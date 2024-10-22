Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Acceleration in Core Deposit Growth Drives Increase in Quarterly Net Interest Margin to 2.50%

Balance Sheet Well Positioned to Benefit From Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Strong growth in low-cost core deposits drove a significant linked quarter expansion in the Net Interest Margin. Importantly, following the recent 50 basis point reduction in the Federal Funds rate, we lowered deposit costs and expect to benefit from these actions in the fourth quarter and beyond. Since the Federal Reserve rate cut in mid-September, the spread between the weighted average rate on loans and core deposits has improved by approximately 15 basis points. We anticipate the full quarter impact of this spread improvement to drive continued Net Interest Margin expansion in the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Lubow commented, “During the third quarter, our Business loan portfolio increased by over $120 million and we continue to have strong pipelines in our Middle Market and Healthcare verticals. Compared to the prior quarter, the level of net charge-offs and criticized and classified loans remained stable and we continued to prudently build our allowance for credit losses to total loans and risk-based capital levels. In conclusion, I am extremely proud of our employees for their unwavering focus on our customers and enabling us to be the premier business bank on Greater Long Island.”

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024 Included:

  • Total deposits increased $389 million compared to the second quarter of 2024;
  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $505 million compared to the second quarter of 2024;
  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the third quarter was 29% compared to 28% for the second quarter of 2024;
  • The cost of total deposits declined by 4 basis point versus the prior quarter;
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.50% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the prior quarter;
  • The loan to deposit ratio declined to 95.4% at the end of the third quarter compared to 98.2% for the prior quarter;
  • Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.15% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.14% for prior quarter;
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 0.78% at the end of the third quarter compared to 0.72% for the prior quarter; and
  • The Company’s total risk based capital ratio increased to 14.76% at the end of the third quarter compared to 14.46% for the prior quarter.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $79.9 million compared to $75.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $76.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

           
(Dollars in thousands) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 
Net interest income $ 79,924  $75,502  $76,479 
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")   (266)  (101)  186 
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 79,658  $75,401  $76,665 
           
Average interest-earning assets $ 12,734,246  $12,624,556  $12,984,061 
           
NIM (1)   2.50 % 2.41 % 2.34%
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)   2.49 % 2.40 % 2.34%


(1) NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, there was a recovery of interest income from a loan that was previously on non-accrual status in the amount of $1.3 million. Excluding the impact of this item, the second quarter NIM was 2.37%.

Loan Portfolio

The ending WAR on the total loan portfolio was 5.40% at September 30, 2024, a 1 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.39% on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                 
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 
(Dollars in thousands)    Balance    WAR (1)    Balance    WAR (1)    Balance    WAR (1) 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                
Business loans (2) $ 2,653,624  6.82%$2,530,896 6.92%$2,271,768 6.72%
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   934,209  4.65  906,949 4.55  892,869 4.39 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (3)(4)   3,866,931  4.60  3,920,354 4.59  4,102,024 4.45 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,281,923  5.25  3,315,100 5.25  3,374,281 5.09 
Acquisition, development, and construction   149,299  8.46  144,860 8.96  203,402 8.92 
Other loans   6,058  10.71  6,699 3.39  6,267 6.28 
Loans held for investment $ 10,892,044  5.40%$10,824,858 5.39%$10,850,611 5.20%


(1) WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
(3) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

          
(Dollars in millions) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023
Loan originations $ 122.7 $162.4 $153.4


Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at September 30, 2024 were $11.42 billion, compared to $11.03 billion at June 30, 2024 and $10.53 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $633.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023.

Mr. Lubow commented, “During the third quarter of 2024, we continued our strategy of utilizing core deposit growth to reduce our wholesale funding position.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $7.6 million during the third quarter of 2024, $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $7.9 million during the third quarter of 2023. Included in non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024, was income related to the sale of premises of approximately $3.7 million.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $57.7 million during the third quarter of 2024, $55.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $59.5 million during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, adjusted non-interest expense was $57.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, $55.4 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $50.6 million during the third quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “As we have communicated previously, the increase in non-interest expense has been due to the significant investments and hires in the Private and Commercial Bank and the Middle Market C&I Lending operations. Third quarter results reflected a fully-loaded run-rate for these initiatives and we expect to keep our expense base relatively flat in the fourth quarter of 2024.”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.71% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.66% during the linked quarter and 1.73% for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.70% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.65% during the linked quarter and 1.48% for the third quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 65.9% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 63.8% during the linked quarter and 70.5% during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 65.6% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 65.9% during the linked quarter and 59.7% during the third quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 26.9% compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2024, and 35.1% for the third quarter of 2023.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $49.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $24.8 million for the prior quarter.

A credit loss provision of $11.6 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss provision of $5.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, and a credit loss provision of $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the third quarter of 2024.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the third and second quarters of 2024, respectively.

