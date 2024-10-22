Monopar Presents Encouraging Human Clinical Dosimetry Data on its uPAR Program at EANM 2024

WILMETTE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, is presenting today data from the clinical and preclinical development of its novel first-in-class lead radiopharma program based on MNPR-101 at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) 2024 Annual Congress held in Hamburg, Germany. MNPR-101-Lu radiation dosimetry analytics using human data from MNPR-101-Zr show a favorable organ safety profile at high Lu-177 therapeutic dose levels. The slides for Monopar’s oral presentation can be found at the following link: https://www.monopartx.com/pipeline/mnpr-101/eanm24-ppt.

Monopar’s presentation, accepted as a “Top-Rated Oral Presentation” within the Scientific Program, illustrates the potential of the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) as a promising radiopharma target in solid tumors. Preclinical and clinical data show favorable biodistribution, tumor uptake, and low off-target binding of Monopar’s uPAR-targeted radiopharmaceuticals MNPR-101-Zr and MNPR-101-Lu.

“We were able to optimize our uPAR-targeted radiopharmaceuticals in preclinical studies, and the data show these efforts have translated directly into humans with encouraging tumor uptake. Even at the highest Lu-177 therapeutic antibody dose we are aware of in the clinic, we estimate a favorable radiation dosimetry safety profile for off-target effects such as bone marrow exposure,” said Andrew Cittadine, Monopar’s Chief Operating Officer.

Further information about the MNPR-101-Lu Phase 1a trial is available at www.ClinicalTrials.gov under study identifier NCT06617169. Further information about the MNPR-101-Zr Phase 1 imaging and dosimetry clinical trial is available at www.ClinicalTrials.gov under study identifier NCT06337084.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers, as well as early development-stage radiopharma programs against solid cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

