journey.

Throughout November, Blue Point Brewing will host a series of fundraising events at its flagship BrewPub in Patchogue, New York.

Friday, Nov. 1: Movember Shave-Off

Join Blue Point at the BrewPub for the official start of Movember! Participants are encouraged to arrive clean-shaven and have their picture taken to kick off their mustache journey. Sample Big Mo and special deals and give-a-ways for Participants.

Weekly Progress Pictures

Throughout the month, participating customers can return to the pub to show off their mustache progress with special deals for their efforts.

Saturday, Nov. 30: Movember Wrap Party

Celebrate the grand finale of Movember! Capture your final progress photos, showcase your mustaches for a chance to win exciting prizes, and enjoy a day filled with games, activities, and raffles. Plus, don’t miss a live performance by Easy Chief!



Blue Point Brewing is also thrilled to invite everyone to the 20th Annual Cask Ales Festival on Nov. 2, 2024 from 2pm-6pm at its flagship brewery in Patchogue, New York. This milestone event promises to be the biggest celebration yet, featuring a full day of entertainment, exceptional beer tastings, delicious food trucks, and exciting surprises. Tickets can be purchased today at the festival website.

For more information and to join the Blue Point Movember team, visit our website https://www.bluepointbrewing.com/ or download the Movember Foundation App. BluePoint supports men’s health awareness. We do not encourage you to drink or to increase your alcohol consumption for health reasons. 21+ Always enjoy responsibly.

About Blue Point

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York and is Long Island’s OG craft brewery. Twenty-five years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point’s flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6434f539-04e2-46d6-9fe9-b4bd42d0df47