Book value per common share was $29.31 at September 30, 2024 compared to $28.97 at June 30, 2024.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $25.22 at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.87 at June 30, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
          
  September 30,  June 30,  December 31, 
  2024
 2024
 2023
Assets:           
Cash and due from banks $ 626,056  $413,983  $457,547 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   774,608   819,222   886,240 
Securities held-to-maturity   592,414   588,000   594,639 
Loans held for sale   13,098   14,766   10,159 
Loans held for investment, net:         
Business loans (1)   2,653,624   2,530,896   2,310,379 
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment   934,209   906,949   889,236 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)   3,866,931   3,920,354   4,017,703 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,281,923   3,315,100   3,381,842 
Acquisition, development and construction   149,299   144,860   168,513 
Other loans   6,058   6,699   5,755 
Allowance for credit losses   (85,221)  (77,812)  (71,743)
Total loans held for investment, net   10,806,823   10,747,046   10,701,685 
Premises and fixed assets, net   35,066   36,054   44,868 
Premises held for sale        905 
Restricted stock   64,235   68,445   98,750 
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")   372,367   354,761   349,816 
Goodwill   155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets   4,181   4,467   5,059 
Operating lease assets   48,537   51,703   52,729 
Derivative assets   105,636   134,489   122,132 
Accrued interest receivable   54,578   55,588   55,666 
Other assets   93,133   104,442   100,013 
Total assets $ 13,746,529  $13,548,763  $13,636,005 
Liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $ 3,231,160  $3,012,481  $2,884,378 
Interest-bearing checking   938,070   633,721   515,987 
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   1,845,266   2,340,222   2,335,354 
Money market   3,898,509   3,607,090   3,125,996 
Certificates of deposit   1,416,467   1,382,271   1,607,683 
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   11,329,472   10,975,785   10,469,398 
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits   87,841   52,647   61,121 
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits   5   2   136 
Total mortgage escrow deposits   87,846   52,649   61,257 
FHLBNY advances   508,000   633,000   1,313,000 
Subordinated debt, net   272,300   262,814   200,196 
Derivative cash collateral   68,960   130,090   108,100 
Operating lease liabilities   51,362   54,530   55,454 
Derivative liabilities   98,108   122,567   121,265 
Other liabilities   66,552   66,732   81,110 
Total liabilities   12,482,600   12,298,167   12,409,780 
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, Series A   116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock   416   416   416 
Additional paid-in capital   488,607   488,760   494,454 
Retained earnings   827,690   826,080   813,007 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes   (72,970)  (82,780)  (91,579)
Unearned equity awards   (10,111)  (12,023)  (8,622)
Treasury stock, at cost   (86,272)  (86,426)  (98,020)
Total stockholders' equity   1,263,929   1,250,596   1,226,225 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,746,529  $13,548,763  $13,636,005 


(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.

(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
                
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
Interest income:                
Loans $ 151,828 $147,099  $142,995  $ 442,492  $409,744 
Securities   7,766  7,907   7,916    23,553   24,261 
Other short-term investments   4,645  4,412   6,930    18,621   16,599 
Total interest income   164,239  159,418   157,841    484,666   450,604 
Interest expense:                 
Deposits and escrow   74,025  72,878   62,507    219,972   152,395 
Borrowed funds   8,764  9,033   16,925    32,494   50,855 
Derivative cash collateral   1,526  2,005   1,930    5,244   4,904 
Total interest expense   84,315  83,916   81,362    257,710   208,154 
Net interest income   79,924  75,502   76,479    226,956   242,450 
Provision (recovery) for credit losses   11,603  5,585   1,806    22,398   (950)
Net interest income after provision (recovery)   68,321  69,917   74,673    204,558   243,400 
Non-interest income:                 
Service charges and other fees   4,267  3,972   3,963    12,783   12,633 
Title fees   190  294   291    617   829 
Loan level derivative income   132  1,085   783    1,623   6,353 
BOLI income   2,606  2,484   2,317    7,551   7,332 
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans   19  113   335    385   1,061 
Gain on sale of residential loans   38  27   21    142   103 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale   39  (416)  (299)   (1,219)  (1,079)
Net loss on sale of securities             (1,447)
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets   2  3,695   (22)   6,665   (22)
Other   338  554   539    1,359   1,571 
Total non-interest income   7,631  11,808   7,928    29,906   27,334 
Non-interest expense:                 
Salaries and employee benefits   36,132  32,184   30,520    100,353   87,054 
Severance       8,562    42   9,068 
Occupancy and equipment   7,448  7,409   7,277    22,225   21,794 
Data processing costs   4,544  4,405   4,309    13,262   12,744 
Marketing   1,629  1,637   2,079    4,763   5,016 
Professional services   2,036  2,766   1,277    6,269   4,876 
Federal deposit insurance premiums   2,105  2,250   1,866    6,594   5,613 
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1         454    
Amortization of other intangible assets   286  285   349    878   1,075 
Other   3,548  4,758   3,284    11,094   11,944 
Total non-interest expense   57,729  55,694   59,523    165,934   159,184 
Income before taxes   18,223  26,031   23,078    68,530   111,550 
Income tax expense   4,896  7,552   8,093    19,033   31,764 
Net income   13,327  18,479   14,985    49,497   79,786 
Preferred stock dividends   1,822  1,822   1,822    5,465   5,465 
Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,505 $16,657  $13,163  $ 44,032  $74,321 
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                 
Basic $ 0.29 $0.43  $0.34  $ 1.13  $1.92 
Diluted $ 0.29 $0.43  $0.34  $ 1.13  $1.92 
                
