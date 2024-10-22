China Gadget Insurance Market Forecast and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Gadget Insurance Market Size and Forecast, Country Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Device Type, Sales Channel, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's gadget insurance market size was valued US$ 6.40 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 20.49 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2031.







The China gadget insurance market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for customized policies tailored to specific devices. As the digital landscape evolves and consumer electronics proliferate, insurers are improving their offerings to meet the unique needs of individual gadgets, enhancing customer satisfaction and expanding market reach. With consumers being increasingly reliant on technology for everyday tasks, the financial implications of gadget damage or loss have become more pronounced.



Customized insurance policies provide peace of mind by offering targeted protection that aligns with the value and usage of each device, making them an attractive choice for tech-savvy consumers. Key players operating in the region offer protection and insurance plans to cover the consumers' devices against damages. For instance, Samsung offers Samsung Care+, which brings together a range of benefits that are meant to safeguard users' devices against any accidental, physical, or liquid damage or technical or mechanical failure. Additionally, Samsung Care+ covers a select range of Samsung smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables.



Similarly, Apple provides AppleCare+, an insurance policy covering the policy period for repairs or replacement of covered Apple devices such as Apple Watch, HomePod, iPad (including Apple Pencil), iPhone, iPod, or Headphones in case of accidental damage or battery depletion. It gives priority access to telephone technical support from Apple. Such offerings by the companies provide consumers with customized policies for a specific gadget, driving market growth.



Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into retail and online. The retail segment held the largest China Gadget Insurance market share in 2023 China gadget insurance market share in 2023. Based on end user, the market is segmented into businesses and individuals. The individual segment held the largest share in the China gadget insurance market share in 2023.



The retail insurance sales channel plays a crucial role in the promising gadget insurance market in China, which has seen significant growth due to the increasing penetration of electronic devices among consumers. As the demand for gadgets such as smartphones, laptops, and cameras rises, the need for insurance products that protect these investments from risks like theft, accidental damage, and mechanical failure increases.



In China, the gadget insurance market is characterized by a diverse range of products tailored to various device types, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and home entertainment systems. Retailers are strategically positioned to offer these insurance products at the point of sale, providing consumers with immediate options to safeguard their purchases.



AT&T, Apple, Assurant, AmTrust Financial, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Chubb, ICICI, AXA, Zurich General Insurance Company, Samsung and HUAWEI Care are among the prominent players profiled in the Chinese gadget insurance market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $20.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered China





