Asia Pacific Alternative Lending Business Report 2024-2028: Strategic Partnerships, Product Launches and Innovations, Regulatory Changes, Mergers and Acquisitions

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alternative lending in the region is expected to grow by 11.3% on an annual basis to reach US$333.1 billion in 2024. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in APAC remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.2% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the region will increase from US$299.4 billion in 2023 to reach US$455.8 billion by 2028.

This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviours, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.





The alternative lending sector in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing robust growth driven by rising demand for credit solutions, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships. Innovations like BNPL services, embedded lending, and microfinance are expanding access to underserved populations. Regulatory changes enhance consumer protection and promote financial inclusion, while increased venture capital investment supports further sector expansion. This dynamic environment underscores the sector's potential to reshape regional financial services.



Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector



The alternative lending sector in the Asia Pacific region has seen robust growth, particularly driven by the increasing demand for credit solutions from non-banking institutions and the rise of e-commerce. Sub-segments such as peer-to-peer lending and buy now pay later services are gaining traction, especially in markets like India and Southeast Asia, where a significant portion of the population remains underbanked.



Looking ahead, the next few months are expected to witness further expansion, fueled by increased venture capital investment and the ongoing digital transformation of financial services, which will enhance accessibility and innovation in lending products.



Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Offerings - Leading fintech companies have expanded their BNPL services across Asia Pacific. For instance, Grab Financial Group, a Singapore-based super app, launched its BNPL service "GrabPay Later" in Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, allowing consumers to split purchases into interest-free installments.

Embedded Lending Solutions - Alternative lenders have partnered with e-commerce platforms and merchants to offer embedded financing options. Paidy, a Japanese BNPL provider, collaborated with Amazon Japan to provide Amazon customers with a "Buy Now, Pay Later" option.

This integration simplifies the checkout process and expands access to credit for online shoppers.

Microfinance Loans - Microfinance institutions have introduced new loan products tailored for underserved segments, such as small businesses and low-income individuals. Grameen Bank, a pioneer in microfinance, launched a "Struggling Members Program" in Bangladesh, offering interest-free loans to help families overcome poverty.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Platforms - P2P lending platforms have expanded their offerings to cater to diverse borrower needs. Funding Societies, a Singapore-based P2P lender, introduced a new product called "Merchant Cash Advance," providing short-term financing to small businesses based on their future sales.

Strategic Partnerships

BNPL Partnerships - Afterpay, a leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, expanded its partnership with Westpac in Australia to offer integrated payment solutions to customers. This partnership aims to enhance consumer access to BNPL services while providing Westpac a competitive edge in the evolving digital payments landscape.

Cross-Border Collaborations - In Southeast Asia, Grab Financial Group's partnership with Kiva, a nonprofit organization, is a crucial step in addressing the needs of underserved communities. This collaboration, aimed at promoting financial inclusion, will provide access to credit for individuals who typically lack traditional banking services, thereby bridging a significant gap. These partnerships reflect a growing trend of collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech companies, aimed at enhancing product offerings and expanding access to alternative lending solutions in the Asia Pacific

Mergers and Acquisitions

Cross-Border Deals - Alternative lenders have been involved in cross-border transactions, leveraging their expertise to expand into new markets. Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech affiliate, acquired a majority stake in 2C2P, a Singapore-based payment platform, to bolster its presence in Southeast Asia.

Regulatory Changes

Several key regulatory and government policies have impacted the alternative lending sector in the Asia Pacific region:

Stricter Regulatory Frameworks - Regulatory authorities across various countries have begun implementing stricter frameworks for alternative lenders to enhance consumer protection and ensure financial stability. For instance, countries like Australia and Singapore have updated their licensing requirements, mandating that non-bank lenders adhere to specific capital and operational standards to mitigate risks associated with lending practices.

Promotion of Financial Inclusion - The region's governments have introduced initiatives to promote financial inclusion through alternative lending. This includes support for fintech companies that provide credit solutions to underserved populations, particularly in Southeast Asia, where many individuals remain unbanked. These initiatives are often accompanied by funding programs to encourage innovation in the sector.

Focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Standards - There is a growing emphasis on integrating ESG factors into lending practices. Regulatory bodies encourage alternative lenders to adopt sustainability-linked loans and ensure compliance with emerging standards to combat greenwashing. This shift reflects a broader commitment to responsible lending and investment practices within the financial sector.

Adoption of Digital Solutions - Regulatory frameworks increasingly accommodate digital lending solutions, allowing alternative lenders to utilize technology for credit assessments and loan disbursement. This includes accepting electronic documentation and digital signatures and facilitating faster and more efficient lending processes.

These regulatory and policy developments indicate a concerted effort by governments and regulators in the Asia Pacific region to create a supportive environment for alternative lending while addressing the challenges and risks associated with this rapidly evolving sector.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2296 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $333.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $455.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Scope: A bundled offering, combining the following 14 reports, covering 1750 tables and 2100 figures



Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6x0xgn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment