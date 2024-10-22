BullFrog AI’s VP Artificial Intelligence to Present at Google’s Cancer AI Symposium

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced its VP Artificial Intelligence, Enrique García-Rivera, Ph.D., will present at Google’s inaugural Cancer AI Symposium on October 30, 2024, at the Boston Center for the Arts.

Dr. García-Rivera’s presentation will showcase BullFrog AI’s groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development. Highlighting the Company’s proprietary bfLEAP™ platform, the presentation will explore how multimodal biological data—including genomics, transcriptomics, and clinical data—are integrated to accelerate the drug development process.

A key aspect of the presentation will be how bfLEAP™ is applied to cancer research, leveraging AI to identify complex biological patterns that contribute to disease progression and treatment resistance. Dr. García-Rivera will also reference BullFrog AI's collaboration with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development as a prime example of how bfLEAP™ is being utilized across various therapeutic areas. The collaboration, which focuses on neurological disorders such as bipolar disorder, underscores the platform's versatility and potential to drive innovation across multiple domains, including cancer.

Dr. García-Rivera will also introduce BullFrog AI's novel "AlgoLLM" system for gene prioritization, which revolutionizes the identification of high-priority targets in drug development by harnessing large language models. This innovative AI tool is critical for streamlining the discovery of actionable insights in neuropsychiatric disorders and other diseases, advancing the Company’s mission to develop more effective and personalized treatments.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

