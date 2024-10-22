Keiretsu Forum’s Last Call for the 2024 Investor Capital Expo

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 12th Annual Investor Capital Expo, hosted by Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas, will take place on October 31, 2024, at Convene City View in Philadelphia. This signature event connects accredited investors, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs for a day of networking, insights, and presentations from promising early-stage companies. Registration is still open, and this is the final opportunity to secure your spot.



Event Highlights:

Exclusive Presentations from Emerging Companies:

Attendees will have the opportunity to see 10-12 presentations from early-stage companies that are making significant strides in their industries and actively seeking funding. Each presenting company has undergone the comprehensive Keiretsu Due Diligence process, ensuring they are well-prepared and investment-ready.

Expert Panel on Early-Stage Investing:

The Expo will feature a distinguished panel of legal and investment experts who will address essential issues impacting early-stage investors in 2024. Discussions will include regulatory changes, strategic investment approaches, and tax considerations that can affect portfolio decisions. Attendees will gain practical insights to navigate the evolving investment landscape and make informed decisions.

Stephen M. Goodman Most Valued Company Award:

A highlight of the event will be the presentation of the prestigious Stephen M. Goodman Most Valued Company Award, sponsored by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. This award honors the legacy of Steve Goodman, a trailblazer who supported innovation and growth in emerging businesses across the Mid-Atlantic region. Accredited investors attending the Expo, both in-person and online, will vote to select this year’s winner from a select group of Series A-B Round companies.

Vote Integrity Sponsored by Votegrity:

Again this year, Votegrity will manage the tabulation of votes from our investors, ensuring a secure and accurate selection process for the Stephen M. Goodman Most Valued Company Award.

Networking Opportunities:

The Expo will bring together over 200 accredited investors, providing a unique chance to connect directly with entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, including technology, life sciences, and finance. Investors can expand their networks, share insights, and discover new opportunities in a collaborative environment.

Don’t Miss Out – Register Today:

With limited time remaining, interested participants are encouraged to register now to take advantage of this opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore vetted investment opportunities.

About Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East and Texas

Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas are part of a global network of angel investors dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and funding opportunities for early-stage companies. Since its inception, the Investor Capital Expo has become a premier event for bringing together investors and entrepreneurs, facilitating essential connections, and supporting the growth of the startup ecosystem.

