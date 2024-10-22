Dental Imaging Market to Exceed Market Valuation of USD 6.71 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Dental Imaging Market will reach a value of USD 6.71 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Dental imaging market is a speedily progressing sector in the healthcare industry, impacted by the rising demand for dental diagnostics and innovations in imaging technologies. The market is also remarkably fueled by the ever-growing senior population, aiding the rise in dental problems that necessitate improved imaging solutions. Expanding applications like endodontics, orthodontics, and periodontics are also propelling the market growth.

Dental Imaging Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 3.37 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 6.71 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Growing Number of Education and Training Programs Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Dental Imaging Market Segmental Analysis

Global Dental Imaging Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

By product, the market is segmented into extraoral imaging systems and intraoral imaging systems.

By application, the market is segmented into implantology, Endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and other applications.

By end-user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutes.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Intraoral Imaging Systems Segment to Lead Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Accuracy in Diagnosis

By product, the intraoral imaging systems segment registered major share of the dental imaging market in 2023, supported by growing demand for diagnostic accuracy and easy usage. Intraoral offers exhaustive and high-resolution pictures of teeth and nearly structures. This allows enhanced diagnosis and treatment planning for dentists. They are use-friendly and allow professionals to swiftly capture images in routine assessments, which increased efficiency in workflows.

On the other hand, the extraoral imaging systems segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to exhaustive imaging and enhanced treatment planning. Extraoral systems like CBCT, offer broader view of the structures, comprising teeth, jaws, and the nearby tissues. This helps in complex diagnosis and offers efficiency. They are also important for orthodontic examinations, surgical procedures, and implant planning, increasing their significance in multi-disciplinary practices.

Availability of Comprehensive Dental Services to Drive Dental Hospitals & Clinics Segment

By end user, the dental hospitals & clinics segment led the dental imaging market in 2023 and is expected to continue dominating in future as well owing to increasing patient volume and offering of wide range of services. Dental clinics and hospitals manage a large volume of patients on a daily basis. This majorly drives the demand for imaging services for treatment and diagnosis. These facilities offer broader services needing different imaging modalities.

Nonetheless, the dental diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to their specialization and rising demand for imaging services. These centers emphasize essential diagnostics services that make them professional in using improved imaging technologies for precise examinations. Also, as a greater number of patients are seeking specialized services, these centers are experiencing mounting demand for imaging procedures.

Speedy Technology Adoption and Oral Health Awareness to Fuel Market Growth in North America

Region-wise, North America held the majority share in 2023 due to heavy adoption of technology and rising awareness of oral health. Dentists in the region are actively demanding and adopting advanced imaging systems like digital radiography and CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography). This is majorly driving the market growth in the region. Also, growing awareness among the public for preventive care and oral health is notably driving the need for imaging services and regular dental check-ups.

Europe to grow as a fastest growing segment owing to strong regulatory protocols and heavy demand for preventive care. European nations are imposing high regulatory protocols that ensure safety and standard of dental imaging tools. Rising demand for preventive care and oral health is remarkably fueling the demand for dental imaging services.

Dental Imaging Market Insight

Drivers:

Growing Cases of Dental Disorders

Progressing Dental Tourism in Developing Countries

Mounting Demand for Preventive Care

Restraints:

Significantly Priced Equipment

Growing Concerns Regarding Exposure to Radiations

Compliance with Stringent Regulatory Standards

Prominent Players in Dental Imaging Market

Envista Holdings Corporation (US)

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US)

PLANMECA OY (Finland)

Carestream Dental, LLC. (US)

VATECH Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Genoray Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Align Technology, Inc. (US)

Apteryx Imaging, Inc. (Canada)

Acteon Group (France)

Owandy Radiology (France)

J. MORITA CORP (Japan)

Midmark Corporation (US)

DURR DENTAL SE (Germany)

FONA Italy (Italy)

3Shape A/S (Denmark)

Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Cefla S.C. (Italy)

Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Prexion, Inc. (US)

Key Questions Answered in Global Dental Imaging Market Report

What is the size of the Global Dental Imaging Market, as per SkyQuest Technology?

What are the key strategies adopted by players in the Dental Imaging Market?

What are the leading drivers and opportunities in the Dental Imaging Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing cases of dental diseases, expanding applications, favorable government policies), restraints (lack of skilled professionals, low awareness in developing regions, regulatory challenges), opportunities (integration with digital dentistry, increased dental awareness, emphasis on preventive care), and challenges (lack of trained personnel, hesitation among patients for acceptance, data security and privacy) influencing the growth of dental imaging market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the dental imaging market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the dental imaging market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