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS   38,366,619  38,329,485   38,203,961    38,317,223   38,177,704 


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
                     
  At or For the Three Months Ended  At or For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,  September 30,   September 30,  
  2024  2024  2023 2024  2023 
Per Share Data:                    
Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.29  $0.43  $0.34  $ 1.13  $1.92 
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.25   0.25   0.25    0.75   0.74 
Book value per common share   29.31   28.97   28.03    29.31   28.03 
Tangible common book value per share (1)   25.22   24.87   23.87    25.22   23.87 
Common shares outstanding   39,152   39,148   38,811    39,152   38,811 
Dividend payout ratio   86.21%    58.14%  73.53%   66.37%  38.54%
                     
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                     
Return on average assets   0.39%    0.55%  0.44%   0.49%  0.78%
Return on average equity   4.19   5.88   4.91    5.24   8.78 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   4.70   6.88   5.69    6.06   10.73 
Net interest margin   2.50   2.41   2.34    2.37   2.52 
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.71   1.66   1.73    1.63   1.56 
Efficiency ratio   65.9   63.8   70.5    64.6   59.0 
Effective tax rate   26.87   29.01   35.07    27.77   28.48 
                     
Balance Sheet Data:                     
Average assets $ 13,502,753  $13,418,441  $13,759,493  $ 13,571,710  $13,623,570 
Average interest-earning assets   12,734,246   12,624,556   12,984,061    12,791,233   12,853,701 
Average tangible common equity (1)   996,578   979,611   943,805    981,614   933,072 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2)   95.4   98.2   102.0    95.4   102.0 
                     
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   7.27%    7.27%  6.87%        
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.13   8.14   7.73         
Tier 1 common equity ratio   10.16   10.06   9.67         
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.28   11.17   10.76         
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.76   14.46   13.33         
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.76   8.78   8.38         
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4)   487   499   547         
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans   0.78   0.72   0.67         
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans   172.29   313.21   311.16         


(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2) Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3) September 30, 2024 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

(4The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The September 30, 2024 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
                          
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 
        Average       Average       Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Business loans (1) $ 2,609,934 $ 46,656  7.11%  $2,400,219 $42,933 7.19%$2,260,203 $38,384 6.74%
One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop   924,150   11,024  4.75  886,037  9,968 4.52  879,688  9,165 4.13 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use   3,902,220   45,790  4.67  3,958,617  45,775 4.65  4,114,476  46,099 4.45 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,297,760   44,804  5.40  3,359,004  44,728 5.36  3,382,927  44,184 5.18 
Acquisition, development, and construction   147,875   3,505  9.43  164,283  3,638 8.91  222,039  5,075 9.07 
Other loans   4,891   49  3.99  5,100  57 4.50  6,156  88 5.67 
Securities   1,493,492   7,766  2.07  1,537,487  7,907 2.07  1,619,960  7,916 1.94 
Other short-term investments   353,924   4,645  5.22  313,809  4,412 5.65  498,612  6,930 5.51 
Total interest-earning assets   12,734,246   164,239  5.13%   12,624,556  159,418 5.08% 12,984,061  157,841 4.82%
Non-interest-earning assets   768,507         793,885       775,432      
Total assets $ 13,502,753        $13,418,441      $13,759,493      
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                         
Interest-bearing checking (2) $ 798,024 $ 4,635  2.31%  $631,403 $1,499 0.95%$786,892 $2,896 1.46%
Money market   3,771,562   36,841  3.89  3,495,989  33,193 3.82  2,975,267  24,275 3.24 
Savings (2)   2,102,282   19,492  3.69  2,336,202  23,109 3.98  2,342,424  20,316 3.44 
Certificates of deposit   1,232,984   13,057  4.21  1,393,678  15,077 4.35  1,494,491  15,020 3.99 
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,904,852   74,025  3.73  7,857,272  72,878 3.73  7,599,074  62,507 3.26 
FHLBNY advances   528,652   4,455  3.35  671,242  6,429 3.85  1,250,717  14,370 4.56 
Subordinated debt, net   271,450   4,307  6.31  202,232  2,604 5.18  200,232  2,553 5.06 
Other short-term borrowings   131   2  6.07       120  2 6.61 
Total borrowings   800,233   8,764  4.36  873,474  9,033 4.16  1,451,069  16,925 4.63 
Derivative cash collateral   91,305   1,526  6.65  145,702  2,005 5.53  156,795  1,930 4.88 
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,796,390   84,315  3.81%   8,876,448  83,916 3.80% 9,206,938  81,362 3.51%
Non-interest-bearing checking (2)   3,209,502         3,042,382       3,065,186      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   223,546         242,980       265,559      
Total liabilities   12,229,438         12,161,810       12,537,683      
Stockholders' equity   1,273,315         1,256,631       1,221,810      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,502,753        $13,418,441      $13,759,493      
Net interest income     $ 79,924       $75,502      $76,479   
Net interest rate spread          1.32%        1.28%      1.31%
Net interest margin          2.50%        2.41%        2.34%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) (2) $ 11,114,354 $ 74,025  2.65%  $10,899,654 $72,878 2.69%$10,664,260 $62,507 2.33%


