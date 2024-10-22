Vantem Expands Zero Energy Ready Home Offerings to Support Southeast U.S. Builders and Developers

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantem, a trusted partner helping developers increase profitability by reducing project and financing costs with energy-efficient factory-built structures, is expanding its services in the Southeastern United States through its subsidiary, Affinity, a Vantem company. Affinity’s expanded offerings will bring sustainable, Zero Energy Ready Homes (ZERH) to the region, supporting efforts to build more resilient, energy-efficient communities, especially in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane season.

Acquired by Vantem in 2023, Affinity is a well-respected, successful builder of high-quality, customizable modular homes. By expanding its offerings to build homes that meet the U.S. Department of Energy’s stringent ZERH standards, Affinity’s energy-efficient homes will provide developers, builders, and homeowners with significant long-term cost savings while aligning with industry-leading sustainability practices.

“In light of the challenges the Southeast faces in rebuilding after the hurricane season, our commitment to sustainable, high-performance homes has never been more critical,” said Jeff Little, General Manager at Affinity. “By expanding our offerings and collaborating across the Vantem network, we are empowering builders and developers to not only meet the highest industry standards but also to help communities rebuild with energy-efficient, resilient homes that are ready for the future.”

Vantem is streamlining access to a comprehensive range of services designed to help builders and developers achieve more cost savings and access to lower-cost capital to finance projects. This collaboration offers transportation logistics, real estate investment, and financial support services, allowing builders to accelerate operations and increase profitability.

“In our ongoing efforts to support builders and developers across the Southeast, expanding our offerings to empower them to thrive in today’s market reflects our evolution as a leader in factory-built construction,” said Chris Anderson, CEO of Vantem. “With our ZERH and a full suite of solutions and services, we’re providing builders and developers with the tools to not only meet today’s industry standards but to exceed them. We’re excited to continue helping our partners achieve more in their businesses.”

To learn more about Affinity, a Vantem company, and its ZERH offerings, visit: www.affinitymodular.com

About Vantem

Vantem is a trusted partner in the construction industry, dedicated to helping developers increase profitability by reducing project and financing costs through energy-efficient, factory-built structures. As a global leader in modular construction, Vantem leverages proprietary technology and sustainable building practices to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions. Our innovative approach ensures faster build times, lower operational costs, and enhanced energy efficiency, making Vantem the ideal choice for developers seeking to optimize their projects and achieve superior returns on investment. Learn more at www.vantem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