(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2) Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
          
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
Asset Quality Detail 2024
 2024
 2023
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")          
Business loans (1) $ 25,411  $20,287  $19,555 
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   3,880   3,884   2,874 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   19,509   15   15 
Acquisition, development, and construction   657   657   657 
Other loans   6      219 
Total Non-accrual loans $ 49,463  $24,843  $23,320 
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 49,463  $24,843  $23,320 
          
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $  $  $ 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 49,463  $24,843  $23,320 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.36%  0.18%  0.17%
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $ 4,199  $3,640  $4,864 
NCOs / Average loans (2)  0.15%  0.14%  0.18%


(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

           

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment and loss on extinguishment of debt:  

                 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,  June 30,     September 30,  September 30,  September 30,  
  2024
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                
Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 11,505  $16,657  $13,163  $ 44,032  $74,321  
Adjustments to net income (1):                 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale   (39)  416   299    1,219   1,079  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets   (2)  (3,695)  22    (6,665)  1,469  
Severance        8,562    42   9,068  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1          454     
Income tax effect of adjustments   13   1,043   (176)   1,574   (985) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 11,478  $14,421  $21,870  $ 40,656  $84,952  
                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.29  $0.37  $0.56  $ 1.04  $2.19  
Adjusted return on average assets   0.39 %   0.48 % 0.69 %  0.45 % 0.88 %
Adjusted return on average equity   4.18   5.17   7.76    4.89   9.95  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   4.69   5.97   9.38    5.60   12.25  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets   1.70   1.65   1.48    1.62   1.46  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   65.6   65.9   59.7    65.5   54.7  


(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
     September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,      September 30,  
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported  1.71 %   1.66 % 1.73 %  1.63 %   1.56 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt               
Severance       (0.25)     (0.09) 
Amortization of other intangible assets  (0.01)  (0.01)      (0.01)  (0.01) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)  1.70 %   1.65 % 1.48 %  1.62 % 1.46 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended  
     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  September 30,  
  2024
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
 
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      65.9 %   63.8 % 70.5 %  64.6 %   59.0 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $ 57,729  $55,694  $59,523  $ 165,934  $159,184  
Severance        (8,562)   (42)  (9,068) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (1)         (454)    
Amortization of other intangible assets   (286)  (285)  (349)   (878)  (1,075) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 57,442  $55,409  $50,612  $ 164,560  $149,041  
Net interest income - as reported $ 79,924  $75,502  $76,479  $ 226,956  $242,450  
Non-interest income - as reported $ 7,631  $11,808  $7,928  $ 29,906  $27,334  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale   (39)  416   299    1,219   1,079  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets   (2)  (3,695)  22    (6,665)  1,469  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 7,590  $8,529  $8,249  $ 24,460  $29,882  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 87,514  $84,031  $84,728  $ 251,416  $272,332  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)    65.6 %   65.9 % 59.7 %  65.5 %   54.7 %


(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

           
     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
  2024
 2024
 2023
 
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:          
Total assets $ 13,746,529  $13,548,763  $13,651,405  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (4,181)  (4,467)  (5,409) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 13,586,551  $13,388,499  $13,490,199  
           
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:          
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,263,929  $1,250,596  $1,204,344  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (4,181)  (4,467)  (5,409) 
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   1,103,951   1,090,332   1,043,138  
Preferred stock, net   (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 987,382  $973,763  $926,569  
           
Common shares outstanding   39,152   39,148   38,811  
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  7.27 % 7.27 % 6.87 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.13   8.14   7.73  
           
Book value per common share $29.31  $28.97  $28.03  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  25.22   24.87   23.87  